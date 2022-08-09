Read full article on original website
Related
16 Common Things Parents Did While Raising Their Kids That Were Actually Very Damaging
"My parents really pushed the 'No sex 'til marriage or you're going to hell' thing. It caused me so much guilt around my own sexuality."
No Phones Are Allowed At A New Dallas Restaurant & People Have So Many Feelings About It
There's a new restaurant in the Dallas-Fort Worth area that is causing quite a stir amongst people right now because of its "no phone" policy. Caterina's is an eatery in the Fort Worth Stockyards serving up fine Italian fare, and the establishment requires patrons to lock their cellphone in a bag upon entry to the hostess stand.
The “Do Not Flush” List Is No Laughing Matter
Deep inside every adult male is a 13-year old boy who resembles popular MTV animated stars, "Beevis and Butthead" This immature version of our adult selves still giggles at juvenile humor. That younger version of me really likes the idea of a "Do Not Flush" list, but the reasoning behind it is deadly serious.
We’re Busted? Netflix Figures Out How to Stop Password Sharing
No matter how you cut it, sharing your Netflix password is stealing. It is. Have I done it? Yes. Have you? The impact of this theft has been felt most dramatically this year. Netflix is reporting huge losses in revenue and subscribers. The message just posted on the Netflix website...
RELATED PEOPLE
Omicron’s BA.2.75 ‘Centaurus’ subvariant is beating out BA.5 in India—and scientists say it ‘may prevail’ elsewhere
A health worker collects a swab sample for Covid-19 test, at Civic Centre, on June 15, 2022 in New Delhi, India. The only Omicron sub-variant with its own name may become the next globally dominant strain of COVID-19. The so-called Centaurus strain, which is scientifically known as BA.2.75, has quickly...
You're Trying To Give Your Kids An Amazing Childhood. How Much Will They Remember?
Parents expend an enormous amount of energy curating meaningful experiences for their kids. But which memories will they actually carry with them into adulthood?
KIDS・
Do You Have To Tip Every Time You’re Faced With the Option at Checkout?
It's happened to everyone -- you're presented with an iPad to pay for your purchase and a screen appears asking how much you want to tip. The problem is, you're at a coffee shop, bakery, fast food...
Children in Japan Learn to Walk in a Subtly Different Way, Scientists Find
A child's manner of walking can tell a doctor a lot about their health and development. But the transition from tottering toddler to strutting teen is not as universal as you might think. Depending on where in the world a child grows up, their gait may mature in a slightly...
IN THIS ARTICLE
CNBC
Meet BRILLO, the bartending robot that can make small talk
Your favorite bartender is likely someone who can expertly mix your favorite drink while serving up a side of friendly banter. It's an experience that's difficult to top, but a group of scientists at an Italian university have tried to do just that, with a twist: Their ultimate bartender is a machine.
I’m an interior design pro – 7 ‘style sins’ to avoid in your living room and the mistake that makes your home look cheap
HOW you keep your home can say a lot about you, but there might be some small oversights which are making it look cluttered and tacky. Interior design experts have unveiled the top sins which are making your living room look cheaper. The interior design experts at Domain have shared...
psychologytoday.com
The Rise of Lonely, Single Men
Dating opportunities for heterosexual men are diminishing as healthy relationship standards increase. Men represent approximately 62% of dating app users, lowering their chances for matches. Men need to address skills deficits to meet healthier relationship expectations. Younger and middle-aged men are the loneliest they’ve ever been in generations, and it’s...
Now, There’s a Spotify Playlist For Your Dog In The Car
Long road trips are staple of life in West Texas. Let's face it, we're a long way from everywhere. If you have a dog, it is impossible to leave them home alone for as long as it takes to get to even Abilene or Eden for that matter. According to...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Couple screams of excitement because their family is growing
Tatianna and Preston Peacock literally jump for joy when they out their family is growing with a positive pregnancy test.
Love is telling your partner what an awful day you've had: Study finds moaning to your significant other can bring you both closer
When you get a parking ticket or have an argument with a colleague, it's likely you'll tell your partner about it over dinner. But rather than just being a useful way to vent, moaning to your significant other about a bad day can actually bring you closer, a study has found.
I Tried These New Plastic-Free, Zero-Waste Dishwasher Sheets — and I May Never Go Back to Pods Again
Annita is an Australian health, lifestyle, & entertainment host living in LA. Her hobbies include; singinging (horrifically), and doing DIY projects. We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing. More than...
ESPN 960 San Angelo
San Angelo, TX
7K+
Followers
971
Post
249K+
Views
ABOUT
ESPN 960 has the best sports coverage for San Angelo, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://espn960sanangelo.com/
Comments / 1