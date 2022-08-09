St. Paul, MN (KROC-AM News) - The Minnesota Court of Appeals has shot down an appeal filed by a Rochester man who is now serving a more than 23-year prison sentence. In a ruling made public today, the Appeals Court upheld 58-year-old Scott Ramey's 2021 convictions on first and third-degree criminal sexual conduct charges. He was accused of using force and threats to hold a 20-year-old homeless woman captive in a storage unit and rape her multiple times over a period of three weeks in November 2020. Court records say that, in one of those instances, the victim told Ramey she wanted to leave and he responded by threatening her with a gun and sexually assaulting her.

