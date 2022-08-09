Read full article on original website
Related
khqa.com
More than $1 billion in the Illinois Rainy Day Fund
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — On Thursday, $180 million was added to the state's Rainy Day Fund, bringing the total to $1.036 billion. In April of 2018, the Rainy Day Fund was only $48,327.53. "We’re saving today to invest in tomorrow,” said Illinois Comptroller Susana A. Mendoza. “This latest infusion...
khqa.com
Illinois State Fair unveils Butter Cow
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — One of the most anticipated highlights of the Illinois State Fair was unveiled on Wednesday: the Butter Cow. This year's Butter Cow features the theme "Grow With Us." This year's buttery creation shows bovine holding a sunflower in his mouth that he stole from the...
khqa.com
Gov. Pritzker issues disaster proclamation forMetro East
CHICAGO (WICS) — Governor JB Pritzker, D-Illinois, issued a disaster proclamation for Maidson and St. Clair counties to assist in recovery efforts after a fire at the Interco recycling center Wednesday night. Several fire departments in the Metro East and St. Louis area continue to work together in firefighting...
khqa.com
Missouri State Fair underway in Sedalia
The 2022 Missouri State Fair began on Thursday. Fair director Mark Wolfe said that this year, the fair is back to normal. "If you look at entries into the events, camping numbers, and things like that, I'd say we're right back to 2019 numbers," said Wolfe. In 2020, the Covid-19...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
khqa.com
Illinois backs new COVID-19 guidelines for schools, early education
With new guidance from the CDC that addresses the need to keep students in classrooms while protecting residents from COVID-19, the Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) and Illinois State Board of Education (ISBE) are adopting new operational guidance for schools and early education from the CDC that eases some restrictions while maintaining a core set of infectious disease prevention strategies as part of their normal operations. The new guidelines drop the requirement for quarantines and ease physical distancing rules.
khqa.com
Local family honored with state 4-H award
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (KHQA) — The State of Illinois is honoring a local family for its efforts in supporting 4-H for five generations. The Vern and Leona Shaffer family on Friday was named the prestigious 2022 Illinois 4-H Family Spirit Award at the Illinois State Fair. The award was created...
khqa.com
COVID-19 vaccinations, testing offered at Illinois State Fair
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — You can get your COVID-19 vaccine this year at the Illinois State Fair. You can also get tested for COVID-19. The Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) is partnering with health care companies to provide several services during this year's state fair. The free shots...
khqa.com
Scotland County teen crowned 2022 Missouri State Fair Queen
SEDALIA, Mo. — A northeast Missouri native has earned the title of 2022 Missouri State Fair Queen. Elsie Kigar, 17, of Bible Grove, Missouri, was crowned during a ceremony Thursday in Sedalia. Pageant officials said Kigar received the highest score of 41 contestants vying for the title in the...
RELATED PEOPLE
khqa.com
Food Bank of Central and Northeast Missouri seeing increased demand as food prices rise
COLUMBIA, Mo. — While gas prices are beginning to drop, food prices are still on the rise, increasing by 1.1% in July, according to consumer price index figures. As the climbing costs have forced some mid-Missourians to look for alternatives, the Food Bank for Central and Northeast Missouri has seen an increase in demand.
khqa.com
Beach umbrella impales, kills woman at SC beach
GARDEN CITY, S.C. (WPDE) — A South Carolina woman died on Wednesday after a beach umbrella struck and impaled her. Horry County Chief Deputy Coroner Tamara Willard said the incident happened Wednesday around 12:40 p.m. She said Tammy Perreault, 63, was struck and impaled by a beach umbrella that was carried by the wind on Garden City beach.
khqa.com
Woman found dead, person of interest arrested
ST. CLAIR COUNTY, Ill. (KHQA) — The body of a 43-year-old woman was found on Friday in the 1500 block of Westmoreland Avenue, in Washington Park in St. Clair County. The Illinois State Police (ISP) was requested by Washington Park Police Department to assist with the death investigation. When...
khqa.com
Southeast Iowa Coaching Stalwart Tony Sargent Passes Away
INCREDIBLY SAD NEWS TO BRING YOU TONIGHT OUT OF SOUTHEAST IOWA....AS TRI-STATE BASKETBALL HAS LOST A SUCCESSFUL COACH, TIRELESS ADVOCATE FOR THE GIRLS GAME AND SOUTHEAST IOWA HAS LOST A FATHER, GRANDFATHER, HUSBAND, FRIEND AND VERY GOOD MAN. FORT MADISON GIRLS COACH TONY SARGENT PASSED AWAY LATE THIS AFTERNOON AFTER...
IN THIS ARTICLE
khqa.com
Two-year-old was in serious condition after near drowning at Lake of the Ozarks
A two-year-old was in serious condition after almost drowning at the Lake of the Ozarks. The Missouri State Highway Patrol's online report states it happened Wednesday at 8:07 pm. The patrol said the child wandered away from a home on Tara Vista Road, near the 26.7-mile marker. People found the...
Comments / 0