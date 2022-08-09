ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miami, FL

South Florida Sun Sentinel

Two shot, one hospitalized in serious condition after argument at Davie house

One person was arrested after an argument turned into a shooting that injured two people Friday night in Davie, leaving one hospitalized in serious condition, authorities said. Officers responded to a call regarding a shooting about 10:30 p.m. at a house in the 3600 block of SW 58th Terrace near SW 36th Court, according to Davie police. Two people had been shot, and one received treatment at ...
DAVIE, FL
Click10.com

Detectives find 2 dead in parked car at resort in Fort Lauderdale

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – Detectives were investigating how two people ended up dead in a parked car on Friday in Fort Lauderdale. According to Casey Liening, a spokeswoman for the Fort Lauderdale Police Department, detectives responded to the Fort Lauderdale Beach Resort by VRI Americas, at 909 Breakers Ave.
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
City
Miami, FL
Miami-dade County, FL
Crime & Safety
County
Miami-dade County, FL
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
Miami, FL
Crime & Safety
NBC Miami

Two People Found Dead Inside Car in Fort Lauderdale

Two people were found dead inside of a car Friday in Fort Lauderdale, police said. The two were found at around 6:15 p.m. in the 900 block of Breakers Avenue, near the Fort Lauderdale Beach Resort, according to the Fort Lauderdale Police Department. Police didn't release details on how they...
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
WSVN-TV

Police search for armed intruder in Homestead

HOMESTEAD, FLA. (WSVN) - The search is on for an armed intruder in Homestead. Surveillance video captured a man with a gun walking up to a home and trying to get in. It happened at the Isles of Oasis Community near Northeast 25th Avenue and Second Drive, Thursday morning. The...
HOMESTEAD, FL
Click10.com

Watch: Miami police sergeant punches parking machine in drunken rage

MIAMI – Surveillance video from inside of a Brickell hotel showed the moment a Miami police sergeant caused more than $1,400 worth of damage to an automated parking machine in a drunken moment of rage while off-duty. Another piece of video, from the same night in August 2021, shows...
MIAMI, FL
CBS Miami

1 dead, 1 wounded in SW Miami-Dade overnight shooting

MIAMI - Miami-Dade Police say an 18-year-old man lost his life outside a Southwest Miami-Dade home early Friday after an exchange of gunfire with his step-father.It happened at 12:28 a.m. on a swale outside the home at 26204 S.W. 128th Court after an argument, according to Miami-Dade Police. They say the teenager pulled out his weapon and then his step-father did the same thing and they fired at each other.Police say the teenager was taken to Jackson Memorial Hospital but did not survive and his 17-year-old girlfriend was taken to HCA Florida Kendall Hospital where her condition has stabilized. The...
MIAMI, FL
Click10.com

Victim grazed by bullet in Hollywood shooting, police say

HOLLYWOOD, Fla. – A person suffered a graze wound to the leg after a shooting in Hollywood Saturday afternoon, police said. Hollywood police spokesperson Deanna Bettineschi said officers responded to reports of a shooting near Washington Street and South 21st Avenue at around 12:45 p.m. Police did not say...
HOLLYWOOD, FL
Click10.com

Deputies: Broward suspect leaves behind trail of evidence

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies said a suspect left behind a trail of evidence that made it easier for them to find him. Detectives arrested Kevin Raglin on Thursday after the residents of an Oakland Park community at Northeast 43 Street and First Terrace reported oil was leaking from a dumpster and into a storm drain.
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
CBS Miami

MDPD officer, K9 injured in Turnpike crash near SW 216th Street

MIAMI - A Miami-Dade police officer and his K9 were injured Wednesday afternoon following a crash on the Turnpike.Chopper 4 was over the scene where the crash happened on the northbound lanes near Southwest 216th Street.Investigators say it's not clear whether the officer was on duty or not. He was in an unmarked vehicle. There was extensive damage on the unmarked SUV's windshield.Here is what police said about the incident: "The officer's vehicle and an all-terrain crane were traveling northbound on the Florida's Turnpike when they collided near SW 211 Street.""The impact caused the officer's vehicle to roll over several times resulting in injuries to the officer and his K-9 partner.""Miami-Dade Fire Rescue responded to the scene and airlifted the officer to JMH Ryder Trauma Center.  The K-9 was transported to a local animal hospital.""The officer is listed in critical, but stable condition, and K-9 Fox is currently in stable condition. No other injuries have been reported." The crash shut down both southbound and northbound lanes of the highway.The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating the crash. 
MIAMI, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Two bodies found in car near Fort Lauderdale beach

Two dead bodies were discovered in a car near Fort Lauderdale beach Friday night, officials said. Officers responded to a call about 6 p.m. in the 900 block of Breakers Avenue regarding what appeared to be two bodies inside a car, Fort Lauderdale police said. After arriving, officers confirmed both people were dead. Police said the situation is considered an “ongoing death investigation” while ...
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
NBC Miami

Miami-Dade Police Officer, K-9 Injured in Crash on Turnpike

A Miami-Dade Police officer and a narcotics K-9 were injured in a crash on the Florida's Turnpike Wednesday afternoon. The crash happened in the northbound lanes of the Turnpike near Southwest 211th Street. Miami-Dade Police officials said the officer was airlifted to a local hospital and the K-9 was taken...
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL
Click10.com

Man extradited to Miami following fatal shooting on transit bus

MIAMI – A man who was arrested in December 2020 in Atlanta for a fatal shooting that occurred onboard a Miami-Dade Transit bus was finally extradited to Miami on Wednesday. Malik Osiris Horton, now 22, is charged with one count of second-degree murder in the killing of 33-year-old Brandon Lamar Bennett on Oct. 21, 2020.
MIAMI, FL
Click10.com

Police search for brazen Hollywood car burglars that followed victim from bank

HOLLYWOOD, Fla. – Authorities in Broward County are searching for some bold car burglars. According to Hollywood police, officers responded to a Publix Supermarket at 1700 Sheridan Street at approximately 3:22 p.m. on Aug. 2. After reviewing surveillance video, police officers determined the suspects followed the victim from a...
HOLLYWOOD, FL
Click10.com

Police: Miami woman arrested after punching daughter, kicking cop

MIAMI – A Miami woman is facing charges of child abuse and resisting an officer with violence after police say she punched her 13-year-old daughter twice in the face and kicked a police officer Thursday evening. According to an arrest form, officers responded to the Allapattah home of 36-year-old...
MIAMI, FL

