ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arlington, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Community News

Area golfer wins NTPGA event

Once again an area golfer had an elite performance in a prestigious golf tournament on the Northern Texas Professional Golfers Association Tour. Following a runner-up performance by Joel Thelen of Hudson Oaks in the Texas State Open, Armando Villarreal, general manager and head professional at Oeste Ranch Golf Course in Willow Park, captured the crown in the National Car Rental Northern Texas Assistant PGA Professional Championship at Mira Vista Country Club in Fort Worth Monday. He fired rounds of 4-under-par 67 and 3-under 68 to finish at 135 and win by two strokes.
FORT WORTH, TX
Southlake Style

Southlake Flag Football Teams Win National Championship

Two Southlake flag football teams headed to Florida last month to compete in a national tournament. By the end of the weekend, both teams were named champions. Hosted by Under Armour, Under The Lights is a national youth league that allows children from kindergarten through eighth grade to compete in flag football matches. From July 22 to 24, teams all across the nation traveled to IMG Academy in Bradenton, Florida to compete in the 2022 national championships — and Southlake’s teams went home as winners.
SOUTHLAKE, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Arlington, TX
Arlington, TX
Sports
Fort Worth, TX
College Sports
City
Fort Worth, TX
Local
Texas Sports
Local
Texas College Sports
State
Missouri State
Fort Worth, TX
Sports
State
Arkansas State
Arlington, TX
College Sports
CW33

Report says these are the best lazy rivers in Texas

DALLAS (KDAF) — It may be Wednesday but it’s time to be lazy, why? Well, August 10 is National Lazy Day!. The sun is shining in North Texas and across the Lone Star State even as summer seems to be slowly winding down ahead of the beginning of the school year. What better way to be lazy, than in a lazy river? Quite the thought, right?
TEXAS STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kirk Saarloos
Person
Josh Holliday
CW33

$1.75 million winning Texas Lottery ticket sold in Dallas-Fort Worth

DALLAS (KDAF) — Well, it seems that someone in North Texas has a new lucky day or number for the rest of their lives; August 8, 88. They’re basically a legendary Dallas Cowboys wide receiver at this point with the winning they just experienced. The Texas Lottery reports...
dallasexpress.com

Texas Reservoirs Strained, Not Drained Despite Drought

Water use continues to break records, but the reservoirs will not dry up any time soon; other infrastructure, however, is breaking under the pressure of increased demand. As most of Texas endured another drought, conditions became so dangerous that on July 8, Gov. Abbott declared a state of emergency in several counties, including Tarrant. Abbott cited an increased likelihood of wildfires and the threat of damage or loss of life or property.
TEXAS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ncaa Baseball#Baseball Games#Tcu#Osu#Oklahoma State#The College World Series#Sec#Globe Life Field#Phillips
Texas Monthly

Opinion: Let’s Cut the Red Tape That’s Holding Back Solar Energy in Texas

Texas can barely keep up with growing demands for electricity driven by our state’s booming population and the extreme temperatures resulting from climate change. Yet we make it more difficult than it needs to be for homeowners to take stress off the grid by installing solar panels to power their own homes. Red tape and delays imposed by municipalities, utilities, and homeowners associations get in the way.
HOUSTON, TX
boatlyfe.com

Best Beaches Near Dallas

Dallas beaches offer the best sun, sand, and water in the Lone Star State. Every Texan beach has something unique to offer. Whether you’re looking for a spot for your staycation or your vacation, you should consider these top beaches near Dallas:. Lynn Creek Park. Collin Park. Tickey Creek...
DALLAS, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
MLB Teams
Texas Rangers
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
MLB
NewsBreak
NCAA
NewsBreak
Texas Christian University
NewsBreak
Southeastern Conference
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Local School Districts Getting Competitive with Pay Increases for Teachers

Across North Texas, there are hundreds of job openings in schools across the area. Districts have been doing what they can to stay competitive in the market and for many of them, that means raising pay. According to a new ranking from the National Education Association, Texas public school teachers...
TEXAS STATE
starlocalmedia.com

Corinth outlines I-35 traffic enforcement efforts

If you have had to sit for a prolonged period on Interstate 35E because of crashes caused by speeding, inattentive, and reckless drivers you have felt both frustration and increased personal danger. Your Lake Cities police officers feel that, too, and as a consequence they are launching a multi-agency, high-visibility, coordinated enforcement effort in an attempt to reduce the number of accidents. (Corinth alone logged 622 accidents connected to the Interstate last year.)

Comments / 0

Community Policy