FDIC issued guidance today for banks and borrowers in areas of Missouri hard hit by severe storms and flooding in late July. The agency is encouraging banks to work constructively with borrowers experiencing difficulties beyond their control because of damage caused by the severe storms and flooding. Banks may receive favorable Community Reinvestment Act consideration for community development loans, investments and services in support of disaster recovery, FDIC said. It will also consider regulatory relief from certain filing and publishing requirements.

MISSOURI STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO