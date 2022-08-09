Read full article on original website
WDBJ7.com
Melodies create memories at Galax Old Fiddlers’ Convention
GALAX, Va. (WDBJ) - Every August, the world of bluegrass music turns to Galax for the Old Fiddlers’ Convention. “It’s such a wide range of people that play this type of music,” attendee Allen Mann said. “You never know when you walk up to somebody whether they play or not.”
WSLS
Super Cruise-in returns to the New River Valley on Saturday
RADFORD, Va. – The New River Valley Cruisers are bringing the annual Super Cruise-in back to Radford for a good cause. This year, there will be music, food, and of course modern and old-school cars of all types: convertibles, muscle cars – you name it. In last year’s...
NRVNews
Long-Awaited Historic Letters Are Now Published
A book nearly 160 years in the making is now illuminating life during the Civil War in Southwest Virginia. The book, which has just been released by the University of North Carolina Press, features the wartime correspondence between Confederate newlyweds Brigadier General Gabriel C. Wharton and Anne Radford Wharton. The surviving 524 letters are astounding and reveal that we still have so much to learn about our history.
Virginia’s First In-River Whitewater Park Coming to Roanoke
The City of Roanoke recently announced plans to construct an in–river whitewater park in the Roanoke River, the first of its kind in the state. An in–river park, also commonly referred to as a kayak park or whitewater park, is the modification of a natural river by adding man–made features to create play–waves and whitewater. […]
NRVNews
African American Literature course at NRCC
New River Community College is offering a new English course in African American Literature this fall. African American Literature (ENG 258) explores the stories African American authors tell about themselves, their communities, and the world. Students will also examine common and diverging themes within African American literary traditions through the study of diverse authors, genres, and literary movements from a variety of time periods. Course content emphasizes interpretive and critical analysis skills developed through close reading and consideration of historical and cultural contexts. ENG 258 is a transferable course.
WSLS
Tasty Tuesday: Wytheville’s new spot, ‘The Grind’ bringing new flavors, positive vibes to downtown
WYTHEVILLE, Va. – Collin O’Donnell played football at Bluefield University. While attending, his favorite shop in town was closing. He and some of his teammates tried persuading them to stay open. The owners fired right back, saying, “You should do this, and we were like, ‘You know what?...
pcpatriot.com
Fazoli’s to open in Dublin on Tuesday
Iconic Italian brand announces opening of highly anticipated second location in Virgina. Fans can’t get enough of Fazoli’s indulgent Italian dishes and signature hot, fresh breadsticks, and now the renowned brand is excited to serve more guests in The Old Dominion State!. On Tuesday, August 16, Fazoli’s is...
NRVNews
Wright, William Houghton
William “Hootie” Houghton Wright, 73, passed away Monday, August 8, 2022. William was known by several nicknames. The first being Snider, named by family members. When playing football at Radford High School, his football coach could not pronounce his middle name and ended up with the nickname of Hootie. While working for the Corp of Engineers for 30 years, he was Bill.
NRVNews
Moore, Janet LaVone
Janet LaVone Moore, 70, of Dublin, passed away on Tuesday, August 9, 2022. She was preceded in death by her parents, Alonzo Mathew Moore and Edith Hamilton Mills; brother, Tony Mills; and her stepfather, Rob Mills. Survivors include her son and daughter-in-law, Brad and Jennifer Roop; daughter and son-in-law, Tammy...
NRVNews
Plum, Adam Gail
Adam Gail Plum passed away Saturday, August 6, 2022 at his home in Belspring. He was a long-time employee in the Maintenance Department of Shelor Inc. In his spare time, Adam love fishing in the New River, and caring for his canine friends that he loved dearly. Adam is survived...
NRVNews
DeHart, Mabel P.
Mabel P DeHart, 91, of Floyd, passed away on Wednesday August 10, 2022. She is survived by her husband, Turner DeHart; son, Roger Pauley (Becky); daughter, Betty Underwood (Ronnie); sisters, Ruth Ann Hall (Jack), Janie Humphries (Kemper); brother, Johnnie Gardner; four grandsons, six great grandchildren and several nieces and nephews.
NRVNews
Riddle, Harvey Albert
Harvey Albert Riddle, age 79 of Pulaski passed away Tuesday, August 9, 2022 at his home. Born November 4, 1942 in Giles County he was the son of the late Benjamin Tobias Riddle & Mammie Blanch Lindsey Riddle. He was also preceded in death by his brothers, Lewis, Charlie, Roy, Bob Riddle and sisters, Edith Riddle Hetherington and Ethel Riddle.
NRVNews
Brockenbrough, Ann Bowyer
Ann Bowyer Brockenbrough, 92, passed away Friday, August 5, 2022 at her home in Dublin. Service information will follow. The Brockenbrough family is in the care of Mullins Funeral Home & Crematory in Radford. www.mullinsfuneralhome.com.
wfxrtv.com
Furry Friends: Yasha available for adoption at Roanoke Valley SPCA
ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — With so many adoptable animals filling up shelters across southwest and central Virginia, WFXR News continues to highlight the pets seeking forever homes with our Furry Friends segment. On Tuesday, Aug. 9, Julie Rickmond with the Roanoke Valley SPCA brought a very friendly — and...
WSET
Second bobcat kitten rescued by Southwest Virginia Wildlife Center
ROANOKE, Va. (WSET) — The second bobcat kitten in two weeks was admitted to the Southwest Virginia Wildlife Center from Floyd County. The kitten from last week was in worse shape than this one, but the new kitten still has a heavy load of parasites and was hungry and dehydrated.
wfxrtv.com
Lack of space at RCACP could lead to animal euthanization
ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — Even after this weekend’s adoption event, the Regional Center for Animal Care and Protection (RCACP) in Roanoke is filled with so many pets that it may have to make some heartbreaking choices for the sake of space. The RCACP’s director of operations, Melinda Rector,...
WSLS
Joe Goodpies in Vinton unexpectedly shuts down
VINTON, Va. – A popular restaurant in Vinton has closed its doors unexpectedly. Joe Goodpies off of East Washington Street in Vinton has closed its doors. Customers were met with a sign on the door that said August 6 was their last day of business. The sign on the...
NRVNews
Bates, Josie Lilly
Josie Virginia Lilly Bates of Peterstown, WV entered into eternal rest with her Heavenly Father on August 8, 2022 in the care of her family, hearing “Welcome to my Kingdom, my good and faithful servant”. Born in Kerns, Virginia on September 30, 1938, she was a daughter of the late Albert and Dorothy Kast Lilly.
wvtf.org
As one of Va.’s largest mills closes, smaller mills grind on
Last month, one of Virginia’s largest producers of flour and cornmeal announced they would be closing their business. Big Spring Mill has been in operation along the Roanoke River between Christiansburg and Roanoke since 1850. Meanwhile, another mill in nearby Floyd County is stepping up its production. 22-year-old Theodore...
cardinalnews.org
Carilion receives $1 million gift for cancer care; more . . .
Here’s a round-up of health care news. There’s no full-time health care reporter west of Roanoke. You can help change that; help us fund a health care reporter. Carilion receives $1 million gift for cancer program. Bill and Shireen Kirk of Roanoke have donated $1 million to support...
