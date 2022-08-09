ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Station, TX

Click2Houston.com

RECRUIT SCOOP: DJ Lagway of Willis Football

VYPE recently went out to Willis high school for their Fall 2022 Media day and caught up with 5-Star QB DJ Lagway, who had a very impressive Sophomore year. Check out the video below as VYPE’s Jackson DiPasquale talks with Lagway about his Sophomore year, family ties, his upcoming season and what it means to be a Willis Wildkat!
WILLIS, TX
WacoTrib.com

Region 12 director gets top accolade

Dr. Jerry Maze, executive director of Education Service Center (ESC) Region 12, was selected as this year’s Peter C. Young Service Award winner by the Association of Educational Service Agencies. He was surprised with the award on July 20 at the AESA Summer Leadership Conference, which recognizes an individual...
WACO, TX
KBTX.com

Rainfall (yes, rainfall!) Update: Brazos Valley totals following Wednesday storms

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Widespread rain and storms pushed across the Brazos Valley Wednesday, leaving behind uneven rainfall totals from one side of the area to the other. While Coulter Field officially picked up 0.48″ on the north side of Bryan, Easterwood Airport (the official recording site for BCS) only managed to record a trace of rain, meaning no measurable rainfall will go down in the books for the day in town.
BRYAN, TX
KBTX.com

Over 2,000 Bryan ISD teachers, staff honored at Convocation

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Before students and teachers head back for the first day of school on Aug. 16, Bryan ISD hosted its annual Convocation to kick off the school year. The auditorium at Central Baptist Church was filled with more than 2,000 Bryan ISD teachers and staff. Superintendent Ginger Carrabine, along with many Student Ambassadors, took part in the program.
BRYAN, TX
KAGS

Power outages reported across Bryan

BRYAN, Texas — Bryan Texas Utilities have reported small power outages across Bryan as a result of intense winds and storms. Crews have been dispatched to restore power in the affected areas. The outages come after storms drenched parts of the Brazos Valley and Houston, giving the two areas...
BRYAN, TX
KAGS

Grand Station Entertainment to host bowling fundraiser event for Holleman fire victims

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — A Bryan man is bringing the Brazos community together to help the families and victims of the Holleman Oaks apartment fire in College Station. Marvin Yates lives in the Holleman Oaks and was one of the victims of that fire that happened on July 25th. Yates explained how smoke was everywhere, and how he caught a young woman that jumped from her three story unit to escape the flames.
COLLEGE STATION, TX
KTRE

Waco family of 3 dies in fiery head-on collision with 18-wheeler

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - A Waco family, including a 3-year-old girl, was killed in a fiery crash Tuesday afternoon in Falls County. Texas DPS Troopers responded to a major crash at 2:10 p.m. Aug. 9 involving a passenger car and a truck tractor semi-trailer. A 2021 Freightliner, operated by a...
KBTX.com

Somerville ISD superintendent resigns ahead of new school year

SOMERVILLE, Texas (KBTX) - Leadership changes are underway right as the school year begins in Somerville. Somerville ISD Superintendent Karla Sparks has voluntarily resigned from her position with no explanation to the public or parents. The Somerville ISD School Board met Wednesday night to formally accept her resignation and appoint...
SOMERVILLE, TX
KAGS

Bryan teacher says new school year will be bittersweet

As children are getting back to the books, longtime educator Kathy Beckworth explained how thrilled she was for the school year to begin. She has been teaching for at Branch Elementary in Bryan ISD since the school opened up in 1990 as a kindergarten teacher. With school a week away,...
BRYAN, TX
wtaw.com

City of Bryan Update on WTAW

Kristen Waggener, Communications Director, visits with WTAW’s Scott DeLucia about using closed captioning in city promotional videos, upcoming events, city pool hours, and more during her appearance on The Infomaniacs on Thursday, August 11, 2022. Listen to “City of Bryan Update on The Infomaniacs” on Spreaker.
BRYAN, TX
kwhi.com

BLUE BELL EMPLOYEES TESTIFY IN PAUL KRUSE TRIAL

Testimony this week during the trial of Paul Kruse indicated that the former president and CEO of Blue Bell Creameries was aware of problems with listeria before the company moved to recall all of its ice cream products in 2015. In 2011, Kollman told Kruse a sample of ice cream...
BRENHAM, TX
News Channel 25

Motorcyclist found dead on road after late-night crash: Bryan police

BRYAN, Texas — A motorcyclist was found dead after a single-vehicle crash late Wednesday night, police said. Around 10 p.m. that night, officers were dispatched to the 2500 block of Towering Oaks Drive on reports of a crash involving a motorcycle, according to the Bryan Police Department. Police said...
BRYAN, TX
KBTX.com

Highway 6 is open following closure for fiber optic line repair

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - 7:50 p.m. update - The highway is now back open. 6:30 p.m. update: Bryan police say they will close all of Highway 6 near Tabor Road for a fiber optic line repair. Traffic will be diverted to the frontage road in both directions. Please use alternate routes if possible.
BRYAN, TX

