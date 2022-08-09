Oronoco, MN (KROC-AM News)- An Olmsted County Sheriff’s Deputy arrested a Rochester man at taser point after he allegedly attempted to elude a traffic stop Tuesday evening. Sheriff’s Captain James Schueller said a deputy was parked facing northbound traffic in the median of Hwy. 52 between Rochester and Oronoco around 7:45 p.m. The deputy was checking the license plates of passing vehicles when the plate of one vehicle came back as having an owner with a revoked driver’s license. Schueller said the vehicle was also labeled as “subject for impoundment.”

OLMSTED COUNTY, MN ・ 3 DAYS AGO