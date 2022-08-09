Read full article on original website
Blake Shelton Reveals He Was 'Shocked' To Hear About Wynonna Judd & Drummer Cactus Moser's Engagement
Wynonna Judd rose to stardom from troubled beginnings and became one of the most widely recognized female country singers of all time — but a particularly special part of her life was her unlikely love story with famed drummer Cactus Moser, who she married in 2012. Although their love appeared to be written in the stars, there was one country legend who was surprised by the pairing. The Voice judge Blake Shelton admitted he couldn't believe his ears when he heard they'd decided to say "I do.""I was shocked, ya know, when I found out that the two of them...
Dolly Parton Never Calls Her Husband Carl Dean By His Name… She Only Calls Him “Daddy”
Dolly Parton never ceases to make me laugh. She’s downright hilarious, and she always has a couple good one-liners up her sleeve for any interview she does. I’m sure that’s part of what’s kept her marriage to her husband of 55 years, Carl Dean, fresh and exciting. Though Carl chooses to intentionally stay out of the spotlight, Dolly often mentions him and what a solid marriage they’ve built over the years.
‘American Idol’ Alum Kelly Clarkson Makes Hilarious Confession About Her Karaoke Preferences
Although she kills it during every single karaoke segment on her daytime talk show, “American Idol” alum Kelly Clarkson makes a hilarious confession about her song preferences. While chatting with “Harry Potter” star Daniel Radcliff, Kelly Clarkson discussed his karaoke preference, which is usually Eminem. “You love doing...
Rumors of Feud Between ‘American Idol’ Champs Kelly Clarkson and Carrie Underwood Reignite After Album Releases
Since its debut in 2002, American Idol catapulted numerous singers into the mainstream spotlight as they went on to become international superstars. Among some of the most talented winners on the show were none other than original American Idol, Kelly Clarkson. But not far behind her was the talented Carrie Underwood as well. Both being country music stars and American Idol winners, rumors have circulated over the last few years that neither singer cares much for the other and the constant comparison of the two drives them crazy. And with both releasing albums in June, the rumors have once again flourished.
Reba McEntire Partnering Up With Lifetime For New Movie
Every good partnership deserves to be replicated, especially in the movie industry, because when actors strike wonderful stage chemistry, there is no telling the heights of success that awaits their production. Reba McEntire and Lifetime was a partnership that enjoyed huge success when they co-produced Reba McEntire’s Christmas in Tune. Hence, it is no surprise that Lifetime has decided to work with McEntire again on her new movie, The Hammer. Another successful partnership that will be replicated in The Hammer is the partnership between McEntire and her Reba series co-star, Melissa Peterman.
Feud Explodes: Reba McEntire Is 'Pressing Dolly Parton's Buttons Big Time & Always Trying To One-Up' Her, Insider Spills
Two of the biggest country stars at at war! Reba McEntire wants to get back into the sitcom world, but it seems like her pal Dolly Parton is not letting that happen, causing friction between the two. "There's always been a friendly rivalry there, only now Reba's pressing Dolly's buttons big-time," spills an insider. "Reba's always trying to one-up Dolly in everything she does.""She's not bitter or b**chy about it, but there's a ruthless and kind of restless streak there, for sure, and a part of Reba would love to get one over on her old pal!" the source continues....
NME
Elvis Presley’s ex-wife Priscilla says he was “not racist in any way”
Elvis Presley‘s ex-wife Priscilla Presley has claimed that the late musician was “not racist in any way” while speaking about ‘cancel culture’. During a recent interview on TalkTV’s Piers Morgan Uncensored, Priscilla shared her thoughts on Baz Luhrmann’s new biopic Elvis, which sees Austin Butler portray the titular King of Rock ‘n’ Roll.
Who Is Drake Milligan? ‘America’s Got Talent’ Singer Is More Than the ‘New Elvis of Country’
America's Got Talent judges didn't hesitate in sending Drake Milligan to the live rounds after his debut in June. On Tuesday night (Aug. 9), the accomplished country singer will rely on fans to keep him in the competition. Those tuning in for the first time may ask, "Who is Drake Milligan?"
People
Carrie Underwood Joins Tom Petty Cover Band for Surprise Duet While Out with Friends in Nashville
From arenas to dive bars, any venue is perfect for Carrie Underwood's powerhouse vocals. While out with friends for a "girl's night" in Nashville over the weekend, Underwood hopped onstage at Fox & Locke bar and venue with Tom Petty cover band The Heartshakers to perform "Stop Draggin' My Heart Around" — the rocker's 1981 duet with Stevie Nicks, originally released on the Fleetwood Mac frontwoman's Bella Donna album.
‘American Idol’s Scotty McCreery Lands Two-Week No. 1 With ‘Damn Strait’
American Idol’s Scotty McCreery is celebrating his fifth No.1 hit, Damn Strait, topping the charts for two weeks. As of July 25th, the song—which pays tribute to his most inspirational Country icon—has been reigning over Billboard’s Country Airplay chart for the 14-day stretch. And the single it is still holding strong.
Whoever Hired Garth Brooks To Narrate A New National Geographic Docuseries Is A Genius
I remember watching Garth Brooks’ documentary on Netflix, and whenever the camera was on him, it was the biggest cheeseball, overdramatic responses I’ve ever heard in my life. Seriously, it was like he was taking his last breath every time he said a word. Maybe it was because...
‘Happy Days’ Star Henry Winkler Says ‘AGT’ Act’s Jolene-Inspired Performance ‘Blew the Roof Off’ the Theater
Count Henry Winkler as a member of Chapel Hart’s growing fan base after Tuesday’s episode of America’s Got Talent. If you didn’t watch the most recent AGT, Chapel Hart is a three-woman country group. They used Dolly Parton’s “Jolene” as an inspiration for an original song called “You Can Have Him, Jolene.” Their performance wowed everyone who watched, from the four judges, to the host, to the audience inside the theater and watching at home.
Luke Bryan Absolutely Roasts Blake Shelton on Stage at Vegas Show: VIDEO
It’s getting hot in Nashville as country music stars Luke Bryan and Blake Shelton are knee-deep into their heated rivalry. This one is definitely for the record books. See, Bryan decided to take a couple of shots at Shelton in Las Vegas. He’s in the middle of a residency right now. One fan happened to catch Bryan digging on his good friend Shelton from the stage. If you know anything about these guys, then it’s that they will do this back-and-forth banter a lot. We can pretty much assure you that all of this is in good fun. OK, so let’s see what Luke had to say about his buddy Blake.
‘America’s Got Talent’ Sensation Chapel Hart Invited To Make Grand Ole Opry Debut Next Month
Country vocal group Chapel Hart, who were sensational on this season of “America’s Got Talent,” have been invited to make their Grand Ole Opry Debut this August. The all-Black woman group, made up of sisters Danica and Devyn Hart and their cousin Trea Swindle, received a golden buzzer after their fantastic audition. The July 19 episode featured the group and their original song, “You Can Have Him, Jolene,” which the group said was a response to Dolly Parton’s classic hit, “Jolene.”
Shonka Dukureh, Big Mama Thornton Actress in ‘Elvis’ Movie, Dead at 44
Shonka Dukureh, the actress who played Big Mama Thornton in this year’s Elvis biopic, was found dead Thursday in her apartment. No foul play is currently suspected in her death. She was 44 and had two young children. Dukureh was reportedly found by one of her kids unresponsive. The...
AOL Corp
Country Trio Chapel Hart Earns Praise From Dolly Parton, Loretta Lynn & Darius Rucker After ‘AGT’ Audition
Mississippi-raised country trio Chapel Hart thrilled the America’s Got Talent judges on Tuesday night (July 19) with their audition, when the familial group performed the original song “You Can Have Him, Jolene,” a modernized spin on the Dolly Parton classic “Jolene,” which hit No. 1 in 1974.
Remember When Sam Elliott Co-Starred in a Western Miniseries With Reba McEntire?
These days, country fans may know Sam Elliott best as Tim McGraw and Faith Hill's 1883 co-star, but when it comes to acting alongside country artists, that's not his first rodeo. In fact, back in 1995, Elliott shared the small screen with none other than Reba McEntire. Called Buffalo Girls,...
MLB・
Elvis Presley’s Step-Brother Shares New Memoir, ‘The Faith of Elvis: A Story Only A Brother Can Tell’
Elvis Presley’s step-brother, New York Times best-selling author Billy Stanley, has written a new book, The Faith of Elvis: A Story Only A Brother Can Tell. The new work is set for release on October 4 and is available for pre-order HERE. Previously Stanley wrote the best-selling book, Elvis,...
Listen to the ‘America's Got Talent’ Performer Simon Cowell Compared to Carrie Underwood
Life hasn’t been easy for 21-year-old Avery Dixon, who was born premature at 1-pound 8-ounces and, as a result, has had to deal with physical issues that babies that are carried to term don’t face, such as knots on his forehead and issues with his vocal cords. As...
