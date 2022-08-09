The Town of Blacksburg has hired John Boyer to serve as its Director of Public Works, following Kelly Mattingly’s retirement in August. Boyer began his career with the Town of Blacksburg in 2006, as Horticulturist and Certified Arborist. During this time he directed the daily activities of the horticulture and grounds field crews, created landscape designs for public gardens and outdoor spaces, supervised collection services and snow removal, and led Blacksburg’s urban forestry program. Most notable during this time was his project to design and construct the town’s tree nursery, which to date has grown over 1000 trees for planting in town parks and other properties.

BLACKSBURG, VA ・ 1 DAY AGO