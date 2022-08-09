Read full article on original website
Publix opens another new grocery store location in FloridaKristen WaltersFlorida State
Fleming Island high school running back commits to Florida StateAnthony SalazarTallahassee, FL
Major grocery store chain set to open another new location in Florida next monthKristen WaltersFlorida State
Highway Natives take on “The Beast”Lydia BellTallahassee, FL
FSU football: JUCO DE Jaden Jones finally receives composite ranking
FSU football recruiting for the 2023 class has caught some flack because of its national ranking. At one point, the 2023 class ranked in the upper 40s nationally before gradually improving into the upper 20s with several commitments over the past six weeks. However, that ranking has never been accurate...
Florida State's 2023 recruiting class coming together well, particularly at the point of attack
Mike Norvell and his Florida State staff are strong in the trenches in this 2023 recruiting cycle, particularly on the defensive line where the Seminoles landed another top target on Thursday afternoon in Tavion Gadson. The Savannah (Ga.) Jenkins product chose FSU over offers from Tennessee and Minnesota among others...
Florida State Football: Mike Norvell explains why team is in Jacksonville, player updates and more
Florida State football coach Mike Norvell spoke with the media following the Seminoles' first of two fall camp practices that took place in Jacksonville this week. Norvell spoke about Lawrance Toafili play during camp thus far, the improved play of Jordan Travis and more. Florida State went 5-7 last season,...
10 breakout candidates for 2022
Florida State’s 2022 season begins in exactly two weeks. The Seminoles are expected to take a step forward after last year’s five-win campaign, although the size of that leap could depend largely on how sub-starters or minor contributors perform in bigger roles this year. Here’s a look at...
Florida A&M athletics to host fan day Aug. 20
The Florida A&M University athletics department will host a fan day Saturday, Aug. 20 from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. at Bragg Stadium.
Florida A&M quarterbacks continue to battle for starting role
The Rattlers have a quarterback battle going down on the hill, as returning starter Rasean McKay is going head to head with Vanderbilt transfer Jeremy Moussa.
FAMU approves proposal for new student housing system
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Florida A&M University Board of Trustees accepted a request on Thursday for the administration to begin negotiations to acquire property near campus to expand the availability of student housing. In accordance with the plan, the Board gave President Larry Robinson, Ph.D., permission to request approval...
Tallahassee Community College names Chapman director of charter schools
Tallahassee Community College announced Friday that Jessica Chapman will be the college’s director of charter schools.
Josh’s First Alert Forecast - Saturday, August 13
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Another round of afternoon showers and thunderstorms in the forecast Saturday as a surface front moves through our viewing area. The rain and cloud cover will limit temperatures to topping out around the upper 80′s. A few lingering showers and isolated thunderstorms will remain for...
Florida Department of Transportation releases Big Bend traffic advisory for week of August 14
CHIPLEY, Fla. — Drivers will encounter traffic disruptions on the following state roads in the Big Bend area as crews perform construction and maintenance activities. U.S. 319 (Thomasville Road) Resurfacing from South of Maclay Road to Timberwolf Crossing – Motorists will encounter intermittent lane closures Sunday, Aug. 14 through Thursday, Aug. 18 from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. for striping operations.
California Group, with Bernie Sanders Ties, Sends $50,000 to Aid Tallahassee’s Progressive Candidates
State campaign records show that a progressive group based in California -led by former Bernie Sanders campaign employees – is financing the efforts of campaign consultant Max Herrle who is helping the Adner Marcelin Tallahassee City Commission. Herrle is a former local lobbyist who has close ties with City...
Leon Co. community rallies to save nursing rehab center
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Members and community activists gathered outside of the Miracle Hill Nursing and Rehabilitation Center Thursday in opposition to its sale to an outside company. Ernest Ferrell, the former president of the Florida State Primitive Baptist Convention, spoke at the rally and said he’s working closely with...
Christina Pushaw announces resignation as Governor's Press Secretary
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Christina Pushaw, Governor Ron Desantis' Press Secretary for the Executive Office of the Governor for the last 15 months, announced her resignation in a statement released Friday. Following the announcement, Pushaw confirmed her intention to serve as Director of Rapid Response on the governor's re-election campaign...
An historically-black nursing home in Tallahassee facing financial hardship
Leon County Schools seeing surge in enrollment, causing delays in processing. Gayle said the district is getting an influx of new students from out of state and out of county. Mike’s First Alert Evening Forecast - Tuesday, Aug. 9. Updated: 8 hours ago. |. By Charles Roop. We'll likely...
North Florida Wildlife Center welcomes giant anteater
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The North Florida Wildlife Center has a new resident: A giant anteater. The anteater was raised in captivity in Guyana but was transported to the center in Lamont last week to help diversify the captive anteater population in the United States. “Unfortunately, they are one of...
Direct Auto Exchange hosts a free gas giveaway
‘Prosperity for All’ summit tackles issues, solutions for Leon County. The provost and other community activists spoke about the broad issues facing the 32304 area. Charles' First Alert Evening Forecast - Wednesday, Aug. 10. Updated: 7 hours ago. |. By Charles Roop. Scattered showers and storms remain likely for...
Miracle Hill nursing home in need of a miracle to save facility
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Efforts were underway to save a beloved Tallahassee nursing home as the facility has faced problems paying its bills. The pandemic has put the center in a financial bind, officials at Miracle Hill said. Because of that, it’s now up for possible sale. Leaders have...
TCC receives $1.6M grant from Job Growth Grant Fund
Tallahassee Community College is growing their enrollment with the help of a new grant. The Florida Job Growth Grant Fund is giving $1.6 million to double TCC's enrollment
Leon County Schools seeing surge in enrollment, causing delays in processing
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Just hours from the first day of school, there were delays at the Leon County Schools admissions office Tuesday as parents scrambled to get their kids registered. The district’s deputy superintendent, Michelle Gayle, has asked parents to be patient. She said as soon as parents...
Bill Proctor outraises his opponents in July fundraising to defend Leon County Commission seat
Bill Proctor has served on the Leon County Commission since 1996. Leon County Commission Chair Bill Proctor has held his District 1 seat since 2006, and he led his challengers Terrance Barber and Donna Pearl Cotterell in July fundraising. The Proctor campaign raised $5,400 in July, including a $1,000 dollar...
