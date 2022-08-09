ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Austin, MN

Rochester Police ID Suspects Connected to Drug Search at Motel

Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- The Rochester Police Department has released the identities of the seven suspects connected to a drug-related raid at a motel Wednesday. Officers executed a search warrant at Rochester's Motel 6 after determining there was a risk of juveniles overdosing on fentanyl and other drugs. A Police spokesperson said their investigation uncovered possible drug sales were taking place at the motel. Officers obtained the warrant to search five rooms.
Mall of America Shooting Suspects Arrested

Bloomington, MN (KROC-AM News)- The two men suspected of being involved in a shooting at the Mall of America last week have been arrested. Bloomington Police Chief Booker Hodges told reporters Thursday 21-year-old Shamar Lark and 23-year-old Rashad May were apprehended in Chicago Thursday afternoon. Hodges says May and Lark were extradited back to Minnesota.
Seven Arrested in Drug-Related Rochester Police Raid

Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- Rochester Police arrested seven people after executing search warrants related to a drug investigation Wednesday. A police spokesperson said officers searched five rooms at the Motel 6 around 4 p.m. The Emergency Response Unit, Criminal Interdiction Unit and Patrol collaborated on the effort. The warrants were...
Rochester Man Charged For Assaulting Infant and Woman

Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- A Rochester man is facing multiple felonies for allegedly entering his ex-girlfriend's residence and assaulting her and a baby. The criminal complaint against 51-year-old Jermaine Johnson Sr. says officers responded to the report of a domestic assault in southeast Rochester on Sunday. A woman at the residence told officers Johnson allegedly entered her apartment after the two had been arguing over text.
One Person Fatally Injured in Albert Lea Fire

Albert Lea, MN (KROC-AM News) - Authorities in Albert Lea are investigating a fatal fire. According to a news release issued by Albert Lea Fire and Rescue, firefighters responded to a report of a house fire at 2:15 AM Saturday. When they arrived at the scene, a neighbor informed them that a person might be inside the burning structure.
Judge Dismisses Murder Charge Against Rochester Man

Mankato, MN (KROC-AM News) - A murder charge filed against a Rochester man has been dismissed. A judge in Blue Earth County recently issued an order dismissing the third-degree murder charge against 40-year-old Jesse Skelly after ruling there was insufficient evidence to bring the case to trial. Skelly had been accused of supplying the drugs that resulted in the overdose death of a Mankato area woman.
Rochester Traffic Stop Leads to Drug Arrest

Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- A traffic stop in northwest Rochester led to a drug arrest Monday afternoon. A Rochester Police Spokesman says an officer pulled over a vehicle for expired tabs and driving conduct at the foot of the onramp at Hwy. 52 and 37th St. Northwest shortly before 4:30 p.m. Upon approaching the vehicle, the officer reported seeing suspected prescription drugs and drug paraphernalia in the front of the vehicle.
Vehicle Strikes Traffic Sign in Winona County Crash

Lewiston, MN (KROC-AM News)- A Sargent Minnesota woman was injured after the vehicle she was traveling in stuck a road sign near Lewiston Tuesday morning. The Minnesota State Patrol’s crash report indicates 37-year-old Ashley Larson was a passenger in a vehicle driven by 34-year-old Stephen Klopp of Winona. The report says the vehicle was eastbound on interstate 90 when it left the roadway and entered the ditch on the right side and struck a metal traffic sign east of the Lewiston exit around 7:30 a.m.
Minnesota’s Crack Down on Speeding Leads to Nearly 19,000 Tickets Last Month

St. Paul, MN (KROC-AM News) - Law Enforcement from 300 agencies in Minnesota cited nearly 19,000 drivers for speeding during extra speed enforcement during the month of July. The southeast region of the state saw some of the most citations written. The Olmsted County Sheriff's Office led greater Minnesota as the agency with the most number of citations written with 196. State Troopers in the Rochester area led the Minnesota State Patrol districts in the number of citations written with 1,353, according to the Minnesota Department of Public Safety.
Quick Country 96.5 plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information, and features for Rochester, Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online, and through our free mobile app.

 https://quickcountry.com

