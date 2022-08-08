ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
arizona.edu

Center for Sleep and Circadian Sciences Construction Underway

For years, University of Arizona researchers have conducted sleep studies in a leased facility located above a Tucson bar and grill. Now, thanks to a $5 million construction grant from the National Institutes of Health Office of the Director, the University of Arizona Health Sciences Center for Sleep and Circadian Sciences is getting a new home.
TUCSON, AZ
SignalsAZ

Help Shape Tucson’s Water Future

Engage with the City of Tucson leaders and Tucson Water representatives to learn about One Water, an integrated approach to managing water resources. A communitywide town hall will be held on Tuesday, August 16th from 4:00 pm-6:00 pm at the Tucson Convention Center. If you’re interested in attending, register by...
TUCSON, AZ
arizona.edu

Arizona Arts Live Announces 2022-23 Season

TUCSON, Ariz. – August 9, 2022 – Arizona Arts Live announces its 2022-23 season with more opportunities to experience more unexpected moments of delight in more spaces across Southern Arizona. Audiences are invited to experience the extraordinary with local artists, interactive installations, immersive live cinema, and the world’s best Grammy-winning performances.
TUCSON, AZ
arizona.edu

SGPP Director Edella Schlager Receives Elinor Ostrom Lifetime Achievement Award

University of Arizona Professor Edella Schlager recently received the Elinor Ostrom Lifetime Achievement Award from the American Political Science Association in recognition of her lifetime contribution to the study of science, technology, and environmental politics. Schlager Is the director of the School of Government and Public Policy in the College...
TUCSON, AZ
ourbigescape.com

12 Tucson Boondocking & Tucson Free Camping for Rodeo Week

Choose one of the Tucson boondocking areas to be home-base, so you don’t miss out on this week-long event, February 19-27, 2022, celebrating 97 years of rodeo. Plan your trip to take in one of the top 25 professional rodeos in the country. The Tucson Rodeo Grounds have hosted “La Fiesta de Los Vaqueros” since 1925. Six shows featuring top cowboys and cowgirls put their talents to the test, and local kids compete in the Justin Junior Rodeo Exhibition and RAM Mutton Bustin’.
TUCSON, AZ
KOLD-TV

Tucson won’t match Phoenix pay raise for new police hires

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The city of Phoenix has taken an unprecedented step to try to stop the attrition plaguing the police department which has hundreds of positions it can’t fill. The city is offering a $20,000 bump in starting pay for new recruits bringing the salary...
TUCSON, AZ
AZFamily

True Crime Arizona Podcast: Finding Robert Fisher Episode 5 - A Dive Bar Off The Highway

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Herb Greenbeck presents a new theory of where Robert Fisher went and what he did after the murders, based on strange questions he was asking during their camping trip together just weeks prior. Investigators share what they struggle with most trying to solve this case, which leads us back to the Fisher family home and their Scottsdale neighborhood.
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
KOLD-TV

Tucson gets $25 million for road repair

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg says fixing 22nd Street from Kino Parkway to Tucson Boulevard is desperately needed. That’s part of the reason he announced $25-million-dollars to help start the project during a stop in Tucson. “We’re looking for projects that are going to...
TUCSON, AZ
southernarizonaguide.com

El Berraco: A Dining Review

Neighbor Roy and I were looking for something different for lunch on Friday in early August 2022. We selected El Berraco, a Latin and Seafood place on 1st Avenue in Tucson. Arriving, this restaurant looked kind of like a ship with a patio in front. We entered and were told that we could sit wherever we wished. So we chose a booth with hard bench seating. Given its configuration, it was somewhat difficult for me to get my legs under the table. In hindsight, we should have taken a regular table.
TUCSON, AZ
azbigmedia.com

Here’s how to treat scorpion stings at home

This year’s active monsoon season isn’t only bringing in much needed rain it is attracting pests, like scorpions, into your home. And with it comes more scorpion stings. The home is the perfect environment for scorpions as it is warm and dry. Scorpions can enter from any small crack or hole and settle in for the wet season to end. These pests are difficult to see and are experts in hiding so you often won’t even notice them until you feel that painful sting.
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
KOLD-TV

TUSD offering free day care before and after school

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Tucson’s largest school district is offering free child care before and after school, thanks to district funding and a $2 million grant. Reem Kievit, director of Community Schools and Preschool Programs, said it’s the first time they are able to offer child care for free. She said it’s an honor to help nearly 1,100 students in Tucson during tough times.
TUCSON, AZ

