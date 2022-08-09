ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dade City, FL

The Laker/Lutz News

Helping monarchs is even more important now

News of the addition of the monarch butterflies to the “endangered” species list has caught the attention of the Dade City Garden Club. The garden club is the group that spearheaded efforts that led to Dade City being declared a Monarch City USA in 2019. The club’s work...
DADE CITY, FL
fox35orlando.com

Disney World is not the most expensive Florida theme park: This one is, study says

ORLANDO, Fla. - Theme park tickets in Florida don't come cheap, but a new study breaks down which one is the most expensive – and it's NOT Walt Disney World. The Family Vacation Guide recently ranked the top 10 most expensive theme parks when it comes to admission prices in 2022. While Disney's Magic Kingdom in Orlando, Florida came in high on the list, one other Florida theme park took the No. 1 spot: Busch Gardens Tampa Bay.
ORLANDO, FL
iheart.com

Breeze Airways Adds Non Stop Flight To Tampa Fla Starting In November

Syracuse, N.Y. - You'll have another option out of Syracuse Hancock Airport to escape the winter weather this year. Breeze Airways has announced a nonstop flight to Tampa Florida. The weekly flight begins Saturday November 19th. Breeze will serve this route using the same type of Airbus aircraft, they use...
TAMPA, FL
Dade City, FL
Dade City, FL
suncoastnews.com

Farm Share to distribute food in Zephyrhills on Aug. 11

Farm Share, one of Florida’s leading food nonprofits and the state’s largest food bank, is distributing food to food-insecure Floridians in Zephyrhills on Aug. 11. Recipients will receive fresh produce and non-perishable canned goods. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, distributions are drive-thru only to minimize contact and to help ensure the safety of all parties, and attendees must wear a mask and arrive in a vehicle with a trunk or cargo bed.
ZEPHYRHILLS, FL
The Laker/Lutz News

Food pantries are feeling the pinch

Drivers wait patiently as cars inch their way toward the pickup point for the drive-thru food pantry at Atonement Lutheran Church, at 29617 State Road 54, in Wesley Chapel. Volunteers box the items and place them into a waiting vehicle’s trunk or back seat. Another group of volunteers is...
WESLEY CHAPEL, FL
mynews13.com

Florida developer plans modular home community to bridge the affordability gap

The solution to Florida's affordable housing crisis may look different from what some may think if a local development firm’s prediction is correct. Florida is experiencing a housing crisis, and multiple solutions are being considered. Officials at ERC Communities Inc. believe they have found the answer in modular homes.
FLORIDA STATE
suncoastnews.com

Farm Share to distribute food in Brooksville on Aug. 10

Farm Share, one of Florida’s leading food nonprofits and the state’s largest food bank, is distributing food to food-insecure Floridians in Brooksville on Wednesday, Aug. 10. Recipients will receive fresh produce and non-perishable canned goods. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, distributions are drive-thru only to minimize contact and...
BROOKSVILLE, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Travel Info#Local Life#What To Do#Africa#Linus Travel#Safaris#Wildlife Safari#Cheetahs#Giraffe Ranch#Segway
fox35orlando.com

15 beagles rescued from Virginia breeding facility brought to Orlando

ORLANDO, Fla. - Fifteen of the 4,000 beagles rescued from a Virginia research facility in July are now in Orlando and will be looking for their forever homes. Staff with the Pet Alliance of Greater Orlando traveled to Virginia over the weekend and brought back several beagles that were removed from Envigo, a medical contract breeding facility in Cumberland, Virginia that has been accused of having unfit conditions.
ORLANDO, FL
bdmag.com

Two New Landsea Homes Communities Now Open In Polk County, Florida

Legacy Landings and Hammock Reserve feature High-Performance Homes for varying lifestyles. Two new communities of single-family homes and townhomes boast access to the region’s best shopping, restaurants and entertainment options. Polk County, Florida (August 8, 2022) – Landsea Homes Corporation (Nasdaq: LSEA) (“Landsea Homes” or the “Company”), a publicly...
POLK COUNTY, FL
businessobserverfl.com

Nearly 600 adult housing apartments planned for area

An announcement of three new adult housing communities is expected to bring nearly 600 apartment units to the Tampa Bay area all the way down to South Naples. FK Architecture is the brains behind the new projects' designs, which include Solea Wellen Park in Venice, Amberlin Wiregrass Ranch in Wesley Chapel and Amberlin South Naples in Collier County. The 55-plus communities are designed to be “resort-style” with modern home designs and amenities.
VENICE, FL

