COLLEGE STATION, Texas — A Bryan man is bringing the Brazos community together to help the families and victims of the Holleman Oaks apartment fire in College Station. Marvin Yates lives in the Holleman Oaks and was one of the victims of that fire that happened on July 25th. Yates explained how smoke was everywhere, and how he caught a young woman that jumped from her three story unit to escape the flames.

COLLEGE STATION, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO