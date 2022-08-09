ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vivid Snacks

Delicious seafood Los Angeles has to Offer

Seafood Los Angeles has a lot to offer, and it can be hard to choose which restaurant or shop stands out from the crowd. Los Angeles has a bounty of seafood to offer, but that doesn't mean it's easy to find. There is something for every taste and craving. From sushi to lobster, and fish tacos to crab legs, here are some of the best restaurants in Los Angeles that offer seafood you can't miss!
LOS ANGELES, CA
Vivid Snacks

LA foodie events you shouldn't miss

Food is an art form in Los Angeles. There are so many amazing places to dine out and enjoy wonderful food options, but sometimes there are more events than we can get our hands on. These events span a wide variety of cuisines and offerings, whether it be dining out or hosting your foodie event.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
Vivid Snacks

Most romantic restaurants in Los Angeles to wine and dine Your date

Los Angeles has one of the most romantic, unique, and the most appealing environments in the entire world. As a matter of fact, it's a city that attracts all kinds of people from all over the world. This means that if you're planning on spending time with your significant other this summer, what better way than to take her out for an amazing date night at one of these most romantic restaurants in Los Angeles?
LOS ANGELES, CA
HeySoCal

The best water parks in Southern California

With temperatures reaching extreme highs this year, it’s important to know where you can go to cool off. A swimming pool is great and all, but water parks are best for some more excitement in your summer. Whether you’re looking for thrills or just a place to relax, here are some of the best water parks in the area.
LOS ANGELES, CA
spectrumnews1.com

Michelin Guide adds 18 LA restaurants

Anyone looking for proof that Los Angeles is a haven for globetrotting foodies should check out the list of LA area restaurants the Michelin Guide added Wednesday. The food their inspectors found “is too good to keep a secret,” according to the famed culinary website. The following are...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Mashed

The Most Popular Fast Food In California Isn't What You'd Expect

Anyone who thinks they can narrow the food culture of an entire region into a single cuisine is running a fool's errand, and California is no exception. Those who have never visited the Golden State might be inclined to count controversial juice cleanses and sprout-filled veggie sandwiches as staples of its collective diet, but the stereotypical dining scene carried on in wealthy, health-conscious pockets of Los Angeles only makes up a tiny fraction of the state's eclectic landscape of eats.
CALIFORNIA STATE
townandtourist.com

15 Best Waterfalls Near Los Angeles (Easy To Access For All Ages)

Los Angeles is one of the largest cities in the United States. It’s a place of diversity, life, and art created by many. This city is near several fantastic waterfalls too. This may not be the first thing you think of when you think of the city, but if you venture into nature you will be surprised at the beautiful waterfalls you can come across.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Let's Eat LA

This is the Best Chinese Takeout in California

This Chinese Takeout in Los Angeles has been a local institution since it was first opened in 1977. Chinese takeout in Los Angeles / image Artem Labunsky Unsplash. (Los Angeles, Ca) - We often don't want to go out to a restaurant after a long day or week. However, there's always a good answer to the question of what to eat during the week: Chinese takeout.
LOS ANGELES, CA
restaurantclicks.com

A Complete Guide to the Most Expensive Restaurants in Los Angeles

Los Angeles is one of the most popular cities in the world for anyone interested in visiting its beaches, experiencing its fine nightlife, and walking through the streets of Hollywood. Los Angeles is one of the best places to enjoy a wide selection of local and international fusion cuisine. Several...
LOS ANGELES, CA
newportbeachindy.com

New John Wayne Airport Director Wakes Up Newport Beach

John Wayne Airport is flying high with the recent addition of Charlene Reynolds as the newly appointed Airport Director. A Phoenix native, Reynolds boasts over 20 years of experience in both the public and private sectors. She comes to Orange County after serving as the chief commercial officer of the Houston Airport System, and previously working for the Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport as the Interim and Assistant Aviation Director. She also worked for the City of Phoenix for 15 years in the transportation department and the city manager’s office.
NEWPORT BEACH, CA
theeastsiderla.com

The founder of Eagle Rock's first coffee bar moves on after 21 years

Eagle Rock - After moving here more than twenty years ago, Patricia Vuagniaux found herself driving to Los Feliz for a good cup of coffee. A love of coffee and community inspired Vuagniaux to open Swork, Eagle Rock's first dedicated coffee bar. Now, 21 years later, Vuagniaux has left the coffee business behind.
LOS ANGELES, CA

