Read full article on original website
Related
wgvunews.org
Hospice of Michigan
Hospice of Michigan brings the play Tuesdays with Morrie to Wealthy Theatre the end of August, author Mitch Albom. Shelley Irwin is the host and producer for The WGVU Morning Show, a newsmagazine talk-show format on the local NPR affiliate Monday through Friday. The show, broadcast from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. features a wide variety of local and national newsmakers, plus special features.
wgvunews.org
Jury is told 2 men wanted to kidnap Whitmer, start revolt
A second trial is underway for two men accused of conspiring to kidnap Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer. A prosecutor told jurors Wednesday that Adam Fox and Barry Croft Jr. wanted to ignite a “second American revolution” in 2020. Fox and Croft are on trial for a second time,...
wgvunews.org
Michigan charter schools group sues US Dept of Education
A Michigan charter school group is pushing back against new rules from the U-S Department of Education. In a lawsuit the “Michigan Association of Public School Academies” argues the new criteria would keep charter organizations from receiving grant funding. Attorney Caleb Kruckenberg says there are three main concerns.
wgvunews.org
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer tests positive for COVID-19
Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has tested positive for COVID-19. The Democratic governor said in a statement that she tested positive for the virus Monday evening and is experiencing mild symptoms. Whitmer said she plans to follow proper guidance and protocols, while maintaining a remote schedule. She said all of her...
IN THIS ARTICLE
wgvunews.org
Private school tax break campaign files initiative signatures
The next step is for election officials to check and certify the signatures. If that happens, the question goes to the Republican-controlled Legislature. GOP state Senator Lana Theiss said approval of a veto-proof initiative is a near-certainty. “And I think it’s imperative that we get opportunities to our children. We...
wgvunews.org
Study shows 3.5 million Michiganders skip meals or eat less due to unaffordable food prices
Inflation has peaked to a 40-year high, which has led to a surge in the cost of groceries. High price points have left many families with low income vulnerable to hunger or food insecurity. In a 2022 study by CouponBirds Research Center, data showed 3.5 million Michiganders skip meals or...
wgvunews.org
Michigan gas prices continue to trend downward
Michigan drivers are now paying an average of $4.04 per gallon for regular unleaded. This price is 85 cents less than this time last month but still 74 cents more than this time last year. Motorists are paying an average of $60 for a full 15-gallon tank of gasoline; an...
Comments / 0