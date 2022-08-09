ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tallahassee, FL

247Sports

10 breakout candidates for 2022

Florida State’s 2022 season begins in exactly two weeks. The Seminoles are expected to take a step forward after last year’s five-win campaign, although the size of that leap could depend largely on how sub-starters or minor contributors perform in bigger roles this year. Here’s a look at...
WCTV

FAMU approves proposal for new student housing system

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Florida A&M University Board of Trustees accepted a request on Thursday for the administration to begin negotiations to acquire property near campus to expand the availability of student housing. In accordance with the plan, the Board gave President Larry Robinson, Ph.D., permission to request approval...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
WCTV

Josh’s First Alert Forecast - Saturday, August 13

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Another round of afternoon showers and thunderstorms in the forecast Saturday as a surface front moves through our viewing area. The rain and cloud cover will limit temperatures to topping out around the upper 80′s. A few lingering showers and isolated thunderstorms will remain for...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
wtxl.com

Florida Department of Transportation releases Big Bend traffic advisory for week of August 14

CHIPLEY, Fla. — Drivers will encounter traffic disruptions on the following state roads in the Big Bend area as crews perform construction and maintenance activities. U.S. 319 (Thomasville Road) Resurfacing from South of Maclay Road to Timberwolf Crossing – Motorists will encounter intermittent lane closures Sunday, Aug. 14 through Thursday, Aug. 18 from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. for striping operations.
FLORIDA STATE
WCTV

Leon Co. community rallies to save nursing rehab center

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Members and community activists gathered outside of the Miracle Hill Nursing and Rehabilitation Center Thursday in opposition to its sale to an outside company. Ernest Ferrell, the former president of the Florida State Primitive Baptist Convention, spoke at the rally and said he’s working closely with...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
ABC Action News

Christina Pushaw announces resignation as Governor's Press Secretary

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Christina Pushaw, Governor Ron Desantis' Press Secretary for the Executive Office of the Governor for the last 15 months, announced her resignation in a statement released Friday. Following the announcement, Pushaw confirmed her intention to serve as Director of Rapid Response on the governor's re-election campaign...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
WCTV

North Florida Wildlife Center welcomes giant anteater

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The North Florida Wildlife Center has a new resident: A giant anteater. The anteater was raised in captivity in Guyana but was transported to the center in Lamont last week to help diversify the captive anteater population in the United States. “Unfortunately, they are one of...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
WCTV

Direct Auto Exchange hosts a free gas giveaway

‘Prosperity for All’ summit tackles issues, solutions for Leon County. The provost and other community activists spoke about the broad issues facing the 32304 area. Charles' First Alert Evening Forecast - Wednesday, Aug. 10. Updated: 7 hours ago. |. By Charles Roop. Scattered showers and storms remain likely for...
LEON COUNTY, FL
WCTV

Miracle Hill nursing home in need of a miracle to save facility

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Efforts were underway to save a beloved Tallahassee nursing home as the facility has faced problems paying its bills. The pandemic has put the center in a financial bind, officials at Miracle Hill said. Because of that, it’s now up for possible sale. Leaders have...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
