This app compares Hubble and Webb images — the differences are astronomical
NASA released a new photograph of galaxy cluster SMACS 0723 last week which depicts a cluster of galaxies in space invisible to the human eye. The image was captured by the James Webb Space Telescope, a $10 billion satellite that took decades of research and innovation to develop. As most...
IFLScience
When A Space Rock Survives Its Fall To Earth, We Are Getting Its Backside
In 2008, a small asteroid fell to Earth in the Namibian Desert, leaving in its wake over 600 meteorites. Their properties and distributions on the ground have now painted a picture of how asteroid 2008 TC3 fragmented. The work suggests that the largest pieces survived because they came from the space rock's backside.
nextbigfuture.com
Buzzcraft for Earth Moon Cycler Transport
A Cislunar Cycler, called Buzzcraft, would continually cycle in an orbit between the Earth and Moon, passing close to both Moon & Earth at regular intervals. Cyclers are among the most efficient cislunar transportation methods. The Buzzcraft concept was developed by Brad Manucha for the USC ASTE 527 course taught by Madhu Thangevalu.
British-American explorer who conquered Earth and space ‘would turn down Mars’
A British-American explorer who has travelled to space and Earth’s highest and lowest points has said she would not travel to Mars if offered the opportunity and criticised the idea of “space tourism”.Vanessa O’Brien, a 57-year-old who lives in London and New York, recently attained her sixth Guinness World Record after flying into space with Jeff Bezos’s Blue Origin.On August 4, Ms O’Brien and five other crew members passed the Karman Line, the internationally recognised boundary of space, into suborbital space to reach a high point of 107 kilometres.Asked whether the Red Planet could be next on her adventure list,...
Massive megastructures circle the Earth in trailer for sci-fi film 'Orbital'
Filmmaker Hashem Al-Ghaili has created a micro-budget sci-fi film with amazing visual effects in 'Orbital.'
yankodesign.com
Inflatable Moon habitat complete with minilab and living space for two astronauts is ready for the future
Exploration of the moon is a global endeavor; every nation in some way or the other is involved in chalking out transportation modes to reach the celestial wonder. As an idea for the future, conceptual artist Jakub Pietryszyn has created an interesting concept of an expandable and inflatable Moon habitat.
Phys.org
Gaia mission reveals the past and future of the sun
We all wish sometimes that we could see into the future. Now, thanks to the very latest data from ESA's star mapping Gaia mission, astronomers can do just that for the sun. By accurately identifying stars of similar mass and composition, they can see how our sun is going to evolve in the future. And this work extends far beyond a little astrophysical clairvoyance.
mansionglobal.com
Smart Star Gazing: The Highest-Tech Telescopes for Exploring the Universe
Space may be the final frontier, but a new generation of smart telescopes is making it easier to immerse yourself in the stars and more exciting to watch the planets. Instead of just magnifying faraway objects, these ocular devices can find points of interest, share stats like a body’s distance from Earth, and even connect to other telescopes to share discoveries. These devices are also making the hobby more accessible by automating functions like alignment, a bugaboo for some amateurs.
Astronomy.com
101 Must-See Cosmic Objects: Small Magellanic Cloud
Like its companion, the Large Magellanic Cloud (LMC), the Small Magellanic Cloud (SMC) is a remarkable spectacle enjoyed by Southern Hemisphere astronomers. It is visible to the unaided eye as a hazy glow. But at 4° by 3° in size, it is fainter and smaller than the LMC. The neighboring clouds are located 22° apart in the sky, with the SMC the more southerly of the pair. In fact, the SMC is so far south that it remains invisible from all of North America except southernmost Mexico.
