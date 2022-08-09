ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ulster County, NY

thephoto-news.com

Museum Village Car Show boasts the best of the county’s vehicles

Hot off the road with the scent of steaming rubber following, the Mustang Club of Orange County hosted its seventh annual car show last Sunday at Monroe’s Musuem Village, a tradition for motor vehicle lovers who like to display their rides old and new. Throughout the afternoon, participating drivers...
ORANGE COUNTY, NY
97.7 & 97.3 The Wolf

It’s Official, Popular Farm Market Not Opening this Season

It was back at the end of this past May, Summer was in front of us and so was the hope that one of Ulster Counties' favorite farmstands located in Ulster Park was going to open soon. The Apple bin on Route 9W hadn't opened and people were wondering what the reason was for the delay. I wrote at the time that The Apple Bin hoped to open later in the season.
ULSTER PARK, NY
News 12

Spotted lanternflies spread to Rockland County

Spotted lanternflies have been discovered in Rockland County. Officials say the invasive species has infestation sites in Nyack, Orangeburg, and Sloatsburg. The bug sucks sap and creates black mold destroying all types of trees and is detrimental to vineyards and orchards. Officials are asking people to help us Stop the...
ROCKLAND COUNTY, NY
theharlemvalleynews.net

Dutchess County Establishing Threat Assessment Group

Dutchess County Establishing Threat Assessment Group. Poughkeepsie, NY… Dutchess County Executive Marc Molinaro announced today the County is underway with the establishment of the multidisciplinary Threat Assessment and Advisory Group – the Dutchess County TAG, following approval from the Dutchess County Legislature. The goal of the TAG is.
101.5 WPDH

Dutchess County Park Hosting Food Trucks & Fall Concert Series

It’s still the dog days of summer, but fall will be here before you know it. Labor Day is just a few weeks away, and even though summer doesn’t officially end until later in September, Labor Day always feels like the end of the season. It’s kind of a sad feeling, but luckily the Hudson Valley is incredibly beautiful in the fall and it’s chock full of fun things to do.
DUTCHESS COUNTY, NY
105.5 The Wolf

Viral Story of Drinking Poughkeepsie, NY Clown Resurfaces

A night out on the town in Dutchess County landed one party goer down in NYC all dressed up with nowhere to go. If you're not familiar with the social media account Humans of New York, I highly suggest finding them on Facebook or on Instagram. The page was created as a photo project back in 2010, but soon took on a life of its own as random people of New York shared their stories gripping millions of viewers.
POUGHKEEPSIE, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

Free car charging coming to an end in Hyde Park

HYDE PARK – The electric vehicle (EV) charging station at the Hyde Park Town Hall will cease to provide free charging to EV operators on August 31. The town was required to provide free charging to EV users for two years after installation, which occurred in 2020. The charging...
HYDE PARK, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Antique#Trucks#Vehicles#Vehicle Shows#Mg#Chevy#Dodge#Tractors
Power 105.5 Boise

What Do Signs Like This Mean? I See Them All Over the Hudson Valley

The other day while I was driving in the Fishkill, Wappingers Falls area of Dutchess County I had my mind blown after seeing one of these signs. Like most adult drivers in the Hudson Valley, I consider myself a pretty knowledgable driver. I've been safely driving around the area for some thirty years so when I see something on the side of the road and don't know what it is or what it means, I have to investigate...LOL!
WAPPINGERS FALLS, NY
NewsBreak
Toyota
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Cars
101.5 WPDH

Orange County Welcomes Amazing New Artisan Pizza Restaurant

There have been far too many restaurants closing in the Hudson Valley since covid first hit. And even when the pandemic lightened up, the closures did not. Just a couple of weeks ago, Tony Boffa’s in Middletown announced it would be closing its doors for good after more than 7 decades of serving happy customers. Luckily, the owners are retiring and it wasn’t a covid related closing. But it’s still one less great restaurant in Orange County.
ORANGE COUNTY, NY
105.5 The Wolf

The Most Mind Boggling Intersections to Navigate in Greater Danbury

The following six intersections throughout Greater Danbury could give any driver a significant anxiety attack. I've been driving Greater Danbury's highways, backroads, and city roads for over 40 years. I love to drive because driving relaxes me, and if I do say so myself, I'm pretty damn good at it. But, there are millions of individuals who are not. Many suck at the art of driving.
DANBURY, CT
105.5 The Wolf

New Cider Inspired by Cocktails Available in New York

August is the month where you begin hearing rumors of Pumpkin Spice. The rule used to be that you had to wait until October to even consider anything Pumpkin Spice. You couldn't even find anything close to it. But now it starts showing up on Hudson Valley menus as early as August.
WALDEN, NY
Daily Voice

Overnight House Fire Knocked In Upper Saddle River

Firefighters doused a pre-dawn house blaze Thursday in Upper Saddle River. The fire broke out on Fawnhill Road shortly before 4 a.m. and was quickly brought under control, responders said. Mutual aid responders included borough police and firefighters from Mahwah and Saddle River. Two ambulances and a Valley Health System...
UPPER SADDLE RIVER, NJ
