ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

Time running out for 1M Californians to sign up for student loan forgiveness

By CBS San Francisco
CBS San Francisco
CBS San Francisco
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=33dGM2_0hAfOqlz00

PIX Now 08:43

SACRAMENTO – In partnership with California Attorney General Rob Bonta, the Campaign for California Borrowers' Rights on Monday launched a "California Student Debt Challenge," a statewide informational campaign on student loan forgiveness.

Some one million Californians in the public service sphere are eligible for loan forgiveness, but only 10,000 have received it since 2007, according to state data. Local leaders want to ensure as many residents as possible receive the relief they're entitled to.

Teachers, firefighters, non-profit employees, government workers and all who work in public service are entitled to loan forgiveness after 10 years of work, thanks to the Federal Public Service Loan Forgiveness program. But it's a widely unknown program, despite its potential to deliver tens of thousands of dollars of relief for those paying off debts.

For a limited time, the federal government is allowing eligible workers to recuperate funds from past periods of repayment that they missed, which for some, could significantly reduce or completely clear their loans. But borrowers must apply before Oct. 31 to receive these past credits.

"October 31 is the key day to get those past credits. It's a little less, I get it, than three months to put yourself on the path to low or no student debt," California Governor Gavin Newsom said at Monday's press conference. "California, we're making big changes across the board, not just to promote this program, but to make college more affordable."

Bonta and a coalition of students, higher education advocates and borrower protection organizations are calling on government and non-profit employers to "take the challenge" in informing their employees about these benefits and sign off on application forms, which will come at no cost for them.

"We must ensure every public sector employee—from teachers to firefighters, to nonprofit administrators, to state employees—knows about the Public Service Loan Forgiveness waiver period before it closes on October 31, before difficult hurdles are put back up," Bonta said.

Bonta said the program began in 2007 as an alternative for residents turning to private practice instead of public service careers because of hefty loan payments. That promise of relief never came after the Trump administration denied 99 percent of first-round loan cancellation applications, he said.

His office previously sued former United States Secretary of Education Betsy DeVos and the Trump administration, Congress took action and his team ultimately "won the fight," he said.

"But our battle, of course, continues," he said. "The Biden administration has waived key requirements for public servants to have their federal student loan debt wiped free, but here's the catch—you need to act, and you need to act now. While I've urged the Department of Education to extend the deadline and push for further fixes to the program, this waiver period is currently limited, and the deadline is fast approaching."

State Senator Monique Limón hopes to shed light on the growing problem student loans puts on graduates seeking employment. She authored Senate Resolution 96, a piece of legislation pending approval to recognize August as Student Loan Debt Awareness Month. Students should be able to pursue jobs that are meaningful to them, she said.

"It is unacceptable that this debt disproportionately affects women and people of color. In an economy where higher education is a prerequisite for many jobs, we cannot allow our dreams to be stifled by debt," Limón said.

Public service employers across the country are struggling to add and retain workers in this job market, and providing student debt relief is one way to keep people in the industry, said Ashley Harrington of the Department of Education's office of federal student aid.

"Advertising this program, talking about the benefits and making sure people know about this program that has a clear path to loan forgiveness is really important. We are committed to making sure every single public servant who is eligible gets the credit that they have earned," Harrington said.

In the Bay Area, residents owed nearly $26.6 billion in student debt, according to a 2018 analysis by the San Francisco Treasurer's Office. San Francisco Treasurer Jose Cisneros said this waiver program provides an essential opportunity to relieve a huge burden that weighs heavily on many families.

"I'm urging all eligible employers across our state to take similar action to share this important opportunity with your employees. With the deadline fast approaching, the time is now for your employees to apply and take advantage of this program," Cisneros said in a statement. "Please take the pledge to join the California Student Debt challenge, and let's work together to get this relief to as many of our employees as possible."

Employers and employees can learn more about the debt forgiveness program at studentaid.gov .

Comments / 1

Related
NBC Bay Area

1.3M Women of Color in Bay Area Could Benefit If AB 2419 Passes

A state bill aimed at allocating $18 billion in federal money in the Bay Area and statewide for environmentally and socially disadvantaged communities gets high scores for promoting gender and racial equity, according to the Gender Equity Policy Institute, a nonprofit think tank that exposes the impacts of policies, processes and practices of businesses and government.
CALIFORNIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
Local
California Government
City
Sacramento, CA
Local
California Education
CBS San Francisco

Report: EDD delayed, denied benefits to 6 million during pandemic

SACRAMENTO (AP) — California delayed or improperly denied unemployment benefits for roughly 6 million people during the pandemic because state policies "do not prioritize getting benefits to workers quickly," according to a nonpartisan report released Monday by the Legislative Analyst's Office. The report said payments were delayed for about 5 million people — up to half of all workers who applied for benefits during the height of the pandemic. Meanwhile, the California Employment Development Department denied benefits for 3.4 million workers during that time. Of the 200,000 workers who appealed those denials, nearly 80% of them won their case."We...
CALIFORNIA STATE
CBS San Francisco

Newsom picks Patricia Guerrero, 1st Latina state Supreme Court chief justice

SACRAMENTO — California Gov. Gavin Newsom on Wednesday nominated Patricia Guerrero to be the state's next chief justice, picking the daughter of Mexican immigrants to lead the nation's largest judicial system.Guerrero, 50, would replace Chief Justice Tani Cantil-Sakauye, who will step down once her term ends in January.Guerrero made history earlier this year when she was the first Latina confirmed to the California Supreme Court. Now she's poised to do it again as the first Latina to lead the state's sprawling court system that includes about 2,175 judges across 58 trial courts and 105 justices on the Courts of Appeal."Justice Guerrero has...
CALIFORNIA STATE
KTLA.com

Kids, enjoy the extra sleep; California schools are starting later this year

Millions of California youth will have the opportunity to sleep a little more this school year (or, at least, stay up a little later) as Senate Bill 328 goes into effect. The law, signed by Gov. Gavin Newsom in 2019, requires most public secondary schools to start later in the day: no earlier than 8 a.m. for middle schools and no earlier than 8:30 a.m. for high schools.
CALIFORNIA STATE
ABC10

California to begin offering free meals in all public schools this year

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — California schools are officially implementing a program that provides free meals to all students across the state starting in the 2022-23 school year. The California Universal Meals program allows for district nutrition programs to receive the necessary funding to provide free breakfast and lunch to all public school students, regardless of income status.
CALIFORNIA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Monique Limón
Person
Betsy Devos
Person
Rob Bonta
Person
Gavin Newsom
KTLA.com

Study: These are the most competitive rental markets in California

(NEXSTAR) – While home prices have started to cool from their highs, when it comes to renting in some California cities the competition remains cutthroat. According to RentCafe, which analyzes apartment rental markets in all 50 states, Miami-Dade County in Florida easily leads all markets with a 97.6% rate of occupancy.
CALIFORNIA STATE
foxla.com

This is the salary you need to afford a home in California

LOS ANGELES - It is cheap to live in California - said no one ever. The Golden State is notorious for its exorbitant housing prices up and down the coast - from San Francisco down to San Diego - it isn't a surprise to see houses for sale triple the amount than in other parts of the country.
CALIFORNIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Student Loans#Student Loan Forgiveness#Student Debt#Loan Application#Linus Business#Business Personal Finance#Creditlending#Californians
CBS San Francisco

Diablo Canyon, California's last nuclear power plant, may not be shut down after all

AVILA BEACH, San Luis Obispo County -- An aggressive push toward renewable energy has run headlong into anxiety over keeping the lights on in California, where the largest utility is considering whether to try to extend the lifespan of the state's last operating nuclear power plant.California is the birthplace of the modern environmental movement that for decades has had a fraught relationship with nuclear power, which doesn't produce carbon pollution like fossil fuels but leaves behind waste that can remain dangerously radioactive for centuries. Now environmentalists find themselves at odds with someone they usually see as an ally: Democratic Gov....
CALIFORNIA STATE
Mashed

The Most Popular Fast Food In California Isn't What You'd Expect

Anyone who thinks they can narrow the food culture of an entire region into a single cuisine is running a fool's errand, and California is no exception. Those who have never visited the Golden State might be inclined to count controversial juice cleanses and sprout-filled veggie sandwiches as staples of its collective diet, but the stereotypical dining scene carried on in wealthy, health-conscious pockets of Los Angeles only makes up a tiny fraction of the state's eclectic landscape of eats.
CALIFORNIA STATE
thefamilyvacationguide.com

15 of the Best Outlet Malls in California

California is known for its fabulous shopping, in no small thanks to moves like “Clueless” and reality TV shows that showcase its stars wearing luxury brands. The lifestyle portrayed in movies and television make us want to spend money. After all, who doesn’t love luxury? But even more than that, who doesn’t love a good deal?
CALIFORNIA STATE
NBC Bay Area

Live Blog: Latest Coronavirus Updates

NBC Bay Area will continue to provide updates on COVID-19, the coronavirus pandemic that has changed our daily lives. But before scrolling down, take a moment to sign up for our coronavirus newsletter here and bookmark the following pages:. Now, on to the latest updates. What to know about COVID...
CALIFORNIA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
NBC Los Angeles

Two Southern California Locals Are Lucky Lottery Winners

Have you ever tried your luck on a lottery scratcher?. Two Southern California residents struck some luck and they are now $1 million richer. Jason Brody and Wilbur Staton Jr. are the lucky winners that spent $10 on a lottery scratcher and are happy they did. Brody bought his Lucky...
BARSTOW, CA
NBC Bay Area

Many Bay Area High School Students to Start Day Half-Hour Later

Back to school this fall means an extra half-hour of sleep for many Bay Area high school students. A new law in California mandates that by July 1 of this year, high schools cannot start the school day before 8:30 a.m. and middle schools cannot start before 8 a.m. Proponents...
FREMONT, CA
CBS San Francisco

Salt water creeping into drought depleted Bay Area fresh water supply

RIO VISTA  — Charlie Hamilton hasn't irrigated his vineyards with water from the Sacramento River since early May, even though it flows just yards from his crop.Nearby to the south, Antioch has supplied its people with water from the San Joaquin River for just 32 days this year, compared to roughly 128 days by this time in a wet year.They may be close by, but these two rivers, central arms of California's water system, have become too salty to use in some places as the state's punishing drought drags on.In dry winters like the one California just had, less fresh...
ANTIOCH, CA
CBS San Francisco

Magnitude 4.4 earthquake strikes near California-Nevada border

WALKER, Mono County – An earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of 4.4 struck the east of the Sierra Nevada near the California-Nevada border Monday afternoon, with shaking reportedly felt as far away as the Bay Area.According to the U.S. Geological Survey, the earthquake struck at 1:44 p.m. and was centered about 5 miles northeast of the town of Walker in Mono County. Two smaller earthquakes, both magnitude 2.6, struck the same area at 1:53 p.m. and 2:16 p.m.Shaking from the magnitude 4.4 quake was reported in the Sierra Nevada range and in a wide swath of the Central Valley from Merced to Sacramento. Visitors to the USGS website from several Bay Area communities, including Vacaville, San Ramon and San Francisco, also reported feeling the quake.There were no immediate reports of damage or injuries.
MONO COUNTY, CA
CBS San Francisco

CBS San Francisco

San Francisco, CA
67K+
Followers
24K+
Post
24M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, weather, sports in the Bay Area from KPIX CBS 5.

 https://sanfrancisco.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy