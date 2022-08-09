Read full article on original website
saturdaydownsouth.com
Anonymous SEC coach trolls Jimbo Fisher, Texas A&M: 'They're every bit an 8-4 program'
Jimbo Fisher has received a lot of praise for the way he’s built Texas A&M up and the way the Aggies are so highly talked about in just about the same way as the top powerhouses in college football are. And there’s plenty he’s done to deserve that positive...
Click2Houston.com
RECRUIT SCOOP: DJ Lagway of Willis Football
VYPE recently went out to Willis high school for their Fall 2022 Media day and caught up with 5-Star QB DJ Lagway, who had a very impressive Sophomore year. Check out the video below as VYPE’s Jackson DiPasquale talks with Lagway about his Sophomore year, family ties, his upcoming season and what it means to be a Willis Wildkat!
WacoTrib.com
Region 12 director gets top accolade
Dr. Jerry Maze, executive director of Education Service Center (ESC) Region 12, was selected as this year’s Peter C. Young Service Award winner by the Association of Educational Service Agencies. He was surprised with the award on July 20 at the AESA Summer Leadership Conference, which recognizes an individual...
31-Year-Old Issac Barrera Died In A Motorcycle Crash In Navasota (Navasota, TX)
Navasota Police reported a Saturday night motorcycle crash that left a person dead. The motorcycle was traveling north on FM 379 when it struck an 18-wheeler truck waiting to turn onto [..]
KBTX.com
Rainfall (yes, rainfall!) Update: Brazos Valley totals following Wednesday storms
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Widespread rain and storms pushed across the Brazos Valley Wednesday, leaving behind uneven rainfall totals from one side of the area to the other. While Coulter Field officially picked up 0.48″ on the north side of Bryan, Easterwood Airport (the official recording site for BCS) only managed to record a trace of rain, meaning no measurable rainfall will go down in the books for the day in town.
Texas A&M faculty leaders say President leaving them out of major decisions
Faculty leaders at Texas A&M University in College Station are calling on President Kathy Banks to better collaborate and be more transparent with professors about changes to the university.
News Channel 25
Car engulfed in flames spotted on Highway 6 heading into College Station: Witness
BRYAN, Texas — A car engulfed in flames was spotted this morning on Highway 6 heading into College Station, according to a witness. Around 8:50 a.m. Wednesday, a viewer submitted this photo to our station, confirming the incident. EMS was reportedly seen responding to the scene. No further details...
KBTX.com
Over 2,000 Bryan ISD teachers, staff honored at Convocation
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Before students and teachers head back for the first day of school on Aug. 16, Bryan ISD hosted its annual Convocation to kick off the school year. The auditorium at Central Baptist Church was filled with more than 2,000 Bryan ISD teachers and staff. Superintendent Ginger Carrabine, along with many Student Ambassadors, took part in the program.
Power outages reported across Bryan
BRYAN, Texas — Bryan Texas Utilities have reported small power outages across Bryan as a result of intense winds and storms. Crews have been dispatched to restore power in the affected areas. The outages come after storms drenched parts of the Brazos Valley and Houston, giving the two areas...
Grand Station Entertainment to host bowling fundraiser event for Holleman fire victims
COLLEGE STATION, Texas — A Bryan man is bringing the Brazos community together to help the families and victims of the Holleman Oaks apartment fire in College Station. Marvin Yates lives in the Holleman Oaks and was one of the victims of that fire that happened on July 25th. Yates explained how smoke was everywhere, and how he caught a young woman that jumped from her three story unit to escape the flames.
College Station Krispy Kreme offering dozen glazed donuts at national gas average
COLLEGE STATION, Texas — Four Wednesdays remain in Krispy Kreme's 'Beat the Pump' offer, which has been going on since June 8. The offer runs through Aug. 31 and is only redeemable when purchased in-store, at the drive-thru or ordered online via online pickup. According to Krispy Kreme's website,...
Protestors outside Texas Gov. candidate Beto O'Rourke campaign stop in Rockdale
Sunday a group of Gov. Greg Abbott's supporters stood outside a theater where gubernatorial hopeful Beto O'Rourke was speaking.
KTRE
Waco family of 3 dies in fiery head-on collision with 18-wheeler
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - A Waco family, including a 3-year-old girl, was killed in a fiery crash Tuesday afternoon in Falls County. Texas DPS Troopers responded to a major crash at 2:10 p.m. Aug. 9 involving a passenger car and a truck tractor semi-trailer. A 2021 Freightliner, operated by a...
Waco family, 3-year-old daughter dead after fiery wrong-way crash: Texas DPS
A fatal crash outside Temple has killed a young couple and their 3-year-old daughter, officials said.
KBTX.com
Somerville ISD superintendent resigns ahead of new school year
SOMERVILLE, Texas (KBTX) - Leadership changes are underway right as the school year begins in Somerville. Somerville ISD Superintendent Karla Sparks has voluntarily resigned from her position with no explanation to the public or parents. The Somerville ISD School Board met Wednesday night to formally accept her resignation and appoint...
Bryan teacher says new school year will be bittersweet
As children are getting back to the books, longtime educator Kathy Beckworth explained how thrilled she was for the school year to begin. She has been teaching for at Branch Elementary in Bryan ISD since the school opened up in 1990 as a kindergarten teacher. With school a week away,...
wtaw.com
City of Bryan Update on WTAW
Kristen Waggener, Communications Director, visits with WTAW’s Scott DeLucia about using closed captioning in city promotional videos, upcoming events, city pool hours, and more during her appearance on The Infomaniacs on Thursday, August 11, 2022. Listen to “City of Bryan Update on The Infomaniacs” on Spreaker.
kwhi.com
BLUE BELL EMPLOYEES TESTIFY IN PAUL KRUSE TRIAL
Testimony this week during the trial of Paul Kruse indicated that the former president and CEO of Blue Bell Creameries was aware of problems with listeria before the company moved to recall all of its ice cream products in 2015. In 2011, Kollman told Kruse a sample of ice cream...
News Channel 25
Motorcyclist found dead on road after late-night crash: Bryan police
BRYAN, Texas — A motorcyclist was found dead after a single-vehicle crash late Wednesday night, police said. Around 10 p.m. that night, officers were dispatched to the 2500 block of Towering Oaks Drive on reports of a crash involving a motorcycle, according to the Bryan Police Department. Police said...
KBTX.com
Highway 6 is open following closure for fiber optic line repair
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - 7:50 p.m. update - The highway is now back open. 6:30 p.m. update: Bryan police say they will close all of Highway 6 near Tabor Road for a fiber optic line repair. Traffic will be diverted to the frontage road in both directions. Please use alternate routes if possible.
