Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
A Hurricane Uncovered The Remains Of A Staten Island Man, His Murder Is Still UnsolvedJeffery MacStaten Island, NY
Division of Fire Safety Continues to Encourage Fire Safety as Summer Winds DownMorristown MinuteMorristown, NJ
Additional Pandemic Food Assistance BenefitsMorristown MinuteMorristown, NJ
The F.M. Kirby Foundation May Have Grants Available for Your OrganizationMorristown MinuteMorristown, NJ
Morristown Weather Forecast: Friday Aug 5 - Tuesday, Aug 9Morristown MinuteMorristown, NJ
Related
Health officials: 2 New Jersey towns make list of US areas with higher cancer risks from toxic gas
Two New Jersey towns have made it onto a list for towns with a high risk of cancer due to toxic gas.
Officials say air is safe despite foul smell in parts of South Jersey; monitoring continues
The source of the fumes was contained earlier Thursday, officials said, though they cautioned that the smell may linger for some time.
Rotten egg or gas smell spreads through southern NJ counties
EAST GREENWICH — The smell that made its way around much of South Jersey is still in the process of being treated and processed at a truck stop. The Gloucester County 911 Communications Center received hundreds of calls just after 3 p.m. complaining of a rotten egg smell associated with natural gas, according to Gloucester County Emergency Management. One of the calls came from the TA Travel Center on Berkeley Road in East Greenwich just off Route 295.
News 12
EPA: 2 NJ towns make list of towns with high risk of cancer from toxic gas
Two New Jersey towns have made it onto a list for towns with a high risk of cancer due to toxic gas. Franklin Borough in Sussex County and Linden in Union County made the list of 23 locations. The toxic gas comes from a chemical used to sterilize medical equipment that is also sometimes used the pasteurize spices.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Think spotted lanternflies in N.J. are bad now? It’ll get worse this fall.
Depending on where you live in New Jersey, it can feel like spotted lanternflies are everywhere. The invasive bug doesn’t sting or bite, but it can cause damage to certain plants and trees in the state, agriculture officials said. It first arrived in Pennsylvania in 2014, and came over to New Jersey five years later.
Federal warning! Chemicals in air increase cancer risk for 2 towns in NJ
The Environmental Protection Agency is warning that residents living near medical sterilizing plants in two New Jersey municipalities are at an increased risk of developing cancer over their lifetimes. Ethylene Oxide, or EtO, is a colorless and flammable gas. According to the EPA, the chemical is typically used to make...
wrnjradio.com
Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza confirmed near Warren County
WARREN COUNTY, NJ – The United States Department of Agriculture’s (USDA) Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service (APHIS) and the Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture (PDA) have confirmed a Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza (HPAI) case in a non-commercial backyard poultry flock in Northampton County in Pennsylvania, near its eastern border that will affect Warren County due to the control area radius.
Spotted lanternfly invasion is so bad N.J. residents no longer need to report sightings
Chances are by now you felt some crunch underfoot while running errands, caught a few in your windshield wiper on a drive or encountered hundreds while trying to soak in the sun at the beach. “We have confirmed populations of spotted lanternfly in every New Jersey county,” a spokesman with...
RELATED PEOPLE
Drought Watch issued for entire state of New Jersey, residents urged to reduce water use
The New Jersey Commissioner of Environmental Protection Shawn LaTourette issued the drought watch for the state on Thursday.
Areas of New Jersey see heavy morning flooding
Route 35 in Point Pleasant Beach saw heavy flooding this morning, causing part of the road way to be shut down.
New Jersey enters drought watch. Here’s what residents and businesses are asked to do.
The Murphy administration is urging residents and businesses across the state to conserve water to avoid worsening water supply conditions.
IN THIS ARTICLE
This Amazing Building Is The Oldest One In New Jersey
If you are always looking for a piece of New Jersey history to experience, then there is no doubt you'd want to visit the oldest building in the whole state. There is so much amazing history here in the Garden State, and so many amazing places to visit, and it would definitely be a feather in your New Jersey cap to say you've visited the oldest building in the state.
wrnjradio.com
Public asked to be on alert for Epizootic Hemorrhagic Disease in deer
NEW JERSEY – New Jersey Fish and Wildlife is asking New Jersey residents to be alert for deer that may have Epizootic Hemorrhagic Disease (EHD) and to report any suspected cases. Hemorrhagic Disease (HD) is a common viral disease in deer that is transmitted by biting midges in the...
Going to a county fair in NJ? CDC says watch out for this new virus
Amid peak county fair season, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has confirmed the year’s first human infection with a flu virus that usually spreads in pigs. The person who was infected had direct contact with pigs at an agricultural fair in West Virginia, the CDC confirmed on Aug. 5.
EPA warns of increased cancer risk in two N.J. towns from air pollutant
Franklin and Linden are two of 23 towns U.S. environmental officials say have higher cancer risks from factory-emitted air pollution. The post EPA warns of increased cancer risk in two N.J. towns from air pollutant appeared first on New Jersey Monitor.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Spotted lanternfly: New York State Department of Agriculture urges residents to kill invasive bug
Spotted lanternflies are a destructive, invasive species that feed on over 70 types of plants, including crops that are important to New York's agricultural economy.
Mysterious Odor That Stank Up NJ Towns Coming From Trailer Hauling 7K Gallons Of Lubricant
"Eww, what's that smell," residents in South Jersey were wondering this week. Officials in Gloucester Township initially assumed it might be a natural gas leak, saying they'd received numerous 9-1-1 calls on Wednesday, Aug. 10. But it smelled like rotten eggs, they said. By 7 p.m., the Gloucester County Office...
Michaels to open another N.J. store later in 2022
Arts and crafts retailer Michaels is readying to open another New Jersey store. Michaels is opening its first Sussex County store this year, according to the New Jersey Herald. The new 13,366-square-foot store will be located at 21 Hampton House Rd. in Newton’s Hampton Plaza. It is replacing a...
Traffic light in NJ stuck on red? Try this trick to make it green
Most of us have experienced this before. It's late at night, you're driving along, and you come to a traffic signal. You're not on the main highway so you expected to catch the red. Sometimes, if it's late at night, the light might change for you right away. Other times, you might just have to wait for the crosswalk cycle to finish before the light changes.
themontynews
Skillman, NJ
314
Followers
303
Post
71K+
Views
ABOUT
The Montgomery News is the community newspaper for Montgomery Township, located in central New Jersey. We bring local news to the communities of Belle Mead, Blawenburg, Harlingen, Skillman, Griggstown and Rocky Hill.https://www.themontynews.org/
Comments / 0