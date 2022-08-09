ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
IFLScience

When A Space Rock Survives Its Fall To Earth, We Are Getting Its Backside

In 2008, a small asteroid fell to Earth in the Namibian Desert, leaving in its wake over 600 meteorites. Their properties and distributions on the ground have now painted a picture of how asteroid 2008 TC3 fragmented. The work suggests that the largest pieces survived because they came from the space rock's backside.
nextbigfuture.com

Buzzcraft for Earth Moon Cycler Transport

A Cislunar Cycler, called Buzzcraft, would continually cycle in an orbit between the Earth and Moon, passing close to both Moon & Earth at regular intervals. Cyclers are among the most efficient cislunar transportation methods. The Buzzcraft concept was developed by Brad Manucha for the USC ASTE 527 course taught by Madhu Thangevalu.
The Independent

British-American explorer who conquered Earth and space ‘would turn down Mars’

A British-American explorer who has travelled to space and Earth’s highest and lowest points has said she would not travel to Mars if offered the opportunity and criticised the idea of “space tourism”.Vanessa O’Brien, a 57-year-old who lives in London and New York, recently attained her sixth Guinness World Record after flying into space with Jeff Bezos’s Blue Origin.On August 4, Ms O’Brien and five other crew members passed the Karman Line, the internationally recognised boundary of space, into suborbital space to reach a high point of 107 kilometres.Asked whether the Red Planet could be next on her adventure list,...
Phys.org

Gaia mission reveals the past and future of the sun

We all wish sometimes that we could see into the future. Now, thanks to the very latest data from ESA's star mapping Gaia mission, astronomers can do just that for the sun. By accurately identifying stars of similar mass and composition, they can see how our sun is going to evolve in the future. And this work extends far beyond a little astrophysical clairvoyance.
mansionglobal.com

Smart Star Gazing: The Highest-Tech Telescopes for Exploring the Universe

Space may be the final frontier, but a new generation of smart telescopes is making it easier to immerse yourself in the stars and more exciting to watch the planets. Instead of just magnifying faraway objects, these ocular devices can find points of interest, share stats like a body’s distance from Earth, and even connect to other telescopes to share discoveries. These devices are also making the hobby more accessible by automating functions like alignment, a bugaboo for some amateurs.
Astronomy.com

101 Must-See Cosmic Objects: Small Magellanic Cloud

Like its companion, the Large Magellanic Cloud (LMC), the Small Magellanic Cloud (SMC) is a remarkable spectacle enjoyed by Southern Hemisphere astronomers. It is visible to the unaided eye as a hazy glow. But at 4° by 3° in size, it is fainter and smaller than the LMC. The neighboring clouds are located 22° apart in the sky, with the SMC the more southerly of the pair. In fact, the SMC is so far south that it remains invisible from all of North America except southernmost Mexico.
