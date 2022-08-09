Read full article on original website
5 restaurants you should try during Miami Spice month
Five of the best Mexican restaurants in Miami
Five of the best Italian restaurants in Miami
5 Mediterranean restaurants you should try in Miami
Here's the scoop: Where to get cocktail-infused ice cream in South Florida
Where to find the best hiking trails in Miami
Five summer activities to beat the heat in Miami
Five of the best Miami spas to unwind
Five of the best hotels for your next Miami staycation
Ten daytime date ideas in Miami
Two shot, one hospitalized in serious condition after argument at Davie house
One person was arrested after an argument turned into a shooting that injured two people Friday night in Davie, leaving one hospitalized in serious condition, authorities said. Officers responded to a call regarding a shooting about 10:30 p.m. at a house in the 3600 block of SW 58th Terrace near SW 36th Court, according to Davie police. Two people had been shot, and one received treatment at ...
Click10.com
Suspect extradited to Miami following fiery crash in North Bay Village that killed mother, daughters
NORTH BAY VILLAGE, Fla. – A 24-year-old man who was arrested last month in North Carolina following a fatal crash that happened in North Bay Village was extradited to Miami Thursday. Julius Bernstein faces charges of leaving the scene of an accident, criminal mischief, resisting an officer with violence,...
Click10.com
Detectives find 2 dead in parked car at resort in Fort Lauderdale
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – Detectives were investigating how two people ended up dead in a parked car on Friday in Fort Lauderdale. According to Casey Liening, a spokeswoman for the Fort Lauderdale Police Department, detectives responded to the Fort Lauderdale Beach Resort by VRI Americas, at 909 Breakers Ave.
NBC Miami
‘Took My Kid Away': 18-Year-Old Was Fatally Shot by Stepdad in Miami-Dade, Mom Says
A mother said her estranged husband fatally shot her son and injured the teen's girlfriend during a dispute inside a home in southwest Miami-Dade. The incident happened shortly before 1 a.m. Friday in the 12800 block of Southwest 263rd Terrace. "I wish this was a nightmare and I could wake...
CBS News
Miami-Dade police, family ask for help in finding missing woman Amanda Caress
MIAMI - The family of Duke University student Amanda Caress has asked for the public's help in locating her. According to Miami-Dade police, the 19-year-old was last seen on NW 107th Street in North Miami Beach on Thursday, August 11th. A resident of New York, police said she does not...
NBC Miami
Two People Found Dead Inside Car in Fort Lauderdale
Two people were found dead inside of a car Friday in Fort Lauderdale, police said. The two were found at around 6:15 p.m. in the 900 block of Breakers Avenue, near the Fort Lauderdale Beach Resort, according to the Fort Lauderdale Police Department. Police didn't release details on how they...
WSVN-TV
Police search for armed intruder in Homestead
HOMESTEAD, FLA. (WSVN) - The search is on for an armed intruder in Homestead. Surveillance video captured a man with a gun walking up to a home and trying to get in. It happened at the Isles of Oasis Community near Northeast 25th Avenue and Second Drive, Thursday morning. The...
Click10.com
Watch: Miami police sergeant punches parking machine in drunken rage
MIAMI – Surveillance video from inside of a Brickell hotel showed the moment a Miami police sergeant caused more than $1,400 worth of damage to an automated parking machine in a drunken moment of rage while off-duty. Another piece of video, from the same night in August 2021, shows...
1 dead, 1 wounded in SW Miami-Dade overnight shooting
MIAMI - Miami-Dade Police say an 18-year-old man lost his life outside a Southwest Miami-Dade home early Friday after an exchange of gunfire with his step-father.It happened at 12:28 a.m. on a swale outside the home at 26204 S.W. 128th Court after an argument, according to Miami-Dade Police. They say the teenager pulled out his weapon and then his step-father did the same thing and they fired at each other.Police say the teenager was taken to Jackson Memorial Hospital but did not survive and his 17-year-old girlfriend was taken to HCA Florida Kendall Hospital where her condition has stabilized. The...
Click10.com
Victim grazed by bullet in Hollywood shooting, police say
HOLLYWOOD, Fla. – A person suffered a graze wound to the leg after a shooting in Hollywood Saturday afternoon, police said. Hollywood police spokesperson Deanna Bettineschi said officers responded to reports of a shooting near Washington Street and South 21st Avenue at around 12:45 p.m. Police did not say...
Click10.com
Deputies: Broward suspect leaves behind trail of evidence
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies said a suspect left behind a trail of evidence that made it easier for them to find him. Detectives arrested Kevin Raglin on Thursday after the residents of an Oakland Park community at Northeast 43 Street and First Terrace reported oil was leaking from a dumpster and into a storm drain.
MDPD officer, K9 injured in Turnpike crash near SW 216th Street
MIAMI - A Miami-Dade police officer and his K9 were injured Wednesday afternoon following a crash on the Turnpike.Chopper 4 was over the scene where the crash happened on the northbound lanes near Southwest 216th Street.Investigators say it's not clear whether the officer was on duty or not. He was in an unmarked vehicle. There was extensive damage on the unmarked SUV's windshield.Here is what police said about the incident: "The officer's vehicle and an all-terrain crane were traveling northbound on the Florida's Turnpike when they collided near SW 211 Street.""The impact caused the officer's vehicle to roll over several times resulting in injuries to the officer and his K-9 partner.""Miami-Dade Fire Rescue responded to the scene and airlifted the officer to JMH Ryder Trauma Center. The K-9 was transported to a local animal hospital.""The officer is listed in critical, but stable condition, and K-9 Fox is currently in stable condition. No other injuries have been reported." The crash shut down both southbound and northbound lanes of the highway.The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating the crash.
Two bodies found in car near Fort Lauderdale beach
Two dead bodies were discovered in a car near Fort Lauderdale beach Friday night, officials said. Officers responded to a call about 6 p.m. in the 900 block of Breakers Avenue regarding what appeared to be two bodies inside a car, Fort Lauderdale police said. After arriving, officers confirmed both people were dead. Police said the situation is considered an “ongoing death investigation” while ...
NBC Miami
Miami-Dade Police Officer, K-9 Injured in Crash on Turnpike
A Miami-Dade Police officer and a narcotics K-9 were injured in a crash on the Florida's Turnpike Wednesday afternoon. The crash happened in the northbound lanes of the Turnpike near Southwest 211th Street. Miami-Dade Police officials said the officer was airlifted to a local hospital and the K-9 was taken...
Click10.com
Man extradited to Miami following fatal shooting on transit bus
MIAMI – A man who was arrested in December 2020 in Atlanta for a fatal shooting that occurred onboard a Miami-Dade Transit bus was finally extradited to Miami on Wednesday. Malik Osiris Horton, now 22, is charged with one count of second-degree murder in the killing of 33-year-old Brandon Lamar Bennett on Oct. 21, 2020.
Click10.com
Police search for brazen Hollywood car burglars that followed victim from bank
HOLLYWOOD, Fla. – Authorities in Broward County are searching for some bold car burglars. According to Hollywood police, officers responded to a Publix Supermarket at 1700 Sheridan Street at approximately 3:22 p.m. on Aug. 2. After reviewing surveillance video, police officers determined the suspects followed the victim from a...
Click10.com
Police: Miami woman arrested after punching daughter, kicking cop
MIAMI – A Miami woman is facing charges of child abuse and resisting an officer with violence after police say she punched her 13-year-old daughter twice in the face and kicked a police officer Thursday evening. According to an arrest form, officers responded to the Allapattah home of 36-year-old...
NBC Miami
Suspect Who Man Says Drugged Him Before $50K Fort Lauderdale Robbery Arrested
Fort Lauderdale Police have identified the woman they say drugged and robbed out of more than $50,000 in jewelry and other belongings after meeting at a bar and bringing her home. Cloe Reynicke, a 23-year-old resident of Charlotte, NC, was arrested Monday in Henderson, NV for driving with a suspended...
Click10.com
Prosecutors upgrade charges in teen’s ‘hateful’ beating over gender identity; detectives search for 2 suspects
POMPANO BEACH, Fla. – Misdemeanor charges have been upgraded to felonies against two of at least three teenagers seen on video brutally attacking an LGBTQ teen at a neighborhood park in Pompano Beach, Local 10 News learned Friday. The teens, aged 15 and 16, are charged with battery and...
Wellington driver sentenced to 10 years after Greenacres crash that killed motorcyclist
WEST PALM BEACH — A judge Tuesday sentenced a 35-year-old Wellington woman to 10 years in prison following a February 2021 crash that killed a motorcyclist. Samantha DeMaio pleaded guilty to DUI manslaughter and vehicular homicide in the Feb. 27, 2021, crash that killed 54-year-old Andre Bonhoure of Riviera Beach.
