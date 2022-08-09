Read full article on original website
Jockey Taiki Yanagida Dead at 28 After Horse Racing Accident
Taiki Yanagida, a jockey who was known as "Tiger," died from injuries he sustained during a horse racing accident on Aug. 3, according to multiple reports. He was 28 years old. Yanagida was competing at the Cambridge Jockey Club in New Zealand when he fell from his horse, Te Atatu Pash. He lost his helmet and was then trampled by another horse. Yanagida was rushed to the hospital and had injuries to his brain and spine. He died from his injuries on Tuesday.
