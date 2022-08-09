You can serve this refreshing salad as soon as it’s tossed, but it’s also a great make-ahead salad or banchan since it continues to develop flavor as it sits and marinates (like coleslaw). Ribbons of delicate and almost sweet tofu skin, known as yuba, along with crunchy bell peppers, cucumbers, and quickly blanched green beans, are tossed in a hot mustard and honey dressing for a salad that reminds me of haepari naengchae, the jellyfish dish we ordered on special occasions at the Korean Chinese (a cuisine known as junghwa yori) restaurant my family frequented when I was growing up.

