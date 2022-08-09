Read full article on original website
Ray Etter
1d ago
soooo, if trans man and boyfriend, is it a female ID as male and male partner, male ID as female and partner is female ID as male? I'm confused
Thirty3i8ht
1d ago
I don't support homosexuality but I do support people making their own decisions. If they know the repercussions of their sin and they're okay with it, let them be and let your God or your god judge them.
J. B.
1d ago
I agree with her, 1000%! I would have done the exact same thing. People are sick and tired of having trash like this forced on us!
Viral TikTok video leads to arrest, hate crime charges of Texas business owner
SAN ANGELO, Texas — A San Angelo business owner was arrested on Monday morning and charged with assault months after a video capturing the incident went viral. According to records filed by the Tom Green County Sheriff’s Department, Evan Noelle Berryhill, 28, of San Angelo, was booked into the Tom Green County Detention Center on Monday, August 8, 2022, and charged with assault (physical contact) because of bias or prejudice, a hate crime in Texas.
Texas man convicted of killing two teen daughters
Yaser Said was found guilty of capital murder in the fatal shooting of his two teenage daughters in 2008. Said evaded arrest for over 12 years following the murders. KXAS’ Ken Kalthoff reports.Aug. 10, 2022.
Notorious Houston Serial Killer Requests Compassionate Release
Elmer Wayne Henley, Jr is currently serving six life sentences for participating in a murder, rape, and torture ring when he was a teenager. Elmer Wayne Henley Jr, a gray-haired 66-year-old serving six life sentences for his role in Houston’s most notorious serial killings, is requesting compassionate release from Texas prison, according to letters some victims’ families recently received.
San Angelo LIVE!
DAILY LIVE! | San Angelo Woman Arrested and Charged with a Hate Crime
Today, on LIVE!, Joe Hyde sits down with Pastor Ryan Buck to discuss San Angelo becoming a sanctuary city for the unborn. Also, a Cross Plains Teenager has died from his injuries, SAISD will start charing for lunches again, a San Angelo woman has been arrested and charged with a hate crime, and you will save money on taxes next year.
Another North Texan going to jail for his part in the attack on the US Capitol
A federal judge has sentenced 39-year-old Jason Hyland of Frisco to one week behind bars for taking part in the riot at the U.S. Capitol on January 6th, 2021
Man wanted in Texas for enticing child, harboring female juvenile runaway
Authorities are searching for a Texas man who is wanted for enticing a child and harboring a female juvenile runaway.
Click2Houston.com
Ringleader who installed hundreds of credit card skimmers throughout Houston area over 6-year span sent to prison: DOJ
HOUSTON – A Cuban citizen who resided in Houston has been sentenced for his role as leader of an organization that installed hundreds of credit card skimmers in the Houston area over a span of six years, U.S. Attorney Jennifer B. Lowery announced Monday. Durlan Garica-Pupo, 31, pleaded guilty...
KXAN
Judge denies Texas senator’s request to release Uvalde shooting records
AUSTIN (Nexstar) — On Wednesday, a Travis County district judge denied a state senator’s request to order the Texas Department of Public Safety to release records related to the May 24 school shooting in Uvalde. Sen. Roland Gutierrez, D-San Antonio, requested various records under public information laws that...
anjournal.com
Gov. Greg Abbott appoints officer indicted for misconduct during George Floyd protests to police regulatory agency
Gov. Greg Abbott has appointed an indicted Austin police officer accused of using excessive force during 2020 protests to Texas’ regulatory law enforcement agency.Justin Berry was among 19 Austin police officers indicted earlier this year in the protests spurred by the murder of George Floyd by a Minneapolis police officer. Berry is charged with two counts of aggravated assault by a public servant.He also ran as a Republican for Texas House District 19 but lost in the primary runoff election this year. Abbott had endorsed Berry in the race, saying his “strong conservative values and experience stopping violent crime are ...
Texas traveling nurse facing murder charges in California crash that killed 6
The driver, identified as Nicole Linton, was working in Los Angeles as a traveling nurse out of Texas, when the crash occurred last Thursday, authorities said.
Houston nurse Nicole Linton charged with murder, gross vehicular manslaughter in Windsor Hills crash that killed 6
A nurse from Houston was charged Monday with six counts of murder and five counts of gross vehicular manslaughter for the fiery crash that killed six people, including an infant and a pregnant woman.Nicole Lorraine Linton, 37, was behind the wheel of a Mercedes-Benz that barreled through a red light at Slauson and La Brea avenues last Thursday and slammed into several other vehicles in the Windsor Hills area, according to the CHP. The six people killed included all the members of one family — 23-year-old Asherey Ryan, the child she was pregnant with, her boyfriend, 24-year-old Reynold Lester, who...
4 Texas men sentenced for delivering 14kg of cocaine to Charlotte, officials say
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Four Texas men were sentenced to prison Tuesday for delivering more than 14 kilograms of cocaine to Charlotte in 2021, according to the U.S. District Attorney’s Office. Prosecutors said Miguel Angel Mares, 35, of Dallas, Texas, David Mondragon, 38, of Houston, Texas, Juan Carlos Mendoza, 40, of Laredo, Texas, […]
Texas Juvenile Justice Department in state of 'crisis,' on brink of collapse, officials say
TEXAS, USA — The Texas juvenile justice system is in a state of “crisis” and on the brink of collapse, according to testimony in the House Juvenile and Family Issues Committee. The details on the conditions of the Texas Juvenile Justice Department are striking. Some teachers and...
Houston Nurse Who Killed 6 People In Fiery Crash Has Alarming Driving History
Details continue to emerge in the case of a Houston nurse who killed 6 people, including a family of 4, following a disturbing car crash near Los Angeles last week.
Who is Nicole Linton? Houston nurse had multiple prior crashes, LA County DA confirms
LOS ANGELES — The driver suspected of causing a fiery crash near Los Angeles that killed six people -- including a pregnant woman, her baby and her unborn baby -- has been charged with six counts of murder. Nicole Lorraine Linton, a traveling nurse from Houston, also was charged...
Former SAPD Chief sentenced to 15 years in prison
SAN ANGELO, Texas — Former San Angelo Police Chief Tim Vasquez, 52, has been sentenced to 186 months in prison. Over two dozen people which included friends, family, and supporters were at the hearing as four character witnesses, his ex-wife, his Father, a Licensed Counselor for the Vasquez family and a family friend spoke on […]
CBS Austin
Texas anti-abortion protesters set sights on New Mexico, where procedure still protected
For New Mexico state Rep. Micaela Lara Cadena, the arrival of a new abortion clinic in Las Cruces, the city she represents, is surreal. Over the years, there hasn’t been consistent access to the procedure as providers came and went. But now — weeks after the U.S. Supreme Court...
tigerdroppings.com
Louisiana private school boots kindergartener after her adoption by same-sex parents
I support a private schools right to do this, but this is such a shitty thing for the school to do. How in the world is this the Christian thing to do? I’m as sick as anyone with all of the Trans bull shite and drag queens in elementary schools, but this is some small minded redneck bull shite.
KWTX
Deputies in Central Texas find body of man inside tent along I-14 near Fort Hood
CORYELL COUNTY, Texas (KWTX) - The Coryell County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after the body of a man was found Tuesday morning along I-14 near Fort Hood. Deputies said members of a highway clean-up crew working near the army post’s Clarke Road exit discovered what they believed to be the body of a deceased individual and notified deputies shortly after 10 a.m.
Dallas realtor helping LGBTQIA+ community leave Texas amidst unwelcoming political climate
Citing the unwelcoming political climate in Texas many people in the LGBTQIA+ community are making plans to leave the state and realtors are helping.
