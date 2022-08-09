Read full article on original website
Inquirer and Mirror
$11.8 million Monomoy listing draws attention to 2021 sale of property from town manager’s family to Select Board member
(Aug. 12, 2022) The $11.8 million listing of a Monomoy Road home has drawn attention this week, due to the identities of the buyer and seller when it changed hands in January 2021. Town manager Libby Gibson’s family sold the 2.6-acre waterfront property at 26 Monomoy Road to Select Board...
vineyardgazette.com
Steamship Changes Service for Fireworks, Road Race
The Steamship Authority has announced the following service changes:. On August 19, the last two scheduled trips into and out of Oak Bluffs will be diverted to Vineyard Haven due to the Ocean Park fireworks. The specific trips affected are: the 6:30 p.m. departure from Woods Hole with 7:30 p.m....
vineyardgazette.com
Polly Hill Goes Green, to the Roots, for Employee Housing
After long two-year long process of planning, mapping and environmental impact analysis, the Polly Hill Arboretum, in collaboration with the state’s Department of Conservation and Recreation (DCR), is taking the next step in creating sustainable, on-site housing for permanent staffers and interns alike. “The pandemic was really a magnifying...
Restaurants closed, residents told to reduce water use after Cape Cod town declares sewer emergency
PROVINCETOWN, Mass. — Restaurants were told to cease operations immediately and residents were ordered to limit water use after a Cape Cod town declared a sewer emergency, officials announced Thursday. The emergency impacts all businesses and homes on Provincetown’s vacuum sewer system, including properties on Commercial Street from Snow...
capecod.com
Bourne to Receive Barnstable County ARPA Funds
BOURNE – Bourne is the second town to receive part of the $10 million in American Rescue Plan Act set aside by Barnstable County of the $41 million total for COVID recovery. The roughly $750,000 grant will be used to purchase two custom-built Emergency Medical Vehicles, said Town Administrator Marlene McCollem.
Westport’s Nickname for Summer Residents Has Curious Origins
Welcome to Westport, where a majority of the community is comprised of farmers, fishermen, teachers, contractors and other blue-collar types. Route 6 up north is considered the "city" part of town. Meanwhile, anyone living south off of Horseneck Road or Narrow Avenue resides in the sticks. Westport is a simple...
vineyardgazette.com
Chilmark Town Column: August 12
Despite this sultry August weather making way for ideal beach days, it has left me longing for a rain day. The brown crunch of the grass beneath my feet and the dusty grime that covers nearly every surface are known associates of the dog days of summer. We need a good, soaking rain to make way for the next period of time known as both Fair week and back to school days.
Boston Globe
For $10.59m, a 7-bedroom Mashpee mansion overlooking Nantucket Sound
Tucked on a quiet 1.56 acres on Nantucket Sound, 78 Triton Way in Mashpee is a Cape retreat, and with the bouts of record-breaking heat Greater Boston has been experiencing as of late, who doesn’t dream of a seaside escape?. The stunning 12,090-square-foot home offers seven bedrooms, eight full...
Martha's Vineyard Times
SSA board to consider festival charters
With a Steamship Authority ferry diversion off the table, Beach Road Weekend promoter Adam Epstein has cobbled together a series of charter ferry services to accommodate concertgoers leaving the Island after each of the three-day concerts, which are scheduled Aug. 26-28. One of those charter services is the Cape &...
vineyardgazette.com
Edgartown Town Column: August 12
I am listening to the last of the thunder and lightning and watching the rain fall, which was all too short. But mainly I am hoping that it is taking the heat with it as it leaves. I am so looking forward to opening the windows and enjoying some fresh air.
ABC6.com
No-contact advisory placed on 5 beaches in Dartmouth area
NEW BEDFORD, Mass. (WLNE) — The Massachusetts Department of Environmental Protection announced Wednesday that a no-contact advisory is in place for five beaches in the Dartmouth and New Bedford area. The Dartmouth Board of Health was notified that a combined sewer overflow discharge from the city of New Bedford’s...
Why Are They Paving Only Half the Street in New Bedford?
As road crews have been out paving the streets of New Bedford this summer, one question has continuously popped up. “Why is that on some streets, half of the street is paved and the other isn’t?” New Bedford Mayor Jon Mitchell said on his weekly appearance on WBSM Wednesday. “People might look at it and say, ‘you forgot the other half,’ but that’s not quite it. There’s a context here.”
vineyardgazette.com
Oak Bluffs Town Column: August 12
The Martha’s Vineyard Comedy Fest is in its 11th year here on the Vineyard. It has truly been an entrepreneurial effort as the founders have struggled for resources to recruit top talent, provide lodging and transportation and mount a sustained marketing campaign. But this year the Hyatt Corporation hosted...
vineyardgazette.com
Avian Abundance
Mourning doves are seldom mentioned in this column because they are common. But they are unusually abundant at the end of their breeding season. Gus Ben David reports larger than usual numbers of them in his yard this week, and a couple of weeks ago there were at least 30 near the solar panels at the Tisbury Park and Ride.
wgbh.org
Private equity firms control New Bedford's fishing industry, investigation shows
New Bedford is one of the biggest commercial fishing ports in the United States — and almost entirely owned by foreign private equity firms, according to a joint investigation from New Bedford Light reporter Will Sennott and ProPublica. Blue Harvest Fisheries, one of the largest fisheries on the East...
fallriverreporter.com
Letter to the editor: Public safety at risk as dangerous Great White Shark presence continues to grow off our shores
Due to Cape Cod’s expanding seal overpopulation problem, the dangerous Great White Shark presence continues to grow off our shores as well. As a former elected public official, and current candidate for Barnstable County Commissioner, I feel an urgent need to speak out on this highly neglected issue. Public...
vineyardgazette.com
Bike Safety
This summer, it has been distressing to observe the number of cyclists who ride without helmets. Any ER physician can tell you that in addition to the other bike riding injuries that are regularly triaged, head trauma can be the most devastating. In Massachusetts, seat belts are mandatory for car...
fairhavenneighborhoodnews.com
Boat collision off MV damages two vessels
Mayday Off Martha’s Vineyard: “…arrived to see Menemsha charter boat Tomahawk, collided at speed with a trawler dragging nets with severe damage to both vessels,” From Good Samaritan vessel first on scene. A Fairhaven based fishing vessel, Gloria Jean, was involved in a collision with the...
‘Committed to long-term success’: Beloved Massachusetts theme park no longer for sale
CARVER, Mass. — A beloved Massachusetts theme park is no longer for sale and aiming to reopen ahead of this upcoming holiday season after acquiring new operators. In a Facebook post, Edaville Family Theme Park in Carver wrote, “Rest assured, Edaville is no longer for sale. The new operators, Shervin B. Hawley, Managing Partner of Sudbury, MA, and Brian Fanslau, Operations Partner of Alna, ME, are committed to the long-term success of Edaville as a traditional family park centered on its historic steam locomotives and family-oriented activities.”
Facebook Scam Claims Mattapoisett Stabbers, Fall River/Plymouth Serial Killer
There’s a scam going around social media claiming horrible acts of violence being committed in Fall River, Plymouth, Mattapoisett and other communities in Massachusetts and beyond that appears to be nothing more than a hoax devised to make the post go viral. We first noticed it on July 27,...
