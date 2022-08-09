ORLANDO, Fla. - Theme park tickets in Florida don't come cheap, but a new study breaks down which one is the most expensive – and it's NOT Walt Disney World. The Family Vacation Guide recently ranked the top 10 most expensive theme parks when it comes to admission prices in 2022. While Disney's Magic Kingdom in Orlando, Florida came in high on the list, one other Florida theme park took the No. 1 spot: Busch Gardens Tampa Bay.

