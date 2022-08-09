Celebrations in South Korea will be the driving force of this weekend in motorsport racing, as the 2022 FIA Formula E championship draws to a close.This is the final weekend of the campaign and, thus, the final couple of races during the era of the current iteration of racecars. From Beijing in 2014, through to Seoul in 2022, Formula E will have gone through eight seasons, two car generations and a full century of races - next year it will be on to Gen3 cars, at least two new cities and the biggest-ever calendar in the sport’s history.Before that, though,...

MOTORSPORTS ・ 10 HOURS AGO