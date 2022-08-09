Read full article on original website
wgvunews.org
Friends of GR Parks
Friends of GR Parks hosts their Green Gala soon. We talk to the ED about the importance of the event. Shelley Irwin is the host and producer for The WGVU Morning Show, a newsmagazine talk-show format on the local NPR affiliate Monday through Friday. The show, broadcast from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. features a wide variety of local and national newsmakers, plus special features.
wgvunews.org
Grand Rapids riverfront redevelopment is one step closer to outdoor amphitheater
The Grand Rapids-Kent County Convention and Arena Authority has approved an agreement Grand Action 2.0 moving the downtown Grand Rapids Amphitheater Project one step closer to becoming a reality. The public-private partnership entered Friday involving the CAA, the City of Grand Rapids and not-for-profit economic development organization, Grand Action 2.0...
wgvunews.org
Drowning in Grand Haven on last day of Coast Guard Festival
As the Coast Guard Festival came-to-a-close Sunday, first responders recovered the body of a swimmer that had gone missing at Grand Haven State Park. The Coast Guard Festival in Grand Haven ended in tragedy Sunday afternoon after a 21-year-old man drowned in Lake Michigan-- as authorities say, witnesses saw the swimmer get pulled past the buoys and under the water.
wgvunews.org
Documentary over fight for Black equality in Grand Rapids could wrap up by this Spring
Filming is well underway for Grand Stand Picture’s feature-length documentary of “A City within a City: The Black Freedom Struggle in Grand Rapids.” The film, based on the 2012 book by Dr. Todd Robinson, examines the civil rights movement in the North, concentrating on the fight for equality in Grand Rapids.
wgvunews.org
Muskegon taps Lundington Police Chief as next Director of Public Safety
After a nationwide search, the City of Muskegon says, it has found its next Director of Public Safety. Sources told WGVU Tuesday that the job is being offered to Tim Kozal, who has been serving as the Chief of Police in Ludington, Michigan since 2020. Kozal had been one of...
wgvunews.org
Muskegon Heights holding traffic stop training for young drivers
In an effort to decrease the number of police involved traffic stops that end in violence, the Muskegon Heights Police Department is hosting an event to train young drivers how they should conduct themselves when they're pulled over. According to the City of Muskegon Heights, many people, especially young drivers...
wgvunews.org
GVSU College of Engineering program receives financial gift and new name
Grand Haven-based, tier-one automotive supplier Shape Corporation has been a long-time supporter of Grand Valley State University’s Padnos College of Engineering and Computing. Tuesday, it continued its commitment to developing future engineers renaming the university’s innovation design center. “The Shape Corp. Design and Innovation Center was created to...
wgvunews.org
Kent Co. Health Dept. addresses declining vaccination rates with new campaign
The Kent County Health Department (KCHD) is launching a public awareness campaign to address falling vaccination rates across the country. Kent County Health Department officials say over the past two years, the pandemic has worsened an already concerning drop-off in childhood vaccination rates. “While Kent County has higher rates compared...
wgvunews.org
GRPD releases body-cam footage of "heroic" cops saving life of man
The Grand Rapids Police Department is praising the “heroic efforts” of two of its officers for saving the life of an adult male that had been shot in the head. On Monday, the GRPD released body-camera-footage of a shooting which took place on July 17th at the corner of Ceasar E. Chavez SW and Oakes Street SW in Grand Rapids.
