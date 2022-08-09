Read full article on original website
Did You Know that Claremore has a Cancer Support Group?
The Power of Three Cancer Support Group has landed in Claremore! Their purpose is to help people both spiritually and emotionally that are dealing with cancer themselves, have a family member that is dealing with cancer, a caregiver, or even a friend. They meet the second and fourth Tuesday of each month at 6p at Vessel Church (1301 W. Country Club Rd.). For more information, please contact Randy Weierbach at 918-639-0402.
Coweta woman celebrates 50-year work anniversary with Yale Cleaners
BROKEN ARROW, Okla. — On Wednesday, Yale Cleaners celebrated 76-year-old Sharon Dishman, who has worked for the company for 50 years. Dishman has worked at different stores and in a management role, but now works at the Broken Arrow store. Dishman didn’t mince words on her message to the...
Hey, Claremore, Want a FREE Patsy’s Sno Cone?
MMS-Payne Funeral Home is having a sno cone day on Wednesday, August 10, from 4p – 6p. Just stop by the funeral home at 102 W. 5th St. and get a FREE sno cone from Patsy’s! There’s no better way to cool off on a hot day!
Izzy Kitterman's bright future begins with new chapter
JENKS, Okla. — The new school year marks a new chapter for a Jenks teen whose story we've been following for years. You may recall in July of 2017, a fatal crash that involved some Jenks families on I-35 outside of Purcell. Oklahoma Highway Patrol said Erin Van Horn was driving an SUV full of kids when her vehicle hit the back of a semi.
Parkinson’s Support Group
Claremore offers a FREE support group for Parkinson’s disease patients and caregivers. The group meets on the second Tuesday of each month at 1p. Meetings are held at the Claremore Community Center, Room 3. Anyone affected by Parkinson’s is invited, as well as those interested in learning more.
Doctor On Call: Hand, Foot And Mouth Disease
TULSA, Okla. - The doctor is in and on Wednesday it's pediatrician Dr. Courtney Sauls from Ascension Saint John Pediatric and Adolescent Medicine. Today, we're talking about Hand, Foot and Mouth Disease.
Will Rogers Wreath-Laying Ceremony Friday
On Friday, August 12, at noon, the Will Rogers Memorial Museum in Claremore will host a wreath-laying ceremony hosted by the Indian Women’s Pocahontas Club. This event is to mark the anniversary of the August 15, 1935, death of Will Rogers and Wiley Post. The public is welcome to join in the ceremony overlooking the town of Claremore.
Pride flags vandalized in Tulsa neighborhood
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — A Tulsa neighborhood has been victimized by acts of vandalism that seemingly targeted a specific group. A pair of next-door neighbors on Brookside had their pride flags torn down on back-to-back nights. Bill Francisco, 91, told NewsChannel 8 he’s thought twice about leaving his pride...
Claremore church hosts Ukrainian families to sing
Senior Associate Pastor Jamie Willis said hearing such beautiful songs and knowing the pain behind them is something he'll never forget and is thankful to be able to see.
Claremore Kids
MMS-Payne Funeral Home is having a sno cone day on Wednesday, August 10, from 4p - 6p. Just stop by the funeral home at... Redeemer Lutheran Church is hosting a Family Fun Night on Saturday, August 13, from 6p - 8p. There will be indoor and outdoor games,... Back-to-School Immunization...
Blooms Studio Offers Floral Workshops
Claremore is not lacking in lovely and unique businesses. Blooms Studio is one of the best! More than just a “flower shop,” the bouquets they build are only part of a diverse business model. Blooms Studio offers one-of-a-kind arrangements, a variety of gifts (many locally sourced), and monthly workshops that are a ton of fun.
ShapED My Life: Tulsa Mayor GT Bynum says teacher helped him and another famous student achieve their goals
TULSA, Okla. (KFOR) – In this episode of ShapED My Life, Tulsa Mayor GT Bynum recalls how one high school speech and debate coach influenced him and actor Bill Hader to pursue their dreams. ‘ShapED My Life’ is sponsored by True Sky Credit Union and the Oklahoma Department of...
The University of Tulsa builds ‘cat condos’ on campus
TULSA, Okla. — The University of Tulsa (TU) has built semi permanent shelters, dubbed ‘cat condos’, for the cats who live on campus. Mona Chamberlin, a spokeswoman for TU said around 2 dozen cats have been living on the TU campus for at least 10 years. She...
600 and counting: a Skiatook rescue is searching for this pup’s forever home
SKIATOOK, Okla. — A Skiatook dog is looking for his forever home. Captain Jack Sparrow was found as a puppy with blunt force trauma to his head. The rescue doesn’t know what happened, but the injury left Jack without an eye. Jack has gained a lot of attention...
City of Tulsa announces multimillion dollar grant to help homelessness
The City of Tulsa just announced a 6.5 million dollar ARPA grant to help alleviate homelessness in Tulsa. Non-profits can submit letters of interest with a plan for the funds.
Celebrate with Sugar Sugar Bake Shop
Our newest 5-star bakery is celebrating their ribbon cutting this week! Be sure to come out to the Surrey Center (across the street from the hospital) to celebrate with owner, Hailey Young and the Sugar Sugar Bake Shop Bakers!. In addition to the case full of sweet treats for your...
Cherokee Nation to allot over $1.6 million in Community Impact Grants to tribe's non-profits
TAHLEQUAH, Okla. — At the Cherokee Nation's 18th annual Conference of Community Leaders, Cherokee Nation Principal Chief Chuck Hoskin Jr. and Deputy Chief Bryan Warner announced a new $1.675 million Community Impact Grant program. The Community and Cultural Outreach(CCO) Department will handle the program which will benefit the tribe’s...
Grammy-nominated musician Kenny Wayne Shepherd to perform at Oklahoma casino
A popular, Grammy-nominated blues and rock musician will be performing in Tulsa in February.
Maggie Fry – Poet Laureate
Telling the History of Claremore…one story at a time. Oklahoma Poet Laureate, Emeritus Maggie Culver Fry was born near Vian, Oklahoma in 1900. Her parents lived a mile from her maternal grandparents, and she spent much time with her grandparents. Her maternal grandfather, George Deerskin Waters, was of mixed Cherokee heritage and was orphaned at an early age because his parents died on the Trail of Tears from Georgia west to the Cherokee lands in Oklahoma. Mr. Waters took the name of Waters in his youth though his true surname was Deerskin. In his adult years he was known to his fellow Cherokee tribesmen as George Buckskin, buckskin being the common name for deerskin.
