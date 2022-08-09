ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Angelo, TX

Comments / 54

Ray Etter
1d ago

soooo, if trans man and boyfriend, is it a female ID as male and male partner, male ID as female and partner is female ID as male? I'm confused

Reply(3)
9
Thirty3i8ht
1d ago

I don't support homosexuality but I do support people making their own decisions. If they know the repercussions of their sin and they're okay with it, let them be and let your God or your god judge them.

Reply(4)
8
J. B.
1d ago

I agree with her, 1000%! I would have done the exact same thing. People are sick and tired of having trash like this forced on us!

Reply(16)
24
CW33

Viral TikTok video leads to arrest, hate crime charges of Texas business owner

SAN ANGELO, Texas — A San Angelo business owner was arrested on Monday morning and charged with assault months after a video capturing the incident went viral. According to records filed by the Tom Green County Sheriff’s Department, Evan Noelle Berryhill, 28, of San Angelo, was booked into the Tom Green County Detention Center on Monday, August 8, 2022, and charged with assault (physical contact) because of bias or prejudice, a hate crime in Texas.
SAN ANGELO, TX
Texas Observer

Notorious Houston Serial Killer Requests Compassionate Release

Elmer Wayne Henley, Jr is currently serving six life sentences for participating in a murder, rape, and torture ring when he was a teenager. Elmer Wayne Henley Jr, a gray-haired 66-year-old serving six life sentences for his role in Houston’s most notorious serial killings, is requesting compassionate release from Texas prison, according to letters some victims’ families recently received.
HOUSTON, TX
San Angelo LIVE!

DAILY LIVE! | San Angelo Woman Arrested and Charged with a Hate Crime

Today, on LIVE!, Joe Hyde sits down with Pastor Ryan Buck to discuss San Angelo becoming a sanctuary city for the unborn. Also, a Cross Plains Teenager has died from his injuries, SAISD will start charing for lunches again, a San Angelo woman has been arrested and charged with a hate crime, and you will save money on taxes next year.
SAN ANGELO, TX
KXAN

Judge denies Texas senator’s request to release Uvalde shooting records

AUSTIN (Nexstar) — On Wednesday, a Travis County district judge denied a state senator’s request to order the Texas Department of Public Safety to release records related to the May 24 school shooting in Uvalde. Sen. Roland Gutierrez, D-San Antonio, requested various records under public information laws that...
UVALDE, TX
anjournal.com

Gov. Greg Abbott appoints officer indicted for misconduct during George Floyd protests to police regulatory agency

Gov. Greg Abbott has appointed an indicted Austin police officer accused of using excessive force during 2020 protests to Texas’ regulatory law enforcement agency.Justin Berry was among 19 Austin police officers indicted earlier this year in the protests spurred by the murder of George Floyd by a Minneapolis police officer. Berry is charged with two counts of aggravated assault by a public servant.He also ran as a Republican for Texas House District 19 but lost in the primary runoff election this year. Abbott had endorsed Berry in the race, saying his “strong conservative values and experience stopping violent crime are ...
AUSTIN, TX
CBS LA

Houston nurse Nicole Linton charged with murder, gross vehicular manslaughter in Windsor Hills crash that killed 6

A nurse from Houston was charged Monday with six counts of murder and five counts of gross vehicular manslaughter for the fiery crash that killed six people, including an infant and a pregnant woman.Nicole Lorraine Linton, 37, was behind the wheel of a Mercedes-Benz that barreled through a red light at Slauson and La Brea avenues last Thursday and slammed into several other vehicles in the Windsor Hills area, according to the CHP. The six people killed included all the members of one family — 23-year-old Asherey Ryan, the child she was pregnant with, her boyfriend, 24-year-old Reynold Lester, who...
HOUSTON, TX
BigCountryHomepage

Former SAPD Chief sentenced to 15 years in prison

SAN ANGELO, Texas — Former San Angelo Police Chief Tim Vasquez, 52, has been sentenced to 186 months in prison. Over two dozen people which included friends, family, and supporters were at the hearing as four character witnesses, his ex-wife, his Father, a Licensed Counselor for the Vasquez family and a family friend spoke on […]
SAN ANGELO, TX
KWTX

Deputies in Central Texas find body of man inside tent along I-14 near Fort Hood

CORYELL COUNTY, Texas (KWTX) - The Coryell County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after the body of a man was found Tuesday morning along I-14 near Fort Hood. Deputies said members of a highway clean-up crew working near the army post’s Clarke Road exit discovered what they believed to be the body of a deceased individual and notified deputies shortly after 10 a.m.
CORYELL COUNTY, TX

