cwbradio.com
Food Banks in Wisconsin Receive Donation From Alliant Energy
Food banks across Iowa and Wisconsin will be receiving nearly 50,000 meals after Alliant Energy and its customers teamed up to support local families in need. Alliant Energy pledged to donate three meals for every customer that signed up for My Account, the company’s online account management tool, between May and July 2022.
cwbradio.com
Local Farms Recognized With Century Award
(Wisconsin Ag Connection) Over a hundred farm and home owners throughout Wisconsin were recognized this week for having their estate in the same family for 100 or 150 years. According to the Wisconsin Ag Connection, officials with Wisconsin State Fair held a ceremony for the recipients of the 2022 Century and Sesquicentennial Farm and Home Awards on Tuesday.
cwbradio.com
Wisconsin Integrating Naturopathic Medicine
(By Mackenzie Krumme, Wisconsin Public Radio) Wisconsin is in the early stages of integrating naturopathic medicine into its health care safety net. Gov. Tony Evers signed a bill earlier this year allowing naturopathic doctors to get licensed, joining 22 other U.S. states. Naturopathic medicine emphasizes preventive and natural techniques including therapies involving herbs, massage, acupuncture and more.
cwbradio.com
Wisconsin's Alice in Dairyland Program Recognized
The Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection’s Alice in Dairyland program was recently awarded the 2022 North American Agricultural Marketing Officials (NAAMO) Marketing Excellence Award. The annual award recognizes an innovative and effective agricultural marketing project from North America. Throughout the majority of 2020 and 2021, Alice’s...
cwbradio.com
Wisconsin Could See More Movement in Clean Energy
(By Hope Kirwan, Wisconsin Public Radio) Wisconsin advocates say historic investments in clean energy passed by the U.S. Senate could be the catalyst the state needs to move more quickly on clean energy goals. According to Hope Kirwan of the Wisconsin Public Radio, the U.S. Senate passed the Inflation Reduction...
cwbradio.com
Spending By Candidates In November Election Could Explode In Next Few Months
The primary election is in the books, and as candidates set their sights on the November 8th general election, an expert in Madison believes spending is going to explode in the coming months. “So your target audience really changes pretty dramatically, where you're not just focused on your base anymore...
cwbradio.com
Emboldened Wisconsin Assembly Speaker May Disband 2020 Election Review
(Terry Bell, WRN) The Republican review of Wisconsin’s 2020 presidential election could soon be over. Assembly Speaker Robin Vos called special counsel Michael Gableman “an embarrassment” Tuesday night, after narrowly fending off a primary challenge from Adam Steen. Vos was critical of Gableman’s work and his independence after Tuesday’s unofficial results came in.
cwbradio.com
Unusual Montana Crash Kills Wisconsin Man
(Terry Bell, WRN) A Wisconsin man is dead after an unusual crash in Montana last weekend. The Montana Highway Patrol says the 66-year-old man from Fond du Lac, who’s name had not been released as of Tuesday night, hit a bear with his motorcycle Sunday morning. State troopers say he wasn’t wearing a helmet, and died instantly.
cwbradio.com
Environmental Activists are Calling on U.S. Forest Service to Halt Logging of Old-Growth Trees
(Danielle Kaeding, Wisconsin Public Radio) Environmental and climate activists are calling on the U.S. Forest Service to halt logging of mature and old-growth trees that are crucial for storing carbon to combat climate change, including a project in northern Wisconsin. According to Danielle Kaeding of Wisconsin Public Radio, the Fourmile...
cwbradio.com
State Consumer Protection Warns College Students About Credit Card Scams
(Raymond Neupert, WRN) Students on their own at college for the first time are going to be tempted by offers to sign up for credit cards, but be careful before you do. State consumer protection administrator Lara Sutherlin says those preapproved credit card deals often come with catches. "Some of these offers may look really good. But they also can include really high annual percentage rates, APR, or hidden fees, that can increase the amount that you owe if you're not careful."
