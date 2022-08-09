ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gastonia, NC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FOX8 News

NC man wins $1,000 a day for life after buying $2 ticket

GASTONIA, N.C. (WGHP) — Jimmie Shindler, of Gastonia, bought a $2 Lucky for Life ticket and won the top prize of $1,000 a day for life, according to an NC Education Lottery news release. Shindler bought his winning ticket for Wednesday’s drawing through Online Play on the lottery’s website. He won his prize by matching […]
GASTONIA, NC
Fox 46 Charlotte

Charlotte man wins $200,000 off $5 lottery scratch-off

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A Charlotte man is celebrating his $200,000 lottery win after he bought a $5 scratch-off in Mooresville, according to the NC Education Lottery. Officials said Alex Contreras bought his winning Bonus Bucks ticket from the Han-Dee Hugo’s on Brawley School Road. He traveled to lottery headquarters in Raleigh Monday […]
CHARLOTTE, NC
Stanly News & Press

REGIONAL: Gaston County man wins $1,000 a day for life prize

RALEIGH – Jimmie Shindler of Gastonia bought a $2 Lucky for Life ticket and won the top prize of $1,000 a day for life. Shindler bought his lucky ticket for Wednesday’s drawing through Online Play on the lottery’s website. He won his prize by matching all five white balls and the yellow Lucky Ball. The odds of winning the $1,000 a day for life prize are 1 in 30.8 million.
GASTON COUNTY, NC
WCNC

North Carolina man celebrates $200,000 lottery win

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A Charlotte man is celebrating his $200,000 lottery ticket win. According to the North Carolina Education Lottery, Alex Contreras took a chance on a $5 scratch-off and won a $200,000 prize. Officials said Contreras bought his lucky Bonus Bucks ticket from the Han-Dee Hugo’s on Brawley...
CHARLOTTE, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Gastonia, NC
Lifestyle
City
Raleigh, NC
City
Gastonia, NC
Fox 46 Charlotte

$250K scratch-off winner in Caldwell County

CALDWELL COUNTY, NC (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A $250,000 scratch-off winner in Granite Falls has claimed his prize, North Carolina Lottery announced Monday. Granite Falls resident Johnny Shull purchased a $5 20X The Cash scratch-off at the Market Basket on Dudley Shoals Road. The lucky ticket ended up hitting for $250,000, and Shull was able […]
CALDWELL COUNTY, NC
WBTV

Kannapolis bank robbed, suspect caught

KANNAPOLIS, N.C. (WBTV) - A Concord man was charged shortly after police say he robbed a bank in Kannapolis. Police in Kannapolis say that on Wednesday at approximately 12:30 p.m., officers from the Kannapolis Police Department responded to an armed robbery at the Wells Fargo branch located at 1501 S. Cannon Boulevard. While officers were on the way, a witness provided information on the location of the suspect.
KANNAPOLIS, NC
WBTV

Charlotte travelers stranded in Dominican Republic

It’s only the latest in a long string of errors and miscalculations from Bradshaw and his companies that WBTV has been investigating since the beginning of the year. The Town of Huntersville is seeing the most growth out of any town in Mecklenburg County. Novant Health providing monkeypox treatments.
CHARLOTTE, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Lottery
fox46.com

Gastonia man who robbed Charlotte 7-Eleven sentenced

GASTONIA, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A Gastonia man who robbed a Charlotte 7-Eleven has been sentenced, the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Western District of NC announced Tuesday. BE THE FIRST TO KNOW: Sign up here for QC News Alerts and get breaking news sent straight to...
GASTONIA, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Hobbies
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Retail
NewsBreak
Lottery
wccbcharlotte.com

Gaston County Reports 8th Confirmed Rabies Case Of 2022

GASTONIA, N.C. — A raccoon located in Gastonia, N.C. tested positive for rabies. This is the 8th confirmed rabies case in Gaston County in 2022. On Saturday, August 6th, 2022 at 11:01 am, Gaston County Police Animal Care and Enforcement responded to a call regarding a raccoon involved in a fight with a residents’ dog in the area of Windsong Court off of Gaston Day School Road in Gastonia, NC.
GASTON COUNTY, NC
WCNC

Charlotte Kay Jewelers closed after apparent break-in

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Kay Jewelers store in Charlotte's Steel Creek neighborhood is closed after an apparent break-in Monday. When a WCNC Charlotte photographer tried to visit the store Tuesday, he found broken glass on a store door, window, and product display cases. No employees were visible inside the locked store.
CHARLOTTE, NC
scoopcharlotte.com

Update on Food Truck Fridays (And Any Days). Where Are They Now?

There’s nothing quite like grabbing a fast, casual meal from a food truck in the summertime, and lucky for us, the Queen City is filled with mobile kitchens everywhere. Hungry Charlotteans can rest assured that they’ll find their favorite wherever they are, with food truck rallies in neighborhoods including SouthPark, NoDa, Plaza Midwood and more.
CHARLOTTE, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy