Oklahoma Poet Laureate, Emeritus Maggie Culver Fry was born near Vian, Oklahoma in 1900. Her parents lived a mile from her maternal grandparents, and she spent much time with her grandparents. Her maternal grandfather, George Deerskin Waters, was of mixed Cherokee heritage and was orphaned at an early age because his parents died on the Trail of Tears from Georgia west to the Cherokee lands in Oklahoma. Mr. Waters took the name of Waters in his youth though his true surname was Deerskin. In his adult years he was known to his fellow Cherokee tribesmen as George Buckskin, buckskin being the common name for deerskin.

