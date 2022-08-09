Read full article on original website
College Life: UF releases new campus construction website.Matthew C. WoodruffUniversity, FL
Cold Case: Florida Woman Missing Since 1995 Under Suspicious CircumstancesCops And CrimeBayonet Point, FL
Florida Middle School Employee Arrested On 15 Child Porn ChargesCops And CrimeValrico, FL
Get Away from the Parks and Spend a Day at Showcase of CitrusDebbie CentenoClermont, FL
Drive Your Own Catamaran this Summer in Catboat Escapes in ClermontDebbie CentenoClermont, FL
The Laker/Lutz News
Helping monarchs is even more important now
News of the addition of the monarch butterflies to the “endangered” species list has caught the attention of the Dade City Garden Club. The garden club is the group that spearheaded efforts that led to Dade City being declared a Monarch City USA in 2019. The club’s work...
fox35orlando.com
Disney World is not the most expensive Florida theme park: This one is, study says
ORLANDO, Fla. - Theme park tickets in Florida don't come cheap, but a new study breaks down which one is the most expensive – and it's NOT Walt Disney World. The Family Vacation Guide recently ranked the top 10 most expensive theme parks when it comes to admission prices in 2022. While Disney's Magic Kingdom in Orlando, Florida came in high on the list, one other Florida theme park took the No. 1 spot: Busch Gardens Tampa Bay.
iheart.com
Breeze Airways Adds Non Stop Flight To Tampa Fla Starting In November
Syracuse, N.Y. - You'll have another option out of Syracuse Hancock Airport to escape the winter weather this year. Breeze Airways has announced a nonstop flight to Tampa Florida. The weekly flight begins Saturday November 19th. Breeze will serve this route using the same type of Airbus aircraft, they use...
suncoastnews.com
Farm Share to distribute food in Zephyrhills on Aug. 11
Farm Share, one of Florida’s leading food nonprofits and the state’s largest food bank, is distributing food to food-insecure Floridians in Zephyrhills on Aug. 11. Recipients will receive fresh produce and non-perishable canned goods. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, distributions are drive-thru only to minimize contact and to help ensure the safety of all parties, and attendees must wear a mask and arrive in a vehicle with a trunk or cargo bed.
The Laker/Lutz News
Food pantries are feeling the pinch
Drivers wait patiently as cars inch their way toward the pickup point for the drive-thru food pantry at Atonement Lutheran Church, at 29617 State Road 54, in Wesley Chapel. Volunteers box the items and place them into a waiting vehicle’s trunk or back seat. Another group of volunteers is...
mynews13.com
Florida developer plans modular home community to bridge the affordability gap
The solution to Florida's affordable housing crisis may look different from what some may think if a local development firm’s prediction is correct. Florida is experiencing a housing crisis, and multiple solutions are being considered. Officials at ERC Communities Inc. believe they have found the answer in modular homes.
suncoastnews.com
Farm Share to distribute food in Brooksville on Aug. 10
Farm Share, one of Florida’s leading food nonprofits and the state’s largest food bank, is distributing food to food-insecure Floridians in Brooksville on Wednesday, Aug. 10. Recipients will receive fresh produce and non-perishable canned goods. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, distributions are drive-thru only to minimize contact and...
Blue-Green Algae Alert for Florida County
Alert covers a stretch of the Hillsborough River near I-75 in Tampa
fox35orlando.com
15 beagles rescued from Virginia breeding facility brought to Orlando
ORLANDO, Fla. - Fifteen of the 4,000 beagles rescued from a Virginia research facility in July are now in Orlando and will be looking for their forever homes. Staff with the Pet Alliance of Greater Orlando traveled to Virginia over the weekend and brought back several beagles that were removed from Envigo, a medical contract breeding facility in Cumberland, Virginia that has been accused of having unfit conditions.
WATCH: SpaceX launches 52 Starlink satellites from Kennedy Space Center
TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — SpaceX is scheduled to launch its Falcon 9 rocket Tuesday evening in hopes of delivering 52 Starlink satellites to low-Earth orbit from the Kennedy Space Center in Florida.
Tampa Bay family tries to bring father home
Phillip miraculously recovered only to find out he had a brain tumor last month while visiting family in New York.
cltampa.com
Video shows alligator named 'Big Head Fred' eating smaller gator at Florida spring
Big Head Fred is hungry, and meat is back on the menu, boys. A recent video posted to Facebook by Kayla Jane of Kayla Jane's Crystal Kayaks shows a large alligator in Florida's Silver Springs savagely enjoying a much smaller gator for lunch. "Big Head Fred is back at it...
fox13news.com
Grand Prix Tampa items head to auction after business permanently closes
TAMPA, Fla. - Grand Prix Tampa closed its doors last week after 40 years of operation, and now the facility is having an "everything must go" auction. That includes anything from go-karts, pool tables, and prizes from the arcade. There are over 400 items you can bid on. A preview...
bdmag.com
Two New Landsea Homes Communities Now Open In Polk County, Florida
Legacy Landings and Hammock Reserve feature High-Performance Homes for varying lifestyles. Two new communities of single-family homes and townhomes boast access to the region’s best shopping, restaurants and entertainment options. Polk County, Florida (August 8, 2022) – Landsea Homes Corporation (Nasdaq: LSEA) (“Landsea Homes” or the “Company”), a publicly...
businessobserverfl.com
Nearly 600 adult housing apartments planned for area
An announcement of three new adult housing communities is expected to bring nearly 600 apartment units to the Tampa Bay area all the way down to South Naples. FK Architecture is the brains behind the new projects' designs, which include Solea Wellen Park in Venice, Amberlin Wiregrass Ranch in Wesley Chapel and Amberlin South Naples in Collier County. The 55-plus communities are designed to be “resort-style” with modern home designs and amenities.
Tampa homeowner loses thousands after hiring unlicensed mover
Consumers are rarely more vulnerable than when they hire someone to move everything they own. More than 1,000 Florida-based movers have an “F” rating with the Better Business Bureau.
Supply chain issues delay AC repairs at some Hillsborough schools
In the meantime, the district is relying on chillers and air handlers to keep students and staff cool.
Company wants to pay you to nap while ‘working’
A new job opening at company "Casper," an e-commerce mattress startup, is looking for someone to "sleep and tell," according to its website.
ospreyobserver.com
After Serving Riverview For Almost 50 Years, George’s Mower Service Heads For Retirement
George’s Mower Service has been a staple in the Riverview community for 48 years. Bob Rodriguez has been the owner of George’s Mower Service for 95 percent of that time, having taken ownership in 1982 after his father-in-law passed. However, its long history has unfortunately come to an end.
