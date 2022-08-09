Read full article on original website
kitco.com
Ethereum price up 70% in 30 days, Vitalik Buterin says 'the Merge is coming,' talks post-upgrade benefits
(Kitco News) Ethereum co-founder Vitalik Buterin praised the benefits the Merge would bring, including significantly lower transaction fees and a number of key upgrades. "The Merge is coming. This effort we have been working on for the last eight years," Buterin told the crowd of avid crypto investors and developers at the Blockchain Futurist Conference held in Toronto this week.
kitco.com
BlackRock launches spot bitcoin private trust for U.S. clients
Aug 11 (Reuters) - BlackRock Inc (BLK.N), the world's biggest asset manager, has launched a spot bitcoin private trust for institutional clients in the United States, according to a blog post on its website. The trust will track the performance of bitcoin, offering direct exposure to the price of the...
kitco.com
Bitcoin to fall to below $10k, won’t see new highs again - Peter Schiff
Bitcoin is unlikely to make new highs beyond $69,000 again, and in fact, will continue falling to $10,000 and below, according to Peter Schiff, chief market strategist of Euro Pacific Asset Management. Calling it a “sucker’s rally,” Schiff told David Lin, Anchor for Kitco News, that the rally in the...
kitco.com
The IRS ramps up its effort to crack down on crypto tax evaders
Editor's Note: With so much market volatility, stay on top of daily news! Get caught up in minutes with our speedy summary of today's must-read news and expert opinions. Sign up here!. Based on court filings in New York and Los Angeles, the agency has asked federal judges for clearance...
Brazil's central bank chief predicts end of credit cards
BRASILIA, Aug 12 (Reuters) - Brazil's central bank chief Roberto Campos Neto on Friday said he believes credit cards will cease to exist soon due to the growth of the open finance system, through which clients authorize financial data sharing with different institutions.
