The Grand Rapids Police Department is praising the “heroic efforts” of two of its officers for saving the life of an adult male that had been shot in the head. On Monday, the GRPD released body-camera-footage of a shooting which took place on July 17th at the corner of Ceasar E. Chavez SW and Oakes Street SW in Grand Rapids.

GRAND RAPIDS, MI ・ 2 DAYS AGO