Netflix Top 10 Shows and Movies: New and Trending Today, August 9

13 Of The Most Uncomfortable Moments From '90s And '00s Kids TV Shows
Zack and Cody were kinda gross.
10 Movies and Shows Like Amazon Prime Video's Tom Clancy's Jack Ryan
Amazon Prime Video's Reacher and The Terminal List have been getting a lot of attention, but let's not forget one of the original Prime Video series that brought a best-selling book's character to life: Tom Clancy's Jack Ryan. The CIA thriller stars John Krasinski as the intelligence officer from Clancy's popular novels early in his career, and we're expecting an announcement of a Tom Clancy's Jack Ryan Season 3 release date any day now. Additionally, Season 4 will be the show's last, and a spin-off starring Michael Peña as Ding Chavez is in the works.
Never Have I Ever Season 3 Review: Growth (and More Boys) Is the Theme of a Season of Change
Toward the end of Never Have I Ever's third season, now high school junior Devi Vishwakumar (Maitreyi Ramakrishnan) is on the precipice of making a big life decision. It's one that dares her to reexamine the dream life she's been pursuing since we met her back in Season 1 — date the hottest guy at Sherman Oaks High, become popular, go to Princeton. While it's scary for her to imagine a different life for herself, her therapist, Dr. Ryan (Niecy Nash), tries to point out that your dreams should change along with you: "Are you still the same Devi you were freshman year?" Regardless of what Devi decides, she knows she's not the same person she was — and Season 3 of Mindy Kaling and Lang Fisher's coming-of-age comedy makes sure we know it, too. Write it up on the chalkboard in big capital letters: The name of the game this season is "growth."
Is That You, Marilyn Manson? Embattled Singer Steps Out With Wife Sans-Rock Makeup As Battle With Ex Evan Rachel Wood Heats Up
Marilyn Manson was spotted with his wife, Lindsay Usich, during a rare public outing as lawsuits pile up against the embattled rocker, Radar has learned. Manson, 53, (real name: Brian Hugh Warner) was almost unrecognizable without his signature goth makeup and colored contacts, still sticking to his usual monochromatic black ensemble while stepping out with Usich, 37, in West Hollywood on Wednesday.Usich and Manson's outing was captured in photos obtained by Daily Mail.The Tourniquet singer's legal woes continue to mount as he faces lawsuits from Game of Thrones star Esmé Bianco, model Ashley Morgan Smithine and a mystery woman. On...
22 Songs From The '90s Millennials Haven't Thought About In Decades But Will Remember Right Away
I don't even remember some of these artists.
Teddy Ray, Comedian Featured on ‘Wild N’ Out’ and ‘All Def Comedy,’ Dies at 32
Teddy Ray, a Los Angeles born-and-bred comedian, has died. He was 32 years old. Ray’s death was confirmed by Comedy Central on Friday evening. “Teddy Ray was a hilarious and beloved performer,” the network wrote. “He’ll be deeply missed by the entire comedy community.” Teddy Ray was a hilarious and beloved performer. He’ll be deeply missed by the entire comedy community. pic.twitter.com/45xrqIL4QM — comedycentral (@ComedyCentral) August 13, 2022 Ray was best known as a stand-up comedian who had appeared on many prominent television and internet comedy series. His first TV gig was an appearance on BET’s “Comic View. He then appeared on multiple standup series...
‘It’s stressing me just remembering’: how a tiny Australian film became a spectacular flop
Before the ABC ran commercials for Q&A and Bananas in Pyjamas between shows, they ran meditative interludes – waves crashing against rocks, hot air balloons drifting through the clouds, that sort of thing. This is how the director of Oz: A Rock’n’Roll Road Movie, Chris Löfvén, got his start. At 14 years old, he darted around Melbourne with his 16mm camera, licked a stamp and posted the footage to the television station. They liked it and ran it.
How to Watch Premier League Week 2 Live Without Cable
After a competitive opening weekend, the 2022-23 Premier League season heads into Week 2 with a thrilling weekend of matches. This week's highlight features Harry Kane and Tottenham traveling to Stamford Bridge to take on Raheem Sterling and Chelsea. Both teams opened the season with wins but only won will leave this week's London Derby undefeated.
Never Have I Ever Boss Promises 'The Love Triangle Is Not Done' Despite Season 3 Cliffhanger
[Warning: The following contains spoilers for Season 3 of Never Have I Ever. Read at your own risk!]. It was another rollercoaster season for Devi (Maitreyi Ramakrishnan) on Never Have I Ever. Season 3 began with Devi seemingly having everything she wanted: the hottest boyfriend in school, Paxton Hall-Yoshida (Darren Barnet); a supportive group of friends; and her road to Princeton mapped out. However, in true Devi fashion, it only took a few episodes for her to self-destruct and leave her relationship with Paxton in shambles due to her low self-esteem.
The Ultimate Guide to What's on Amazon, HBO Max, Netflix, Hulu, and More in August 2022
August is a great month to stay inside and watch TV — because it's hot, but also because very month is a great month to stay inside watch TV. If you're looking to expand your watchlist, you've come to the right place. Our ultimate guide to what to watch on Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Hulu, HBO Max, and more in August has all the shows you'd expect, like HBO's Game of Thrones prequel House of the Dragon and Netflix's The Sandman, as well as some that could fly under the radar, like FX's The Patient on Hulu.
