(Raymond Neupert, WRN) Students on their own at college for the first time are going to be tempted by offers to sign up for credit cards, but be careful before you do. State consumer protection administrator Lara Sutherlin says those preapproved credit card deals often come with catches. "Some of these offers may look really good. But they also can include really high annual percentage rates, APR, or hidden fees, that can increase the amount that you owe if you're not careful."

WISCONSIN STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO