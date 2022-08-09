ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ethereum price up 70% in 30 days, Vitalik Buterin says 'the Merge is coming,' talks post-upgrade benefits

(Kitco News) Ethereum co-founder Vitalik Buterin praised the benefits the Merge would bring, including significantly lower transaction fees and a number of key upgrades. "The Merge is coming. This effort we have been working on for the last eight years," Buterin told the crowd of avid crypto investors and developers at the Blockchain Futurist Conference held in Toronto this week.
BlackRock launches spot bitcoin private trust for U.S. clients

Aug 11 (Reuters) - BlackRock Inc (BLK.N), the world's biggest asset manager, has launched a spot bitcoin private trust for institutional clients in the United States, according to a blog post on its website. The trust will track the performance of bitcoin, offering direct exposure to the price of the...
Bitcoin to fall to below $10k, won’t see new highs again - Peter Schiff

Bitcoin is unlikely to make new highs beyond $69,000 again, and in fact, will continue falling to $10,000 and below, according to Peter Schiff, chief market strategist of Euro Pacific Asset Management. Calling it a “sucker’s rally,” Schiff told David Lin, Anchor for Kitco News, that the rally in the...
The IRS ramps up its effort to crack down on crypto tax evaders

Editor's Note: With so much market volatility, stay on top of daily news! Get caught up in minutes with our speedy summary of today's must-read news and expert opinions. Sign up here!. Based on court filings in New York and Los Angeles, the agency has asked federal judges for clearance...
