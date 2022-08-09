Read full article on original website
Museum Village Car Show boasts the best of the county’s vehicles
Hot off the road with the scent of steaming rubber following, the Mustang Club of Orange County hosted its seventh annual car show last Sunday at Monroe’s Musuem Village, a tradition for motor vehicle lovers who like to display their rides old and new. Throughout the afternoon, participating drivers...
It’s Official, Popular Farm Market Not Opening this Season
It was back at the end of this past May, Summer was in front of us and so was the hope that one of Ulster Counties' favorite farmstands located in Ulster Park was going to open soon. The Apple bin on Route 9W hadn't opened and people were wondering what the reason was for the delay. I wrote at the time that The Apple Bin hoped to open later in the season.
Police: Several thefts of unlocked cars in Orange County
Mount Hope Police Chief Paul Rikard posted a video in the department's Facebook page saying there have been several thefts of unlocked cars.
Spotted lanternflies spread to Rockland County
Spotted lanternflies have been discovered in Rockland County. Officials say the invasive species has infestation sites in Nyack, Orangeburg, and Sloatsburg. The bug sucks sap and creates black mold destroying all types of trees and is detrimental to vineyards and orchards. Officials are asking people to help us Stop the...
Dutchess County Establishing Threat Assessment Group
Dutchess County Establishing Threat Assessment Group. Poughkeepsie, NY… Dutchess County Executive Marc Molinaro announced today the County is underway with the establishment of the multidisciplinary Threat Assessment and Advisory Group – the Dutchess County TAG, following approval from the Dutchess County Legislature. The goal of the TAG is.
Dutchess County Park Hosting Food Trucks & Fall Concert Series
It’s still the dog days of summer, but fall will be here before you know it. Labor Day is just a few weeks away, and even though summer doesn’t officially end until later in September, Labor Day always feels like the end of the season. It’s kind of a sad feeling, but luckily the Hudson Valley is incredibly beautiful in the fall and it’s chock full of fun things to do.
Viral Story of Drinking Poughkeepsie, NY Clown Resurfaces
A night out on the town in Dutchess County landed one party goer down in NYC all dressed up with nowhere to go. If you're not familiar with the social media account Humans of New York, I highly suggest finding them on Facebook or on Instagram. The page was created as a photo project back in 2010, but soon took on a life of its own as random people of New York shared their stories gripping millions of viewers.
Free car charging coming to an end in Hyde Park
HYDE PARK – The electric vehicle (EV) charging station at the Hyde Park Town Hall will cease to provide free charging to EV operators on August 31. The town was required to provide free charging to EV users for two years after installation, which occurred in 2020. The charging...
600-home project in South Blooming Grove set to start after boards finish four-year review
SOUTH BLOOMING GROVE - No one has shot a hole of golf at the former Lake Anne Country Club for more than 20 years. The ramshackle rental homes have long been vacant. Investors who bought the giant tract for $15 million in 2006 have pursued one goal since then: to build homes there.
F-16 Vipers Now Part Of The Air Show In Orange County, New York
If you thought that Top Gun: Maverick was awesome in the theater this summer, get ready to be amazed in real life. The Orange County Airport in Montgomery will once again be the site for the New York Air Show where you can see not only the Thunder Birds but also our very own West Point Parachute Team among others.
Animal Rescue Shares Plans for New Building in Middletown, NY
It's official, Pets Alive in Middletown will be getting a new home. Same address, 363 Derby Road, but a new big building spanning 12,000 square feet. You may have heard of Pets Alive but if you haven't, let me take a moment to tell you about the wonderful work they do for animals.
What Do Signs Like This Mean? I See Them All Over the Hudson Valley
The other day while I was driving in the Fishkill, Wappingers Falls area of Dutchess County I had my mind blown after seeing one of these signs. Like most adult drivers in the Hudson Valley, I consider myself a pretty knowledgable driver. I've been safely driving around the area for some thirty years so when I see something on the side of the road and don't know what it is or what it means, I have to investigate...LOL!
Orange County Welcomes Amazing New Artisan Pizza Restaurant
There have been far too many restaurants closing in the Hudson Valley since covid first hit. And even when the pandemic lightened up, the closures did not. Just a couple of weeks ago, Tony Boffa’s in Middletown announced it would be closing its doors for good after more than 7 decades of serving happy customers. Luckily, the owners are retiring and it wasn’t a covid related closing. But it’s still one less great restaurant in Orange County.
The Most Mind Boggling Intersections to Navigate in Greater Danbury
The following six intersections throughout Greater Danbury could give any driver a significant anxiety attack. I've been driving Greater Danbury's highways, backroads, and city roads for over 40 years. I love to drive because driving relaxes me, and if I do say so myself, I'm pretty damn good at it. But, there are millions of individuals who are not. Many suck at the art of driving.
Polio in Hudson Valley: Can You Get it if Vaccinated?
Residents in Orange and Rockland counties are being warned that hundreds of residents may be infected with the polio virus. What does that mean if you've already been vaccinated?. Polio is a devastating disease that affects the nervous system and can result in paralysis or death. In the early 1950s,...
Grammy-Nominated Singer, The Voice Winner Helping Newburgh, New York
A Grammy-nominated singer and the winner of The Voice are joining forces to help Newburgh residents. On Friday, August 12, Christine Shoshannah (formerly known by her surname Dominguez) is returning to Newburgh, New York to host a benefit concert and album release event. Grammy-Nominated Singer Went To Newburgh, Bard College.
New Cider Inspired by Cocktails Available in New York
August is the month where you begin hearing rumors of Pumpkin Spice. The rule used to be that you had to wait until October to even consider anything Pumpkin Spice. You couldn't even find anything close to it. But now it starts showing up on Hudson Valley menus as early as August.
Man in wheelchair escapes Brewster fire
Fire officials say they were called to Shore Drive and found the man outside -- a safe distance away from his home.
Overnight House Fire Knocked In Upper Saddle River
Firefighters doused a pre-dawn house blaze Thursday in Upper Saddle River. The fire broke out on Fawnhill Road shortly before 4 a.m. and was quickly brought under control, responders said. Mutual aid responders included borough police and firefighters from Mahwah and Saddle River. Two ambulances and a Valley Health System...
Cool Cars, Scrumptious BBQ, and Live Music this Weekend in Goshen
I know there are a lot of car shows this time of the year here in the Hudson Valley, and one of the best and the biggest will be this weekend in Goshen in Orange County. And this show is open to cars, trucks, buggies, bikes, and anything with wheels and a motor. That’s a lot of vehicles to check out.
