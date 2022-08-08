ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Silverton, OR

Grand Prix of Portland will feature nine races from five racing series

The Grand Prix of Portland at Portland International Raceway (PIR) will feature nine total races from five different racing series in one action-packed Labor Day weekend, Sept. 2-4. Stock car racing will headline Saturday’s action as the ARCA Menards Series West returns to PIR for the second time this year....
PORTLAND, OR
hereisoregon.com

The Ultimate Oregon Bucket List: Natural Wonders Edition

Oregon has so many things to see and do. How do you pick the best options?. We’re here to help with the Ultimate Oregon Bucket List: Natural Wonders Edition. Basically, the places you really need to see around the state. You won’t find anything human-made here. You also won’t find (too many) recommendations for how to experience these places. That’s really up to you.
OREGON STATE
hereisoregon.com

Portland Cider Co. expands to 3rd location with taproom and pub in Beaverton

Portland Cider Co., the Clackamas-based cidermaker that has grown in the past decade to become one of Oregon’s top cider producers, opens a Beaverton taproom Wednesday. It’s the company’s third location. The Westside Pub opens in Beaverton’s West End District, a new mixed-use development west of downtown....
BEAVERTON, OR
hereisoregon.com

Junction City celebrates Scandinavian Festival

The 61st annual Scandinavian Festival got underway Thursday in Junction City with a processional celebrating the heritage of the community that was founded nearly 150 years ago. Dressed in traditional costumes and waving flags, hundreds of participants walked from the Washburne Park down West Sixth Avenue for a grand opening...
JUNCTION CITY, OR

