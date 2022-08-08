Neighbor Roy and I were looking for something different for lunch on Friday in early August 2022. We selected El Berraco, a Latin and Seafood place on 1st Avenue in Tucson. Arriving, this restaurant looked kind of like a ship with a patio in front. We entered and were told that we could sit wherever we wished. So we chose a booth with hard bench seating. Given its configuration, it was somewhat difficult for me to get my legs under the table. In hindsight, we should have taken a regular table.

TUCSON, AZ ・ 2 DAYS AGO