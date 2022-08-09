Read full article on original website
targetedonc.com
Neoadjuvant Chemoimmunotherapy Shows Significant Survival Benefit in Stage III NSCLC
Treatment with nivolumab and chemotherapy in patients with stage IIIA/B non–small cell lung cancer yielded significantly improved survival and responses, according to data from the phase 2 NADIM II study. Chemoimmunotherapy with nivolumab (Opdivo) plus chemotherapy led to significant progression-free survival (PFS) and overall survival (OS) benefits compared with...
targetedonc.com
Upfront Avelumab Shows Modest Survival Benefit Over Chemo in Advanced PD-L1+ NSCLC
Survival outcomes of avelumab in patients with PD-L1-positive non-small cell lung cancer showed numeric improvement compared with chemotherapy, but missed the significance threshold in the JAVELIN Lung 100 study. In the phase 3 JAVELIN Lung 100 trial (NCT02576574), upfront treatment with avelumab (Bavencio) prolonged overall survival (OS) and progression-free survival...
cancernetwork.com
Pembrolizumab and Etoposide Continue to Demonstrate Clinically Meaningful Survival Benefit in Untreated ES-SCLC
After approximately 3.5 years of follow-up, patients with treatment-naive extensive-stage small cell lung cancer continued to derive survival benefit from pembrolizumab and etoposide. The combination use of pembrolizumab (Keytruda) and etoposide has continued to garner positive survival outcomes vs placebo and etoposide alone in patients with previously untreated extensive stage-small...
targetedonc.com
Amivantamab Plus Lazertinib and Chemo Elicits Encouraging ORR in Pretreated EGFR-Mutant NSCLC
Amivantamab in combination with lazertinib and chemotherapy combination demonstrated encouraging responses in EGFR-mutant non–small cell lung cancer. The combination of amivantamab-vmjw (Rybrevant), lazertinib (Leclaza), and carboplatin and pemetrexed (Alimta) revealed encouraging responses in patients with EGFR-mutant non–small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) who were pretreated, according to findings from the phase 1 CHRYSALIS-2 trial (NCT04077463).
targetedonc.com
Adjuvant Pembrolizumab Improves Secondary Efficacy End Points in RCC
Toni K. Choueiri, MD, discusses results from the KEYNOTE-564 efficacy analysis of adjuvant pembrolizumab in renal cell carcinoma. Toni K. Choueiri, MD, medical director of International Strategic Initiatives, director of the Lank Center for Genitourinary Oncology, senior physician and director of the Kidney Cancer Center at Dana-Farber Cancer Institute, and the Jerome and Nancy Kohlberg chair and professor of medicine at Harvard Medical School, discusses results from the KEYNOTE-564 (NCT03142334) efficacy analysis of adjuvant pembrolizumab (Keytruda) in renal cell carcinoma (RCC).
Healthline
Neuroendocrine Tumors of the Lung
Lung cancer is cancer where the tumors start in the lungs. It can either be small-cell lung cancer (SCLC) or non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC). Most cases of lung cancer are NSCLC. Specifically, most lung cancers start in the cells of the lungs’ bronchi, or major airways. However, tumors can...
35 Reported Cases of New Zoonotic Virus Believed to Be Passed to Humans by Shrews
From COVID-19 to monkeypox, more and more zoonotic diseases are becoming an issue due to ongoing wildlife trade, deforestation, and climate change. So we aren't particularly surprised that a new zoonotic disease is on the rise. A disease known as Langya virus has reportedly infected at least 35 people thus far.
MedicalXpress
Study finds second primary lung cancer is 4 percent and as high as 8 percent among surgery patients
Using data from the National Lung Screening Trial, researchers found that the incidence of second primary lung cancer was approximately 4% among the entire cohort of lung cancer patients and was as high as 8% among patients undergoing surgery for stage IA disease. The research was presented today at the IASLC World Conference on Lung Cancer 2022 in Vienna.
2minutemedicine.com
Association between early left ventricular ejection fraction improvement after transcatheter aortic valve replacement and 5-Year clinical outcomes
1. In this retrospective cohort study, left ventricular ejection fraction (LVEF) improvement at 30 days and 1 year was linked with lower 5-year all cause death in patients with severe aortic stenosis (AS) and known left ventricular (LV) dysfunction treated with transcatheter aortic valve replacement (TAVR). Evidence Rating Level: 2...
Nature.com
Age at onset as stratifier in idiopathic Parkinson's disease "“ effect of ageing and polygenic risk score on clinical phenotypes
Several phenotypic differences observed in Parkinson's disease (PD) patients have been linked to age at onset (AAO). We endeavoured to find out whether these differences are due to the ageing process itself by using a combined dataset of idiopathic PD (n"‰="‰430) and healthy controls (HC; n"‰="‰556) excluding carriers of known PD-linked genetic mutations in both groups. We found several significant effects of AAO on motor and non-motor symptoms in PD, but when comparing the effects of age on these symptoms with HC (using age at assessment, AAA), only positive associations of AAA with burden of motor symptoms and cognitive impairment were significantly different between PD vs HC. Furthermore, we explored a potential effect of polygenic risk score (PRS) on clinical phenotype and identified a significant inverse correlation of AAO and PRS in PD. No significant association between PRS and severity of clinical symptoms was found. We conclude that the observed non-motor phenotypic differences in PD based on AAO are largely driven by the ageing process itself and not by a specific profile of neurodegeneration linked to AAO in the idiopathic PD patients.
NIH Director's Blog
Effect of Stenting Plus Medical Therapy vs Medical Therapy Alone on Risk of Stroke and Death in Patients With Symptomatic Intracranial Stenosis: The CASSISS Randomized Clinical Trial
Importance: Prior randomized trials have generally shown harm or no benefit of stenting added to medical therapy for patients with symptomatic severe intracranial atherosclerotic stenosis, but it remains uncertain as to whether refined patient selection and more experienced surgeons might result in improved outcomes. Objective: To compare stenting plus medical...
hcplive.com
Acute Myocardial Infarction Peaks Late Night, Early Morning in Patients with OSA
Patients with obstructive sleep apnea who sleep between 22:00 PM and 5:59 AM had higher incidences of acute myocardial infarction and chest pains, a new study observes. A new study observes a higher incidence of acute myocardial infarction (AMI) in patients with obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) during the late night time/early morning hours – as compared with morning or daytime hours.
Verona Pharma's Lung Disease Candidate Cuts COPD Exacerbations By 42%
Verona Pharma plc VRNA has announced topline results from Phase 3 ENHANCE-2 of nebulized ensifentrine for the maintenance treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD). The trial met its primary and secondary endpoints demonstrating improvements in lung function and significantly reduced the rate and risk of COPD exacerbations. Subjects receiving...
Novavax tumbles 30% as waning COVID-19 vaccine demand hits outlook
Aug 9 (Reuters) - Shares of U.S. vaccine maker Novavax (NVAX.O) fell about 30% on Tuesday after it cut its annual revenue forecast by half over falling demand for its COVID-19 shot from low- and middle-income nations.
targetedonc.com
Anticipating Expanded Uses of Radiotherapy in Urothelial Carcinoma
Sophia Kamran, MD, discusses future roles that radiation oncology will play in combination with resection and targeted therapy in urothelial carcinoma. Sophia Kamran, MD, a radiation oncologist at Massachusetts General Hospital and assistant professor of radiation oncology at Harvard Medical School, discusses future roles that radiation oncology will play in combination with resection and targeted therapy in urothelial carcinoma.
targetedonc.com
Atezolizumab May Improve Overall Survival in Resected Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer
Atezolizumab may lead to improved overall survival when compared with the best supportive care in patients with resected non–small cell lung cancer. Adjuvant atezolizumab (Tecentriq) showed a trend toward improved overall survival (OS) compared with best supportive care in patients with resected non–small cell lung cancer (NSCLC). Interim results from the phase 3 IMpower010 trial (NCT02486718) were presented at the 2022 World Conference on Lung Cancer.1.
Nature.com
P50 implies adverse clinical outcomes in pediatric acute respiratory distress syndrome by reflecting extrapulmonary organ dysfunction
Hypoxemia and multiple organ dysfunction are significant contributors to mortality in patients with pediatric acute respiratory distress syndrome (PARDS). P50, the oxygen tension at which hemoglobin is 50% saturated, is a measure of hemoglobin-oxygen affinity, and its alteration might have implications for tissue hypoxia and organ dysfunction. The purpose of this single-center, retrospective study was to evaluate P50 levels in PARDS and to determine the association between P50 and clinical outcomes. The study included 212 children diagnosed with PARDS according to the Pediatric Acute Lung Injury Consensus Conference definition who required invasive mechanical ventilation and had arterial blood gas results of hemoglobin oxygen saturation"‰<"‰97% at the time of diagnosis. P50 levels were calculated using Doyle's method, and organ dysfunction was assessed using the Pediatric Logistic Organ Dysfunction-2 score. Most patients exhibited more than one dysfunctional extrapulmonary organ at PARDS onset. P50 increased with increasing PARDS severity (mild (26.6 [24.9"“29.6]), moderate (26.8 [25.0"“29.5]), and severe PARDS (29.1 [26.1"“32.4] mmHg; P"‰="‰0.025). Moreover, P50 demonstrated a significant positive association with extrapulmonary organ dysfunction score (Î²"‰="‰0.158, P"‰="‰0.007) and risk of mortality (adjusted hazard ratio, 1.056; 95% confidence interval, 1.015"“1.098; P"‰="‰0.007), irrespective of initial PARDS severity. The relationship between P50 and mortality was largely mediated by extrapulmonary organ dysfunction. A high P50 value at the time of PARDS diagnosis may be associated with mortality via dysfunctional extrapulmonary organs. Future studies should consider P50 as a potential candidate index for risk stratification of PARDS patients.
targetedonc.com
As Backlog of Delayed Cancer Screenings are Addressed, Inequities in Care Persist
In an interview with Targeted OncologyTM, Debra Patt, MD, PhD, MBA, FASCO, discusses the impact of delayed cancer screenings in potential patients and how the COVID-19 pandemic has increased existing inequities in cancer care. When the COVID-19 pandemic forced patients with cancer to stay home and take extra precautions, it...
targetedonc.com
PARP Inhibitor Regimen Leads to Promising ORR in ES-SCLC
The combination of talazoparib and temozolomide elicited an objective response rate of 39.3% in patients with extensive-stage small cell lung cancer who were relapsed or refractory to a frontline platinum-based chemotherapy regimen, according to data from a phase 2 UCLA/TRIO-US L-07 trial. When talazoparib (Talzenna) was combined with low-dose temozolomide...
targetedonc.com
Expert Compares Atezolizumab and Durvalumab as Therapy for ES-SCLC
During a live virtual event, Benjamin P. Levy, MD, discussed the results of the IMpower 133 and CASPIAN trials of immunotherapy for patients with extensive-stage small cell lung cancer. A 73-year–old woman presented with shortness of breath, productive cough, chest pain, fatigue, anorexia, and recent 18-lb weight loss. She...
