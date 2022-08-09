Although we lost touch with each other, Nate was a good friend for more than 10 years. We met at a Mission House Craft Fair. My family are lei makers; this was the common interest between Nate and my family. He asked to take pictures of our lei and that was the basis for our friendship. He would take photographs of our May Day Lei Competition lei. I did custom ohia lehua lei for one of his projects. He would bring back native Hawaiian flora from his weekly hikes and I would incorporate them into a lei. I did hike with him on the Big Island and did lei which represented specific local plant communities. He was very generous with his photography skills. I used to scold him for hiking alone but that was what he loved to do. I envy Nate for leaving us "doing what he loved." But so young! We will miss him!Choy Family and Friends
