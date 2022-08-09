Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Cornerstone Park just made it a little easier to beat the Henderson heatEugene AdamsHenderson, NV
Vegas Restaurant Owner Faces Tax Evasion Charges on $5.1 MillionTaxBuzzLas Vegas, NV
National Book Lovers Day: 4 great ways to celebrate in HendersonEugene AdamsHenderson, NV
3 Day Trip to Las VegasJoJo's Cup of MochaLas Vegas, NV
vegas24seven.com
Rebels Have New Home On Television
FOX5’s new Silver State Sports & Entertainment Network will carry more than 100 Rebel sporting events. UNLV Athletics will have a new home on television as FOX5 has launched the new Silver State Sports & Entertainment Network (SSSEN), the athletics department, Learfield and KVVU FOX5 announced Wednesday. More than...
unlvrebels.com
Jamaal Williams Hired As Assistant Coach For UNLV Men's Basketball
LAS VEGAS (UNLVRebels.com) - Jamaal Williams has been hired as an assistant coach for the UNLV men's basketball program, head coach Kevin Kruger announced Wednesday. "We are thrilled to have Jamaal and his family join us at UNLV," Kruger said. "I have known him since we played against each other in college, we have kept in touch through the years and have crossed paths numerous times over the last year on the recruiting trail. He is very passionate, has great experience in all levels of basketball and will be a great fit in the Runnin' Rebel program."
8 Ball & 9 Ball World Championships
Las Vegas(KLAS)-The American Pool Players association is the worlds largest pool league. And the 8-ball 9-ball championships are going down right now at The Westgate. Roqui Theus joins live to rack up the rules.
963kklz.com
Paseo Verde (Las Vegas) Little League…Tough Loss, But Still In It
Hoping to make it to the Little League World Series, Nevada State Champs, Paseo Verde Little League team had a tough loss the other night, but they are still in it. Losing on a walk-off RBI single, that did it as PV lost to Utah-Snow Canyon 5-4 in the Mountain Regional on Tuesday in San Bernardino, California!
Las Vegas native Gragson gets ride on NASCAR’s top circuit
NASCAR team Petty GMS said Wednesday that Las Vegas native Noah Gragson, 24, will join the sport's top circuit.
8newsnow.com
Game Day Express returns for direct service to major Las Vegas sports venues
LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– The Regional Transportation Commission of Southern Nevada (RTC) is bringing back the Game Day Express this upcoming sports season. The Game Day express will be providing direct service to Allegiant Stadium for Raiders and UNLV football home games, and to T-Mobile Arena for Golden Knights home games.
Thunderbirds to perform Las Vegas flyover this afternoon
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Thunderbirds will be performing a Las Vegas arrival Monday afternoon as they return to their home station Nellis Air Force Base. The flyover will take place at 2:15 p.m., and comes after a 19-day deployment to four separate show sites. “Las Vegas is our home,” said Lieutenant Colonel Justin Elliott. […]
Fox5 KVVU
Former Raiders player Marshawn Lynch accused of DUI in Las Vegas
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department says former NFL star Marshawn Lynch was arrested after he was accused of driving under the influence. Police say that at about 7:25 a.m. Tuesday, officers conducted a vehicle stop at Fairfield Avenue and West Utah Avenue, near Wyoming and Las Vegas Boulevard.
Meeting Juna and Joey
Las Vegas(KLAS)-Juna N Joey are a brother sister singer songwriter country pop duo.. basically they do it all. They join Jillian Lopez via zoom to talk about all of the exciting things they have going on.
New Atomic Range coming to Las Vegas Strip in 2023
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Las Vegas has plenty of golf courses around the valley, but this is the first kind of golf range like this you’ll see near the Strip. The Atomic Range is currently under construction near Las Vegas Boulevard and Sahara Avenue, where it will be open about a year and a half […]
Americajr.com
PHOTOS: Eastside Christian Church Las Vegas preview weekend
AmericaJR’s Jason Rzucidlo recently attended the preview weekend for the new Eastside Christian Church Las Vegas. LifeSprings Christian Church is now Eastside Church Las Vegas. Led by senior pastor Gene Appel from Eastside Church’s main campus in Anaheim, Calif. Eastside Christian Church is launching a new community dedicated to pursuing God, building community and unleashing compassion. God is on the move in Las Vegas with an exciting new church opportunity. Plan to join us this Sunday, for preview services and then our official launch on August 21.
Police: Marshawn Lynch arrested in Las Vegas for driving under the influence
On Tuesday, at approximately 7:25 a.m., Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department arrested former Las Vegas Raiders running back Marshawn Lynch for suspected driver impairment.
Indy Gaming: Bally’s says it will close purchase of Tropicana Las Vegas next month
More than a year after striking a deal to buy the Tropicana Las Vegas, Bally's Corp., is expected to close the deal next month. Also, The Colorado Belle in Laughlin will remain closed. The post Indy Gaming: Bally’s says it will close purchase of Tropicana Las Vegas next month appeared first on The Nevada Independent.
airwaysmag.com
Frontier Begins Service from LAS to Four New Destinations
DALLAS – Despite losing out to JetBlue (B6) in the fight to acquire Spirit (NK), ultra-low-fare airline Frontier Airlines (F9) is still expanding. Beginning today, F9 is flying daily nonstop service from Las Vegas’ Harry Reid International Airport (LAS) to Baltimore (BWI), Buffalo (BUF), Hartford (BDL) and Kansas City (MCI). Frontier currently serves 57 destinations from the “Entertainment Capital of the World.”
iheart.com
Randy's Donuts To Open Las Vegas Location Next Week
We tend to go BIG in Las Vegas. With that spirit in mind, a new donut shop in town is going to be a welcomed addition!. Randy's Donuts, an iconic donut chain, is opening seven locations here in Las Vegas. If you're not familiar with them, they have the giant donut on top of most of it's locations.
Guest wins $1.5 million at Wynn Las Vegas
There are tweets circling that a guest at the Wynn Las Vegas won $1.5 million playing Dragon Link slots progressive jackpot. Public Relations at Wynn confirmed the jackpot.
This is the Best Chinese Takeout in Nevada
Handmade noodles deliver an authentic taste of Shangxi. Find the best Chinese takeout in Las Vegas / image: adobe. (Las Vegas, NV) - The next time you’re craving Chinese food, you might want to consider ordering takeout instead of going out to a restaurant.
13 Things to do in Las Vegas this week: Aug. 12 to Aug. 18, 2022
Locals and tourists with a love for arts and music have a lot to look forward to this week with performances from Rob Zombie, Los Bukis, Silk Sonic, Ne-Yo, and more.
Live Design
The Beacon To Preview MSG Sphere’s Immersive Sound
German audio company Holoplot has partnered with MSG to develop an immersive audio experience for the new $1.5b Sphere at The Venetian in Las Vegas. Billed as a “multisensory” venue, Holoplot’s 3D beamforming technology will be used to create multiple zones of sound which can play different audio content at the same time. The system allows anyone moving through a venue to hear different things at different points with great accuracy, or creates the perfect immersive audio experience for audience members seated anywhere in a venue—even inside a sphere.
Sign of the times: Lake Mead bodies show up on billboard
Located at the corner of Boulder Highway and Nellis Boulevard, across from Sam's Town Casino, people are noticing a new billboard with the timely slogan, "Injured while searching for dead bodies at Lake Mead? Demand Compensation!"
