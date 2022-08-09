(Kitco News) Ethereum co-founder Vitalik Buterin praised the benefits the Merge would bring, including significantly lower transaction fees and a number of key upgrades. "The Merge is coming. This effort we have been working on for the last eight years," Buterin told the crowd of avid crypto investors and developers at the Blockchain Futurist Conference held in Toronto this week.

