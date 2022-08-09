Read full article on original website
wfxrtv.com
Some southwest Virginia students opting for apprenticeships instead of college
ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — In Roanoke County, a program is putting new life back into an old way of getting into the workforce. This comes as colleges across the nation are losing students. Over the past two years, the National Student Clearinghouse Research Center says enrollments have decreased...
NRVNews
Long-Awaited Historic Letters Are Now Published
A book nearly 160 years in the making is now illuminating life during the Civil War in Southwest Virginia. The book, which has just been released by the University of North Carolina Press, features the wartime correspondence between Confederate newlyweds Brigadier General Gabriel C. Wharton and Anne Radford Wharton. The surviving 524 letters are astounding and reveal that we still have so much to learn about our history.
WSLS
Roanoke City schools ready to return to the classroom despite staffing shortages
ROANOKE, Va. – The Roanoke City Public Schools School Board heard updates on staffing during their last meeting before the school year begins. Since January, the school system has hired 179 teaching positions for the upcoming school year, leaving 29 positions still open, with 12 of those still pending.
WDBJ7.com
Virginia Tech prepares for move-in day for new and returning students
BLACKSBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - The Virginia Tech campus is gearing up for students to go back and welcome the new class of Hokies. New and transfer Virginia Tech students will move in starting Monday, August 15. Students will have a specific time slot when they can go to campus, get...
cardinalnews.org
Carilion receives $1 million gift for cancer care; more . . .
Here’s a round-up of health care news. There’s no full-time health care reporter west of Roanoke. You can help change that; help us fund a health care reporter. Carilion receives $1 million gift for cancer program. Bill and Shireen Kirk of Roanoke have donated $1 million to support...
WSLS
Henry Co. starts school year with substitutes, as they look to fill openings
HENRY Co., Va. – Seven substitutes will start the year as Henry County Public Schools looks to fill open positions when students head back to class Wednesday, August 10. School spokesperson Monica Hatchett says the following positions are open:. Teachers - 7 - “We will have substitutes in place...
chathamstartribune.com
Top Sovah exec to retire
The man who has led Sovah Health for the past seven years is retiring. Chief Executive Officer and Market President R. Alan Larson will retire from the top leadership role at the end of the year. Larson will continue serving in his position while a qualified successor is recruited to...
WSLS
Radford city schools to delay start of school by two weeks
RADFORD, Va. – Radford students will be heading back to the classroom two weeks later than originally planned. Officials said the delay is due to repairs and upgrades that took longer than expected due to a shortage in workers and products. “RCPS has made the difficult decision to push...
NRVNews
9/18: Floyd Americana Music & Arts Festival
The Third annual Floyd Americana Music and Arts Festival will be held again in Floyd, Virginia on Sunday, September 18th from 12-6 PM. The vision and mission of the festival is to combine and feature the talents of the local Americana musicians and local artists together in one venue. This...
WDBJ7.com
Concerns raised about homelessness in Roanoke
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Roanoke City Council approved a ban for sleeping on city sidewalks in December. Now, eight months later, there are fewer homeless people downtown, but they have spread out into other areas of the city. “It’s just not a welcoming sign, I think, for the City of...
NRVNews
Wright, William Houghton
William “Hootie” Houghton Wright, 73, passed away Monday, August 8, 2022. William was known by several nicknames. The first being Snider, named by family members. When playing football at Radford High School, his football coach could not pronounce his middle name and ended up with the nickname of Hootie. While working for the Corp of Engineers for 30 years, he was Bill.
cardinalnews.org
Patrick & Henry hires Ferrum coach as assistant athletic director; more . . .
Here’s a round-up of education briefs from around Southwest and Southside. There’s no full-time education reporter west of Richmond. You can help change that. Help us fund an education reporter. * * *. Patrick & Henry hires assistant athletic director. Patrick & Henry Community College has hired Ruthanne...
WSLS
Franklin Co. schools getting creative while trying to fill 56 openings
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Va. – Franklin County Public Schools has 56 openings for positions and are getting creative trying to fill them. Gregg Cuddy, the Franklin County Public Schools Director of Human Resources, told 10 News some strategies implemented to cover the open positions include:. Utilizing substitutes in long-term positions.
WSLS
Go Fest returns to downtown Roanoke
ROANOKE, Va. – Go Fest is returning to downtown Roanoke this fall. The three-day event starts on October 16, and it will include live music and two beer gardens, along with favorites like the Lumberjack and BMX stunt show. Like in the past, this year’s event will likely be...
NRVNews
Boyer hired as Blacksburg Public Works Director
The Town of Blacksburg has hired John Boyer to serve as its Director of Public Works, following Kelly Mattingly’s retirement in August. Boyer began his career with the Town of Blacksburg in 2006, as Horticulturist and Certified Arborist. During this time he directed the daily activities of the horticulture and grounds field crews, created landscape designs for public gardens and outdoor spaces, supervised collection services and snow removal, and led Blacksburg’s urban forestry program. Most notable during this time was his project to design and construct the town’s tree nursery, which to date has grown over 1000 trees for planting in town parks and other properties.
cardinalnews.org
New push begins for the Southern Connector around Martinsville
In Southwest Virginia, support for the Coalfields Expressway is practically an article of faith among the political and business class. The Virginia portion of the road is somewhat mythical – there’s some dirt being moved around Grundy but there’s no real funding for the full road as envisioned. Still, the road that would go through Buchanan, Dickenson and Wise counties remains a major talking point, with studies marshaled to show what it would mean for the region economically.
NRVNews
Forbes, Terri Wimmer
Terri Lee Wimmer Forbes, 64 of Glen Lyn, VA. went to be with the Lord on Tuesday, August 9, 2022, at Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital. Terri was born on November 7, 1957, in Pearisburg, VA and was the daughter of Andy Jack Wimmer and Gracie June Raines Wimmer of Narrows. She was preceded in death by her brother Randy Craig Wimmer.
NRVNews
Blume, George Terrill
George Terrill Blume, age 96, of Blacksburg died, Sunday August 7, 2022. He was born in Richmond, VA on September 20, 1925 to the late George Washington Jones and Ruth Bowman Blume. He was also preceded in death by his wife, Edna Earl Blume, a sister, Margaret Wendt. He was...
Cody Johnson concert planned at WV State Fair is canceled
FAIRLEA, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Regrettably, the Cody Johnson concert scheduled during the State Fair of West Virginia on Thursday, August 11, in Lewisburg, WV, is unable to go on as originally planned due to illness. “We understand the inconvenience this causes with travel, plans and with purchased tickets, and...
gobblercountry.com
Virginia Tech football hires WDBJ-7 sports director Travis Wells as assistant AD for strategic communications
The Virginia Tech Hokies football program announced another significant hire Monday by naming Travis Wells as the assistant athletics director for strategic communications. Wells replaces Pete Moris, who departed in June for a job at Northern Iowa. If you live in or around the New River Valley, Wells is a...
