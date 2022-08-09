ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hays, KS

My Favorite Furnishings

We always enjoy going and finding out about all the great things at My Favorite Furnishings in Larned. Today we got the insight on some brand new really cool globes that the store has that rotate in the air on a stand. They also let us know about how they...
LARNED, KS
Ellis Chamber of Commerce

Glenn Keller, the Vice President of the Ellis Chamber of Commerce joined us to share some of the fun things happening in Ellis, KS. Sure, the town of Ellis is known for its kind and welcoming people, but there are also many places to explore in the community that has brought attention to the town as of late.
ELLIS, KS

