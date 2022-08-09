Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
North Carolina Big Name Retail Brands Fined For Excessive ChargingCadrene HeslopCharlotte, NC
5 Fun Things to Do in Charlotte This AugustCharlotte UnlimitedCharlotte, NC
The Top 5 Family-Friendly Neighborhoods in CharlotteCharlotte UnlimitedCharlotte, NC
5 Places to Donate Used Books in CharlotteCharlotte UnlimitedCharlotte, NC
The Best Neighborhoods For Young Professionals in CharlotteCharlotte UnlimitedCharlotte, NC
Related
NC man wins $1,000 a day for life after buying $2 ticket
GASTONIA, N.C. (WGHP) — Jimmie Shindler, of Gastonia, bought a $2 Lucky for Life ticket and won the top prize of $1,000 a day for life, according to an NC Education Lottery news release. Shindler bought his winning ticket for Wednesday’s drawing through Online Play on the lottery’s website. He won his prize by matching […]
Charlotte man wins $200,000 off $5 lottery scratch-off
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A Charlotte man is celebrating his $200,000 lottery win after he bought a $5 scratch-off in Mooresville, according to the NC Education Lottery. Officials said Alex Contreras bought his winning Bonus Bucks ticket from the Han-Dee Hugo’s on Brawley School Road. He traveled to lottery headquarters in Raleigh Monday […]
Stanly News & Press
REGIONAL: Gaston County man wins $1,000 a day for life prize
RALEIGH – Jimmie Shindler of Gastonia bought a $2 Lucky for Life ticket and won the top prize of $1,000 a day for life. Shindler bought his lucky ticket for Wednesday’s drawing through Online Play on the lottery’s website. He won his prize by matching all five white balls and the yellow Lucky Ball. The odds of winning the $1,000 a day for life prize are 1 in 30.8 million.
North Carolina man celebrates $200,000 lottery win
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A Charlotte man is celebrating his $200,000 lottery ticket win. According to the North Carolina Education Lottery, Alex Contreras took a chance on a $5 scratch-off and won a $200,000 prize. Officials said Contreras bought his lucky Bonus Bucks ticket from the Han-Dee Hugo’s on Brawley...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
$250K scratch-off winner in Caldwell County
CALDWELL COUNTY, NC (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A $250,000 scratch-off winner in Granite Falls has claimed his prize, North Carolina Lottery announced Monday. Granite Falls resident Johnny Shull purchased a $5 20X The Cash scratch-off at the Market Basket on Dudley Shoals Road. The lucky ticket ended up hitting for $250,000, and Shull was able […]
This Is North Carolina's Best Breakfast Restaurant
Mashed found the best breakfast spot in each state, including this favorite in North Carolina.
WBTV
Kannapolis bank robbed, suspect caught
KANNAPOLIS, N.C. (WBTV) - A Concord man was charged shortly after police say he robbed a bank in Kannapolis. Police in Kannapolis say that on Wednesday at approximately 12:30 p.m., officers from the Kannapolis Police Department responded to an armed robbery at the Wells Fargo branch located at 1501 S. Cannon Boulevard. While officers were on the way, a witness provided information on the location of the suspect.
WBTV
Charlotte travelers stranded in Dominican Republic
It’s only the latest in a long string of errors and miscalculations from Bradshaw and his companies that WBTV has been investigating since the beginning of the year. The Town of Huntersville is seeing the most growth out of any town in Mecklenburg County. Novant Health providing monkeypox treatments.
IN THIS ARTICLE
WBTV
Charlotte homebuilder foreclosed on twice as properties continue causing problems
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - On N Irwin Ave, a historic home was demolished to make way for a new build that the contractor claimed would be the biggest home in all of Uptown. More than 8 months later and there’s only a slab of concrete, a dirt pit in the backyard and two sides of wall supports.
fox46.com
Gastonia man who robbed Charlotte 7-Eleven sentenced
GASTONIA, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A Gastonia man who robbed a Charlotte 7-Eleven has been sentenced, the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Western District of NC announced Tuesday. BE THE FIRST TO KNOW: Sign up here for QC News Alerts and get breaking news sent straight to...
Charlotte bank scheme fraudster sentenced to 5 years
Charles Morgan Harrell, 58, of Charlotte, will serve five years in prison for bank fraud.
WBTV
Development exploding in Huntersville: fastest growing town in Mecklenburg County
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The Town of Huntersville is seeing the most growth out of any town in Mecklenburg County. According to county data, the population in 2010 was 46,773 and by 2020 it jumped to 61,376. With that growth, comes new developments. Right now a portion of Main Street...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
wccbcharlotte.com
Gaston County Reports 8th Confirmed Rabies Case Of 2022
GASTONIA, N.C. — A raccoon located in Gastonia, N.C. tested positive for rabies. This is the 8th confirmed rabies case in Gaston County in 2022. On Saturday, August 6th, 2022 at 11:01 am, Gaston County Police Animal Care and Enforcement responded to a call regarding a raccoon involved in a fight with a residents’ dog in the area of Windsong Court off of Gaston Day School Road in Gastonia, NC.
'That car was my new beginning' | Charlotte woman's Hyundai stolen as part of viral TikTok challenge
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A Charlotte woman says she wants to help prevent anyone else from falling victim to the latest TikTok challenge by sharing her story of how she says thieves stole her Hyundai when it was parked outside her apartment. Police say it's a part of a trend...
81-year-old motorcyclist killed in crash with DOT vehicle in Charlotte
Charlotte, N.C. — An 81-year-old motorcyclist died when he collided with a Charlotte Department of Transportation vehicle. According to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department, the crash happened on Tuesday around 11:11 a.m. on Freedom Drive. WCNC Charlotte reports the motorcycle merged into the lane of a pickup truck operated by...
Mom calls for change after son drowned in east Charlotte retention pond
CHARLOTTE — More than two months after 3-year-old Borne Coletrane drowned in a retention pond in an east Charlotte neighborhood, a makeshift memorial is all that remains marking the site of the tragedy. Natasha Coletrane, Borne’s mother, has started a petition to change the neighborhood and the liability Coletrane...
Charlotte Kay Jewelers closed after apparent break-in
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Kay Jewelers store in Charlotte's Steel Creek neighborhood is closed after an apparent break-in Monday. When a WCNC Charlotte photographer tried to visit the store Tuesday, he found broken glass on a store door, window, and product display cases. No employees were visible inside the locked store.
One dead in northwest Charlotte collision, Medic says
Paramedics say the collision happened around 3:45 p.m. on Mount Holly-Huntersville Road near Northwoods Forest Drive.
Community frightened after Cotswold Harris Teeter assault
Police do not believe the victim knew his attacker, and they have no apparent motive for why the suspect would beat a 60-year-old man in the head.
scoopcharlotte.com
Update on Food Truck Fridays (And Any Days). Where Are They Now?
There’s nothing quite like grabbing a fast, casual meal from a food truck in the summertime, and lucky for us, the Queen City is filled with mobile kitchens everywhere. Hungry Charlotteans can rest assured that they’ll find their favorite wherever they are, with food truck rallies in neighborhoods including SouthPark, NoDa, Plaza Midwood and more.
Comments / 0