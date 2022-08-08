Read full article on original website
"I just kept watching": Central Arizona Vaqueros pitcher reacts to being selected in MLB DraftJeremy BerenCoolidge, AZ
Local Restaurant is Closing, Returning to the StreetsGreyson FTucson, AZ
Latest Starbucks unionization attempt fails in PhoenixJeremy BerenPhoenix, AZ
How a retirement community survived and thrived during a pandemicCommunity SaddleBrookeSaddlebrooke, AZ
Rock of Oracle: Sue and Jerry's Trading Post helps lead community revivalJeff KronenfeldOracle, AZ
arizona.edu
Center for Sleep and Circadian Sciences Construction Underway
For years, University of Arizona researchers have conducted sleep studies in a leased facility located above a Tucson bar and grill. Now, thanks to a $5 million construction grant from the National Institutes of Health Office of the Director, the University of Arizona Health Sciences Center for Sleep and Circadian Sciences is getting a new home.
SignalsAZ
Help Shape Tucson’s Water Future
Engage with the City of Tucson leaders and Tucson Water representatives to learn about One Water, an integrated approach to managing water resources. A communitywide town hall will be held on Tuesday, August 16th from 4:00 pm-6:00 pm at the Tucson Convention Center. If you’re interested in attending, register by...
arizona.edu
UArizona Cancer Center again receives highest NCI designation as Comprehensive Cancer Center
The National Cancer Institute recently renewed the University of Arizona Cancer Center's status as an NCI-Designated Comprehensive Cancer Center and the corresponding support grant for a new five-year period. The UArizona Cancer Center is one of 53 Comprehensive Cancer Centers designated by the NCI and the only one in Arizona....
Volunteers needed to relaunch American Cancer Society program
Due to the pandemic it has been nearly three years since the Road to Recovery program was able to bring cancer patients to their appointments.
arizona.edu
Arizona Arts Live Announces 2022-23 Season
TUCSON, Ariz. – August 9, 2022 – Arizona Arts Live announces its 2022-23 season with more opportunities to experience more unexpected moments of delight in more spaces across Southern Arizona. Audiences are invited to experience the extraordinary with local artists, interactive installations, immersive live cinema, and the world’s best Grammy-winning performances.
24/7 complaint hotline available to residents living near University of Arizona
Residents in neighborhoods surrounding campus can call 520-282-3649 24/7 to report issues related to the university.
arizona.edu
SGPP Director Edella Schlager Receives Elinor Ostrom Lifetime Achievement Award
University of Arizona Professor Edella Schlager recently received the Elinor Ostrom Lifetime Achievement Award from the American Political Science Association in recognition of her lifetime contribution to the study of science, technology, and environmental politics. Schlager Is the director of the School of Government and Public Policy in the College...
ourbigescape.com
12 Tucson Boondocking & Tucson Free Camping for Rodeo Week
Choose one of the Tucson boondocking areas to be home-base, so you don’t miss out on this week-long event, February 19-27, 2022, celebrating 97 years of rodeo. Plan your trip to take in one of the top 25 professional rodeos in the country. The Tucson Rodeo Grounds have hosted “La Fiesta de Los Vaqueros” since 1925. Six shows featuring top cowboys and cowgirls put their talents to the test, and local kids compete in the Justin Junior Rodeo Exhibition and RAM Mutton Bustin’.
Bear spotted multiple times in Tucson
According to Oro Valley police, the bear was spotted near Linda Vista Blvd. and Oracle Road. Hikers are advised to use caution.
'How do they survive?': Mosquitoes shouldn't survive in Arizona's dry climate but they come to life during monsoon
ARIZONA, USA — Mosquitoes should just die here. “Theoretically, it's too hot, too dry," Krijn Paaijmans said. "Where are they during the day? How do they survive? How did they do it?”. Paaijmans has been studying mosquitoes for years, trying to predict their movements in places where they spread...
KOLD-TV
BEAR SIGHTING: Arizona Game and Fish trying to locate bear in Oro Valley
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A warning out for folks who live in Oro Valley: Arizona Game and Fish says a bear has been spotted several times in the area, including right on people’s doorsteps. They’re working to find the bear so they can relocate it, but they...
KOLD-TV
Tucson won’t match Phoenix pay raise for new police hires
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The city of Phoenix has taken an unprecedented step to try to stop the attrition plaguing the police department which has hundreds of positions it can’t fill. The city is offering a $20,000 bump in starting pay for new recruits bringing the salary...
AZFamily
True Crime Arizona Podcast: Finding Robert Fisher Episode 5 - A Dive Bar Off The Highway
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Herb Greenbeck presents a new theory of where Robert Fisher went and what he did after the murders, based on strange questions he was asking during their camping trip together just weeks prior. Investigators share what they struggle with most trying to solve this case, which leads us back to the Fisher family home and their Scottsdale neighborhood.
KOLD-TV
Tucson gets $25 million for road repair
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg says fixing 22nd Street from Kino Parkway to Tucson Boulevard is desperately needed. That’s part of the reason he announced $25-million-dollars to help start the project during a stop in Tucson. “We’re looking for projects that are going to...
KOLD-TV
How historic climate funding from the Inflation Reduction Act will impact Tucson and Arizonans
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The Inflation Reduction Act includes the largest climate action investment in U.S. history: $369 billion. Here in Arizona, scientists say we are continuing to see climate change at the forefront with an increase in heat waves and 20-year mega drought. Tucson Mayor Regina Romero...
Pima County to hold Water Safety Expo
Pima County is partnering with Safe Kids Pima County and the Drowning Prevention Coalition of Arizona to host a Water Safety Expo at Manzanita Pool in Tucson on Saturday, August 20.
fox10phoenix.com
Monsoon 2022: Parts of Arizona seeing more rain this season, according to meteorologist
PHOENIX - For Arizona, the monsoon season officially kicks off on June 15, and ends on Sept. 30. This means that as of Aug. 10, the state is halfway through 2022's monsoon season. Here's what you should know about the 2022 monsoon season, and, in the words of experts, its...
southernarizonaguide.com
El Berraco: A Dining Review
Neighbor Roy and I were looking for something different for lunch on Friday in early August 2022. We selected El Berraco, a Latin and Seafood place on 1st Avenue in Tucson. Arriving, this restaurant looked kind of like a ship with a patio in front. We entered and were told that we could sit wherever we wished. So we chose a booth with hard bench seating. Given its configuration, it was somewhat difficult for me to get my legs under the table. In hindsight, we should have taken a regular table.
azbigmedia.com
Here’s how to treat scorpion stings at home
This year’s active monsoon season isn’t only bringing in much needed rain it is attracting pests, like scorpions, into your home. And with it comes more scorpion stings. The home is the perfect environment for scorpions as it is warm and dry. Scorpions can enter from any small crack or hole and settle in for the wet season to end. These pests are difficult to see and are experts in hiding so you often won’t even notice them until you feel that painful sting.
KOLD-TV
TUSD offering free day care before and after school
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Tucson’s largest school district is offering free child care before and after school, thanks to district funding and a $2 million grant. Reem Kievit, director of Community Schools and Preschool Programs, said it’s the first time they are able to offer child care for free. She said it’s an honor to help nearly 1,100 students in Tucson during tough times.
