Rotten egg or gas smell spreads through southern NJ counties

EAST GREENWICH — The smell that made its way around much of South Jersey is still in the process of being treated and processed at a truck stop. The Gloucester County 911 Communications Center received hundreds of calls just after 3 p.m. complaining of a rotten egg smell associated with natural gas, according to Gloucester County Emergency Management. One of the calls came from the TA Travel Center on Berkeley Road in East Greenwich just off Route 295.
News 12

EPA: 2 NJ towns make list of towns with high risk of cancer from toxic gas

Two New Jersey towns have made it onto a list for towns with a high risk of cancer due to toxic gas. Franklin Borough in Sussex County and Linden in Union County made the list of 23 locations. The toxic gas comes from a chemical used to sterilize medical equipment that is also sometimes used the pasteurize spices.
wrnjradio.com

Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza confirmed near Warren County

WARREN COUNTY, NJ – The United States Department of Agriculture’s (USDA) Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service (APHIS) and the Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture (PDA) have confirmed a Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza (HPAI) case in a non-commercial backyard poultry flock in Northampton County in Pennsylvania, near its eastern border that will affect Warren County due to the control area radius.
Beach Radio

This Amazing Building Is The Oldest One In New Jersey

If you are always looking for a piece of New Jersey history to experience, then there is no doubt you'd want to visit the oldest building in the whole state. There is so much amazing history here in the Garden State, and so many amazing places to visit, and it would definitely be a feather in your New Jersey cap to say you've visited the oldest building in the state.
wrnjradio.com

Public asked to be on alert for Epizootic Hemorrhagic Disease in deer

NEW JERSEY – New Jersey Fish and Wildlife is asking New Jersey residents to be alert for deer that may have Epizootic Hemorrhagic Disease (EHD) and to report any suspected cases. Hemorrhagic Disease (HD) is a common viral disease in deer that is transmitted by biting midges in the...
News Break
Politics
NJ.com

Michaels to open another N.J. store later in 2022

Arts and crafts retailer Michaels is readying to open another New Jersey store. Michaels is opening its first Sussex County store this year, according to the New Jersey Herald. The new 13,366-square-foot store will be located at 21 Hampton House Rd. in Newton’s Hampton Plaza. It is replacing a...
New Jersey 101.5

Traffic light in NJ stuck on red? Try this trick to make it green

Most of us have experienced this before. It's late at night, you're driving along, and you come to a traffic signal. You're not on the main highway so you expected to catch the red. Sometimes, if it's late at night, the light might change for you right away. Other times, you might just have to wait for the crosswalk cycle to finish before the light changes.
