KANNAPOLIS, N.C. (WBTV) - A Concord man was charged shortly after police say he robbed a bank in Kannapolis. Police in Kannapolis say that on Wednesday at approximately 12:30 p.m., officers from the Kannapolis Police Department responded to an armed robbery at the Wells Fargo branch located at 1501 S. Cannon Boulevard. While officers were on the way, a witness provided information on the location of the suspect.

KANNAPOLIS, NC ・ 19 HOURS AGO