More than $1 billion in the Illinois Rainy Day Fund

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — On Thursday, $180 million was added to the state's Rainy Day Fund, bringing the total to $1.036 billion. In April of 2018, the Rainy Day Fund was only $48,327.53. "We’re saving today to invest in tomorrow,” said Illinois Comptroller Susana A. Mendoza. “This latest infusion...
Illinois State Fair unveils Butter Cow

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — One of the most anticipated highlights of the Illinois State Fair was unveiled on Wednesday: the Butter Cow. This year's Butter Cow features the theme "Grow With Us." This year's buttery creation shows bovine holding a sunflower in his mouth that he stole from the...
Gov. Pritzker issues disaster proclamation forMetro East

CHICAGO (WICS) — Governor JB Pritzker, D-Illinois, issued a disaster proclamation for Maidson and St. Clair counties to assist in recovery efforts after a fire at the Interco recycling center Wednesday night. Several fire departments in the Metro East and St. Louis area continue to work together in firefighting...
Missouri State Fair underway in Sedalia

The 2022 Missouri State Fair began on Thursday. Fair director Mark Wolfe said that this year, the fair is back to normal. "If you look at entries into the events, camping numbers, and things like that, I'd say we're right back to 2019 numbers," said Wolfe. In 2020, the Covid-19...
Illinois backs new COVID-19 guidelines for schools, early education

With new guidance from the CDC that addresses the need to keep students in classrooms while protecting residents from COVID-19, the Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) and Illinois State Board of Education (ISBE) are adopting new operational guidance for schools and early education from the CDC that eases some restrictions while maintaining a core set of infectious disease prevention strategies as part of their normal operations. The new guidelines drop the requirement for quarantines and ease physical distancing rules.
Local family honored with state 4-H award

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (KHQA) — The State of Illinois is honoring a local family for its efforts in supporting 4-H for five generations. The Vern and Leona Shaffer family on Friday was named the prestigious 2022 Illinois 4-H Family Spirit Award at the Illinois State Fair. The award was created...
COVID-19 vaccinations, testing offered at Illinois State Fair

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — You can get your COVID-19 vaccine this year at the Illinois State Fair. You can also get tested for COVID-19. The Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) is partnering with health care companies to provide several services during this year's state fair. The free shots...
Scotland County teen crowned 2022 Missouri State Fair Queen

SEDALIA, Mo. — A northeast Missouri native has earned the title of 2022 Missouri State Fair Queen. Elsie Kigar, 17, of Bible Grove, Missouri, was crowned during a ceremony Thursday in Sedalia. Pageant officials said Kigar received the highest score of 41 contestants vying for the title in the...
Beach umbrella impales, kills woman at SC beach

GARDEN CITY, S.C. (WPDE) — A South Carolina woman died on Wednesday after a beach umbrella struck and impaled her. Horry County Chief Deputy Coroner Tamara Willard said the incident happened Wednesday around 12:40 p.m. She said Tammy Perreault, 63, was struck and impaled by a beach umbrella that was carried by the wind on Garden City beach.
Woman found dead, person of interest arrested

ST. CLAIR COUNTY, Ill. (KHQA) — The body of a 43-year-old woman was found on Friday in the 1500 block of Westmoreland Avenue, in Washington Park in St. Clair County. The Illinois State Police (ISP) was requested by Washington Park Police Department to assist with the death investigation. When...
Southeast Iowa Coaching Stalwart Tony Sargent Passes Away

INCREDIBLY SAD NEWS TO BRING YOU TONIGHT OUT OF SOUTHEAST IOWA....AS TRI-STATE BASKETBALL HAS LOST A SUCCESSFUL COACH, TIRELESS ADVOCATE FOR THE GIRLS GAME AND SOUTHEAST IOWA HAS LOST A FATHER, GRANDFATHER, HUSBAND, FRIEND AND VERY GOOD MAN. FORT MADISON GIRLS COACH TONY SARGENT PASSED AWAY LATE THIS AFTERNOON AFTER...
