LAS VEGAS (UNLVRebels.com) - Jamaal Williams has been hired as an assistant coach for the UNLV men's basketball program, head coach Kevin Kruger announced Wednesday. "We are thrilled to have Jamaal and his family join us at UNLV," Kruger said. "I have known him since we played against each other in college, we have kept in touch through the years and have crossed paths numerous times over the last year on the recruiting trail. He is very passionate, has great experience in all levels of basketball and will be a great fit in the Runnin' Rebel program."

PARADISE, NV ・ 1 DAY AGO