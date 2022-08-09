ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBC4 Columbus

Man arrested for 1991 murder in Franklin County

By Orri Benatar
NBC4 Columbus
NBC4 Columbus
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=132p1z_0hAfdWLu00

URBANCREST, Ohio (WCMH) — A 30-year-old Franklin County cold case murder has potentially been solved, as investigators named a suspect on Tuesday.

Robert Edwards, 67, was arrested on Friday and charged with aggravated murder. Franklin County Common Pleas Court records tie him to the death of Alma Lake on June 3, 1991.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=20tlr3_0hAfdWLu00
Alma Lake

Edwards raped and murdered Lake before leaving her naked body in the village of Urbancrest in southwest Franklin County, according to the court records. Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost said that two people later found her body lying in the grass near Olive Street and Craig Street.

Ku Klux Klan flyers found in Worthington

Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation forensic scientists were able to develop a DNA profile for the suspect, but the case grew cold when they could not match it to anyone. Yost said that changed when the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office got BCI’s Cold Case Unit to reexamine the evidence in 2020.

Using new technology, BCI’s forensic laboratory conducted advanced DNA analysis. The bureau then obtained a search warrant for Edwards’ DNA, and Yost said this follow-up investigative work paired with the new DNA evidence tied him to the murder.

The DNA profile also led to investigators accusing Edwards in the murder of Michelle Dawson-Pass, whose body was found on Nov 11, 1996, in Licking County in a similar manner to Lake’s. Currently, there are no charges in Licking County against Edwards for Dawson-Pass’ death.

Edwards is set to be arraigned in court on Aug. 17 at 9 a.m.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to NBC4 WCMH-TV.

Comments / 0

Related
NBC4 Columbus

1980 cold case murder solved in Upper Arlington, thanks to DNA

UPPER ARLINGTON, Ohio (WCMH) – DNA technology has cracked another cold case murder in central Ohio, according to the Upper Arlington Police Division. The case dates back to June 3, 1980, when 8-year-old Asenath Dukat’s body was found in a creek bed at First Community Village. Upper Arlington Police Chief Steve Farmer said biological material […]
UPPER ARLINGTON, OH
WHIZ

Two Arrested in Perry Co. Drug Bust

A Shawnee man is under arrest after investigators from the Perry County Sheriff’s Office and the Perry County Central Ohio Drug Enforcement Task Force executed a search warrant at 430 Walnut St. in Shawnee. The Perry County Sheriff’s Office said David Skinner and Emily Neal were arrested after detectives...
SHAWNEE, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Murder#Ohio Attorney General#Dna#Violent Crime#Bci#Cold Case Unit
NBC4 Columbus

Arrest made in fatal shooting that killed mom caught in crossfire

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A 16-year-old boy is facing homicide charges after being arrested Wednesday in connection with a mid-July shooting that left a woman dead in east Columbus. The suspect, who was arrested Wednesday by Columbus SWAT, is facing reckless homicide and weapons charges for the shooting outside a store on the 3200 block […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Deadly Columbus robbery sees 3 suspects arrested a month later

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Columbus police have now arrested all three of the suspects accused in a robbery near a convenience store that left a man dead. Officers spotted two of the suspects on Friday — 17-year-old Jebrelle McClendon and a 16-year-old — and took them into custody on Tuesday. Both are facing aggravated murder […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Woman found dead after Columbus shooting, police say

Police are looking for a person of interest after a Wednesday evening shooting left a woman dead. Woman found dead after Columbus shooting, police …. Car goes underwater in deadly Columbus quarry crash. New facility offers Columbus first responders help …. Franklin County report shows fentanyl plays role …. Mother...
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Missing Ohio teen may be in Licking County, sheriff says

NEWARK, Ohio (WCMH) — The Fairfield County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a missing 15-year-old girl last seen more than three weeks ago. Onisty Deal was last seen leaving a foster home in the Amanda, Ohio, area on July 20. Onisty is approximately five feet, five inches tall and weighs approximately 120 pounds. She had […]
LICKING COUNTY, OH
WSYX ABC6

4 suspects charged in attempted car theft in Olde Towne East

The Columbus Division of Police said four suspects have been charged after they tried to steal a man's car in Olde Towne East. Rashjon Thomas, 21, Adrian King Jr., 18, Tiquise Perkins, 18, and Sir Underwood, 18, are all charged with aggravated robbery, Columbus police said. Officers responded to 911...
COLUMBUS, OH
10TV

Police: Man dies during barricade situation at Bridge Park

DUBLIN, Ohio — A man is dead after he reportedly barricaded himself in his apartment at Bridge Park Wednesday evening. The Dublin Police Department was called to Longshore Street between Bridge Park Avenue and Banker Drive just before 6:50 p.m., a spokesperson for Dublin police told 10TV. The spokesperson...
DUBLIN, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Pizza to prison: Marion armed robberies net man 20 years minimum

MARION, Ohio (WCMH) – Armed robberies at two different Marion stores landed a man at least two decades behind bars, the Marion County Prosecuting Attorney announced Monday. Cedrick Riley pleaded guilty to two counts of aggravated robbery with a firearm on Thursday, Prosecuting Attorney Raymond A. Grogan Jr. said. A judge sentenced Riley to between […]
MARION, OH
NBC4 Columbus

15-year-old boy reported missing from Lithopolis

LITHOPOLIS, Ohio (WCMH) — A 15-year-old boy has been reported missing from Lithopolis, police said. Michael Kee, who is about 5 feet 8 inches tall and 160 pounds, reportedly left his Lithopolis home Wednesday evening and has yet to return, according to a Thursday news release from the Lithopolis Police Department. Police said the 15-year-old […]
LITHOPOLIS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

NBC4 Columbus

32K+
Followers
11K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

NBC4, nbc4i.com is Local For You, serving as Columbus, Ohio's top-rated source for breaking news and live streaming video online.

 https://www.nbc4i.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy