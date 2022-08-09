ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Comstock Park, MI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wgvunews.org

Friends of GR Parks

Friends of GR Parks hosts their Green Gala soon. We talk to the ED about the importance of the event. Shelley Irwin is the host and producer for The WGVU Morning Show, a newsmagazine talk-show format on the local NPR affiliate Monday through Friday. The show, broadcast from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. features a wide variety of local and national newsmakers, plus special features.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
wgvunews.org

Grand Rapids riverfront redevelopment is one step closer to outdoor amphitheater

The Grand Rapids-Kent County Convention and Arena Authority has approved an agreement Grand Action 2.0 moving the downtown Grand Rapids Amphitheater Project one step closer to becoming a reality. The public-private partnership entered Friday involving the CAA, the City of Grand Rapids and not-for-profit economic development organization, Grand Action 2.0...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
wgvunews.org

Drowning in Grand Haven on last day of Coast Guard Festival

As the Coast Guard Festival came-to-a-close Sunday, first responders recovered the body of a swimmer that had gone missing at Grand Haven State Park. The Coast Guard Festival in Grand Haven ended in tragedy Sunday afternoon after a 21-year-old man drowned in Lake Michigan-- as authorities say, witnesses saw the swimmer get pulled past the buoys and under the water.
GRAND HAVEN, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Comstock Park, MI
Local
Michigan Society
wgvunews.org

Muskegon Heights holding traffic stop training for young drivers

In an effort to decrease the number of police involved traffic stops that end in violence, the Muskegon Heights Police Department is hosting an event to train young drivers how they should conduct themselves when they're pulled over. According to the City of Muskegon Heights, many people, especially young drivers...
MUSKEGON HEIGHTS, MI
wgvunews.org

GVSU College of Engineering program receives financial gift and new name

Grand Haven-based, tier-one automotive supplier Shape Corporation has been a long-time supporter of Grand Valley State University’s Padnos College of Engineering and Computing. Tuesday, it continued its commitment to developing future engineers renaming the university’s innovation design center. “The Shape Corp. Design and Innovation Center was created to...
GRAND HAVEN, MI
wgvunews.org

Kent Co. Health Dept. addresses declining vaccination rates with new campaign

The Kent County Health Department (KCHD) is launching a public awareness campaign to address falling vaccination rates across the country. Kent County Health Department officials say over the past two years, the pandemic has worsened an already concerning drop-off in childhood vaccination rates. “While Kent County has higher rates compared...
KENT COUNTY, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mill Creek#Localevent#Local Life#Festival
wgvunews.org

GRPD releases body-cam footage of "heroic" cops saving life of man

The Grand Rapids Police Department is praising the “heroic efforts” of two of its officers for saving the life of an adult male that had been shot in the head. On Monday, the GRPD released body-camera-footage of a shooting which took place on July 17th at the corner of Ceasar E. Chavez SW and Oakes Street SW in Grand Rapids.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy