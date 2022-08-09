Read full article on original website
Related
Smithonian
Scientists Bring Cells in Dead Pigs Back to Life
The pigs had been dead an hour when researchers at Yale University circulated a nutrient-rich fluid through their bodies. After six hours, some cells in the pigs’ organs showed signs of functioning again. Cellular activity returned to places in their hearts, livers, kidneys and brains. The pigs were not brought back to life–they didn’t display any brain activity that could be interpreted as the animals regaining consciousness, reports Nature News’ Max Kozlov. But the findings, which were published last week in the journal Nature, challenge the notion that cardiac death can’t be reversed, according to Wired.
Phys.org
How different cancer cells respond to drug-delivering nanoparticles
Using nanoparticles to deliver cancer drugs offers a way to hit tumors with large doses of drugs while avoiding the harmful side effects that often come with chemotherapy. However, so far, only a handful of nanoparticle-based cancer drugs have been FDA-approved. A new study from MIT and Broad Institute of...
Phys.org
Replication protein A and WAS protein partner to fix damaged DNA
DNA replication and repair happens thousands of times a day in the human body and most of the time, people don't notice when things go wrong thanks to the work of Replication protein A (RPA), the "guardian of the genome." Scientists previously believed this protein "hero" responsible for repairing damaged DNA in human cells worked alone, but a new study by Penn State College of Medicine researchers showed that RPA works with an ally called the WAS protein (WASp) to "save the day" and prevent potential cancers from developing.
Futurity
How 1 protein breaks free to kickstart cancer
A new discovery of how a certain protein is activated in tumor cells may lead to better treatments for some of cancer’s deadliest forms, researchers report. The finding could eventually lead to possible therapies for the especially dangerous melanoma and pancreatic adenocarcinoma, as well as the most common type of childhood brain cancer and adult skin cancer.
IN THIS ARTICLE
IFLScience
Scientists Make Potential Breakthrough In Long-Term Asthma Treatment (In Mice)
A potential long-term treatment for asthma – the chronic and incurable condition in which your body occasionally forgets how to breathe – is showing promise, a new study in mice suggests. Unike current treatments, which mostly focus on curbing the immediate effects of asthma, this new approach, published...
scitechdaily.com
New “Masked” Cancer Drug Kills Cancer Cells With Minimal Side Effects
Scientists have created a new powerful “masked” cancer drug. Numerous cancer treatments are notoriously harsh on the body; they assault healthy cells simultaneously with tumor cells and result in a wide range of side effects. The Pritzker School of Molecular Engineering (PME) at the University of Chicago has now developed a strategy to prevent one potential cancer drug from causing such damage. Interleukin-12 has been modified by scientists into a new, “masked” form that is only activated when it comes into contact with a tumor. The study on the molecule, also known as IL-12, was published in the journal Nature Biomedical Engineering.
Medical News Today
'A banana a day': Starch supplement may reduce the risk of some hereditary cancers
An international trial has found that resistant starches could help protect people with an elevated risk of hereditary cancers. The decades-long study also reported that resistant starch supplementation reduced cancers in this group by over 60%. The protective effect of these starches lasted at least 10 years after stopping the...
Medical News Today
Bile duct cancer: What to know
Bile duct cancer is rare, but it may be fatal. A person’s outlook will depend on the location of the cancer and the stage of the disease when they receive a diagnosis. In this article, we discuss the different types of bile duct cancer, including the symptoms and causes. We also explore the risk factors and the stages of the disease, as well as its diagnosis, treatment, and prevention.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
verywellhealth.com
How Does Lung Cancer Screening Work?
Lung cancer is the most common cancer worldwide and the leading cause of cancer-related deaths in the United States. Smoking causes nearly 90% of all lung cancer cases, but people who have never smoked can also be affected. Exposure to toxic substances (e.g., asbestos, radon), environmental pollution, and genetics can also play a role in developing the disease.
natureworldnews.com
Researchers Successfully Capture Images of Wooly Mammoth Tusk Using New Clinical CT Scanner
An entire woolly mammoth tusk's worth of CT images were successfully obtained by researchers. Using a more recent clinical CT scanner, scientists could scan the tusk completely. The new technology eliminates the need for numerous partial scans and enables large-scale imaging. Woolly Mammoth. The extinct woolly mammoth inhabited North America...
scitechdaily.com
Unraveling the Mysteries of “Gigantic Jet” Lightning Bursts That Reach 50 Miles Into Space
New information about an elusive atmospheric phenomenon known as gigantic jets has been uncovered by a detailed 3D study of a massive electrical discharge that rose 50 miles into space above an Oklahoma thunderstorm. As the most powerful gigantic jet studied so far, the Oklahoma discharge carried 100 times as much electrical charge as a typical thunderstorm lightning bolt.
science.org
Adenoviral-based vaccine promotes neoantigen-specific CD8 T cell stemness and tumor rejection
Adenoviral vaccines encoding for tumor neoantigens have shown promise treating solid tumors when combined with anti–programmed cell death protein 1 (αPD-1) preclinically; however, the mechanism is not well understood. To elucidate this, Chen et al. generated Great Ape adenovirus (GAd) vaccines and treated tumor-bearing mice in combination with αPD-1 to elicit an accumulation of Tcf1+ stem-like CD8+ T cell progenitors, improving immunogenicity and antitumor efficacy. In addition, they performed a first-in-human trial on patients with metastatic mismatch repair–deficient tumors and saw a clinical response, suggesting this as a promising therapy to overcome resistance to αPD-1 treatment.
Futurity
Vitamin B12 may treat fatty liver disease
B vitamins can potentially treat advanced non-alcoholic fatty liver disease, according to a new study. Researchers at Duke-NUS Medical School uncovered a mechanism that leads to an advanced form of fatty liver disease—and it turns out that vitamin B12 and folic acid supplements could reverse this process. These findings...
Medical News Today
What is the relationship between the liver and pancreas?
The liver and pancreas are two important organs that perform essential functions in the body. Both organs are present in the upper abdomen and work together to help maintain healthy blood glucose levels. The liver is the largest solid organ and gland in the body. It carries out many vital...
Phys.org
Researchers decipher ancient chemistry formulas
Researchers have identified the ingredients in chemistry formulas from an 2,300-year-old Chinese text, revealing ancient metallurgy was more complex than expected. The Kaogong ji was written in China around the middle of the first millennium BC and is the oldest known technical encyclopedia. It details items ranging from swords to musical instruments and how to make them, including six chemistry formulas for mixing the bronze.
The James Webb Space Telescope makes stunning images thanks to these engineering solutions
A group of engineers was tasked with designing a space telescope that would change the way we see our universe. Just one problem: much of the technology they would need didn't exist.
scitechdaily.com
Offspring of Centenarians Have Genetic Advantages
Centenarians’ offspring have genetic expression patterns similar to centenarians and are less frail. Children of centenarians have a unique genetic profile that may account for why they are less frail than children of non-centenarians of the same age. This is the main conclusion of research conducted by the Health Research Institute (INCLIVA), the University of Valencia (UV), and the Spanish CIBER Consortium on Frailty and Healthy Ageing (CIBERFES), which was published in The Journals of Gerontology.
Phys.org
Evidence of pathogens in ancient DNA could help explain the fall of two civilizations
A team of researchers from the Max Planck Institute for Evolutionary Anthropology, the Max Planck Institute for the Science of Human History, the British School at Athens and Temple University has found evidence of pathogens in the teeth of individuals from the Bronze Age that could explain why two ancient civilizations failed. In their paper published in the journal Current Biology, the group describes their genetic study of teeth found inside a cave called Hagios Charalambos on the island of Crete.
MedicalXpress
Eating grapes could hold remarkable potential for health benefits
Recent studies released by Dr. John Pezzuto and his team from Western New England University show "astonishing" effects of grape consumption and "remarkable" impacts on health and on lifespans. Published in the journal Foods, one study showed that adding grapes in an amount equal to just under two cups of...
technologynetworks.com
How RNA Molecules Promote Melanoma Metastasis
Changes in DNA can lead to the development and progression of cancer. DNA serves as a template for an intermediary molecule called RNA that, in turn, codes for proteins that control all cellular processes. Most cancer research and available anticancer drugs focus on the impact of DNA and protein alterations that contribute to cancer; however, it is now understood that RNA molecules can also both positively and negatively impact the development of cancer. In a new article published in Cancer Research, a journal of the American Association for Cancer Research, Moffitt Cancer Center researchers describe how RNA molecules promote the development of melanoma metastasis by impacting anti-tumor microRNA.
Comments / 0