Claremore, OK

Did You Know that Claremore has a Cancer Support Group?

The Power of Three Cancer Support Group has landed in Claremore! Their purpose is to help people both spiritually and emotionally that are dealing with cancer themselves, have a family member that is dealing with cancer, a caregiver, or even a friend. They meet the second and fourth Tuesday of each month at 6p at Vessel Church (1301 W. Country Club Rd.). For more information, please contact Randy Weierbach at 918-639-0402.
Hey, Claremore, Want a FREE Patsy’s Sno Cone?

MMS-Payne Funeral Home is having a sno cone day on Wednesday, August 10, from 4p – 6p. Just stop by the funeral home at 102 W. 5th St. and get a FREE sno cone from Patsy’s! There’s no better way to cool off on a hot day!
Izzy Kitterman's bright future begins with new chapter

JENKS, Okla. — The new school year marks a new chapter for a Jenks teen whose story we've been following for years. You may recall in July of 2017, a fatal crash that involved some Jenks families on I-35 outside of Purcell. Oklahoma Highway Patrol said Erin Van Horn was driving an SUV full of kids when her vehicle hit the back of a semi.
Parkinson’s Support Group

Claremore offers a FREE support group for Parkinson’s disease patients and caregivers. The group meets on the second Tuesday of each month at 1p. Meetings are held at the Claremore Community Center, Room 3. Anyone affected by Parkinson’s is invited, as well as those interested in learning more.
Will Rogers Wreath-Laying Ceremony Friday

On Friday, August 12, at noon, the Will Rogers Memorial Museum in Claremore will host a wreath-laying ceremony hosted by the Indian Women’s Pocahontas Club. This event is to mark the anniversary of the August 15, 1935, death of Will Rogers and Wiley Post. The public is welcome to join in the ceremony overlooking the town of Claremore.
Pride flags vandalized in Tulsa neighborhood

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — A Tulsa neighborhood has been victimized by acts of vandalism that seemingly targeted a specific group. A pair of next-door neighbors on Brookside had their pride flags torn down on back-to-back nights. Bill Francisco, 91, told NewsChannel 8 he’s thought twice about leaving his pride...
Claremore Kids

MMS-Payne Funeral Home is having a sno cone day on Wednesday, August 10, from 4p - 6p. Just stop by the funeral home at... Redeemer Lutheran Church is hosting a Family Fun Night on Saturday, August 13, from 6p - 8p. There will be indoor and outdoor games,... Back-to-School Immunization...
Blooms Studio Offers Floral Workshops

Claremore is not lacking in lovely and unique businesses. Blooms Studio is one of the best! More than just a “flower shop,” the bouquets they build are only part of a diverse business model. Blooms Studio offers one-of-a-kind arrangements, a variety of gifts (many locally sourced), and monthly workshops that are a ton of fun.
Celebrate with Sugar Sugar Bake Shop

Our newest 5-star bakery is celebrating their ribbon cutting this week! Be sure to come out to the Surrey Center (across the street from the hospital) to celebrate with owner, Hailey Young and the Sugar Sugar Bake Shop Bakers!. In addition to the case full of sweet treats for your...
Maggie Fry – Poet Laureate

Telling the History of Claremore…one story at a time. Oklahoma Poet Laureate, Emeritus Maggie Culver Fry was born near Vian, Oklahoma in 1900. Her parents lived a mile from her maternal grandparents, and she spent much time with her grandparents. Her maternal grandfather, George Deerskin Waters, was of mixed Cherokee heritage and was orphaned at an early age because his parents died on the Trail of Tears from Georgia west to the Cherokee lands in Oklahoma. Mr. Waters took the name of Waters in his youth though his true surname was Deerskin. In his adult years he was known to his fellow Cherokee tribesmen as George Buckskin, buckskin being the common name for deerskin.
