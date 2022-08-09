Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
clayconews.com
MAJOR HIGHWAY OPEN IN CLAY COUNTY KENTUCKY AFTER COMPLETION OF BRIDGE PROJECT
CLAY COUNTY, KY (August 12, 2022) - We here at ClayCoNews are happy to inform our local viewers that a major highway in Clay County is once again open to traffic. With the construction taking place on the Hal Rogers Parkway between Manchester and London travelers will surely appreciate the reopening of this alternate route.
clayconews.com
Nation Inspired by Standing Unyielding Crosses in Southeastern Kentucky during July 2022 Flood
HARLAN COUNTY, KY (August 12, 2022) - On Thursday, July 28th, 2022 a massive amount of rain fell across large portions of southeastern Kentucky and caused flash flooding. Those floodwaters resulted in the loss of homes and property felt by several communities throughout the region. Official death toll numbers were...
wdrb.com
Firms chosen to install new RiverLink equipment, collect unpaid tolls
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – Kentucky and Indiana leaders agreed to a key RiverLink contract on Friday, hiring a Tennessee-based company to manage equipment on the three Ohio River toll bridges. The states’ joint board, the top decision making body for RiverLink, approved a deal with TransCore to add, operate...
wymt.com
Heavy rain produces renewed flooding in parts of Pike County
PIKE COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - The latest round of heavy rain to work through the mountains has caused renewed flooding concerns in parts of Pike County, including parts of the county hit hard by deadly flooding just two weeks ago. Water quickly rose near Robinson Creek and Little Robinson Creek...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
wdrb.com
Louisville Metro Government says it's making progress on city's vacant, abandoned properties
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Metro Government said it's making progress on vacant and abandoned properties across the city. Thursday, city leaders and developers announced results from a the first phase of a recent property condition survey conducted mostly in west and south Louisville neighborhoods. The survey also looked at...
Kentucky lawmakers invest $10 million into Waterfront Park expansion
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — State lawmakers joined Louisville leaders Thursday to visit the site of Waterfront Park's expansion into the West End. The Kentucky General Assembly allocated $10 million to support the project during the 2022 session. It's a mission to improve green space and connect more than 12,000 residents to the river.
wdrb.com
Dairy Kastle closes 2 months early due to staffing shortages
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A local ice cream shop is shutting its doors early for the season due to staffing shortages. Dairy Kastle posted on Twitter saying their last day will be Sunday, Aug. 14 and will reopen in March. The post said they are closing early due to a staff shortage.
Virginia Energy: Emergencies declared after rain opens ‘void’ close to Pound homes
POUND, Va. (WJHL) – Two emergencies have been declared in Pound after the Virginia Department of Energy (Virginia Energy) discovered recent rains had opened up a “void” and washed out a road. A release from Virginia Energy states that “recent heavy rainfall caused issues with subsidence and drainage” from old coal mining operations, leading to […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
wdrb.com
As industrial boom continues in Hardin County, more businesses aim to call it home
ELIZABETHTOWN, Ky. (WDRB) -- As work begins on Ford's Blue Oval SK plant in Glendale, the opportunity to bring business to Hardin County is getting attractive. Due to the location of the county on the state's map, and the addition of the battery plant, industry leaders believe Elizabethtown is an ideal spot for growth.
wdrb.com
Eastbound lanes of Sherman Minton Bridge scheduled to close for weekend in early September
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The eastbound lanes of the Sherman Minton Bridge are scheduled to close Sept. 9. They're set to close on 10 p.m. that Friday and reopen at 5 a.m. the following Monday. The closure will allow crews to switch construction lanes on the lower deck as the project moves into phase two.
wdrb.com
Eastern Kentucky school districts forced to delay start of school year after devastating flooding
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Thousands of students in eastern Kentucky are still waiting to head back to school as their communities continue to pick up the pieces. The area, hit by devastating flooding last week that left at least 37 people dead, is home to 18 school districts. Four of them returned to the classroom this week, but 14 others are still cleaning up and assessing damage.
wdrb.com
Southern Indiana man helps raise money for family in need to purchase a moped
AUSTIN, Ind. (WDRB) -- A chain of events brought new friends together and changed the life of one southern Indiana father. The connection between the two new friends started with a joke. There was a Facebook post that appeared to be making fun of a man on his bike in a pharmacy drive-thru window.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
wdrb.com
Metro United Way launches new online platform connecting Jefferson County residents with needed resources
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A local nonprofit launched a new platform to help connect people to the resources they need. Metro United Way's virtual United Community Care Coordination Center is now open to anyone in Louisville and Jefferson County in partnership with another local nonprofit, The Hope Buss. MUW said...
wdrb.com
JCPS hoping more bus drivers can handle uncovered routes in coming weeks
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – After "a very successful" first day of the 2022-23 school year at Jefferson County Public Schools, Superintendent Marty Pollio said Kentucky's largest school district still has some kinks to work out, particularly in transportation. JCPS lists more than 50 bus routes running on delays ranging...
WSAZ
Garrett Kentucky two days after the flood
Garrett, Ky. (WSAZ) -The Eastern Kentucky flooding disaster in late July has caught the attention of all the USA even the world. The devastating scenes will be etched on the minds of those hard hit for a lifetime. Two days after the flood, Tony visited the rural town of Garrett in Floyd County where the hope and determination of the people was incredible!
wdrb.com
Baptist Health opens urgent care center and ER in Jeffersonville
JEFFERSONVILLE, Ind. (WDRB) -- Baptist Health opened a new urgent care Center and emergency room in southern Indiana. A ribbon-cutting was held Friday morning at the facility on East 10th Street in Jeffersonville. It's staffed with board-certified physicians and equipped with on-site lab equipment and a radiology suite with X-ray and CT scanners.
wdrb.com
UPDATE: Police reopen streets in downtown Louisville after finding a 'pipe with wires protruding'
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police say a suspicious device discovered in downtown Louisville Friday morning was removed and federal authorities have taken over the investigation. Several streets were closed for hours while several law enforcement agencies conducted a search. Louisville Metro Police Chief Erika Shields held a news conference Friday...
WLKY.com
Family of loved ones buried at Eastern Cemetery concerned about property maintenance
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Finding a gravestone at Eastern Cemetery on Baxter Avenue is a challenge for Albert Diehl. He has five relatives buried at the cemetery. “You should be able to come into the graveyard and not have trouble finding your grave sites and halfway cut grass,” Diehl said. “Some of these stones are under the ground so far you can't even see them.”
wdrb.com
Decca Restaurant in Louisville's NuLu district announces plans to close soon
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A popular restaurant in Louisville's NuLu entertainment district is calling it quits after more than 10 years of service. According to its Facebook page, Decca Restaurant, located at 812 East Market Street, is closing its doors in September. "Thank you for your support," the Facebook post...
wdrb.com
Veterinary lab officially opens Louisville location with 100 full-time jobs
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Ellie Diagnostics, a Texas-based veterinary laboratory, held a ribbon-cutting ceremony Thursday at its Louisville location. Louisville will now serve as a national hub for the Dallas-based company that's expected to bring 100 full-time jobs to the area. Those jobs include licensed veterinary techs, laboratory techs and medical transcriptionists.
Comments / 0