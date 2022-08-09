Read full article on original website
Country music icon Slim Lehart and Jamboree stars strum away at least one more time
WHEELING, W. Va. (WTRF)-We’ve watched this man become a music legend in the valley, and now ‘The Wheeling Cat’ is strumming away at least one more time. “We’re friends, and we worked together a lot of times. It’s really great.”. Slim Lehart, Country Music legend.
WVU announces FallFest 2022 lineup
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WBOY) – West Virginia University’s annual FallFest celebration is kicking off the university’s fall semester on Tuesday, Aug. 16 for the first time since taking a two-year break due to the coronavirus. The concert is scheduled to start at 5:45 p.m. on the Evansdale Rec Fields next to the Student Rec Center. FallFest […]
Busy weekend on Pittsburgh's North Shore with three big concerts and Steelers game
PITTSBURGH — It’s a busy weekend in Pittsburgh with three concerts happening in four days at PNC Park and a Steelers preseason game at Acrisure Stadium. 100,000 people expected at PNC Park: Watch the report from the North Shore in the video above. Billy Joel will perform at...
The Washington County Fair opens Saturday with something fun for everyone
Are you looking for something fun for the whole family? Look no further than the annual Washington County Fair from Saturday through Aug. 20. For its 224th year, the fair will be bigger and better than ever, with daily concerts, main events, livestock auctions, a midway carnival and a new beer, wine and spirits festival.
Local business celebrates expanding its unique shop
A unique shop in Steubenville has just expanded. Amanda’s Gifts and More held an event to celebrate the growth of their business. They offer a wide variety of items, including jewelry, candles, incense, crystals, and much more. Their new space will be used to offer meditation, they have a reading room, and a massage and […]
Lebanese Festival has hundreds of kibbeh for you
WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) — This is the weekend to skip the Big Mac and go for a kibbeh. There will be hundreds of the meat patties for you to try at Sunday’s Lebanese Festival at the Levenson Shelter. Hosted for the 89th year by Our Lady of Lebanon church, it promises to once again offer […]
Golden retriever gathering happening in Ohio County
WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) — Grab your golden pup and head to the Golden Retriever Gathering Sunday, September 11, at 4 p.m. at Levenson Shelter, Oglebay Park. The Golden Retriever Gathering will be held rain or shine and is open to all Golden Retriever dogs and anyone interested in the breed. Enjoy the afternoon, bring the […]
Time capsule shows snapshot of Leetonia’s history
Everybody wants to dig up buried treasure. But how do you find it without a map? Leetonia had help with that part.
Young Jefferson County woman wins state title for grand champion chickens
RICHMOND, Ohio (WTRF) — A young Jefferson County woman has gained statewide recognition for how she takes care of her chickens. Delaney Johnson is this year’s Grand Champion of meat chickens. She took home $31,000 at last Saturday’s grand chicken drive for winning the title at the 2022 Sale of Champions at Ohio State Fair […]
Wheeling city pools changing operation hours
As the summer months wind down, City of Wheeling pools will see a change in operating hours beginning Sunday. The last day of the season’s operation for Wheeling Island and Grandview pools will be Aug. 14. Pools in Warwood and South Wheeling will remain open from noon until 4 p.m. on Saturdays and Sundays only, […]
Hundreds of firefighters attend West Virginia State Firefighters Convention
MARSHALL COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) For the third time in 94 years, Marshall County is hosting the West Virginia State Firefighters Convention. Thursday’s main speaker was Fire Chief Tom Smith of the Cape Canaveral Space Force Station. Chief Smith told the luncheon gathering at John Marshall High School that their priority must be the firefighters. He […]
Green Bag Road design gets $4.2M in discretionary grant dollars
MORGANTOWN — The concept of Green Bag Road as a bypass routing heavy trucks around the city of Morgantown got a shot in the arm from the Feds this week in the form of a $4.2 million RAISE. You have reached content available exclusively to Dominion Post subscribers.
Large sinkhole at Pittsburgh Botanic Garden
OAKDALE, Pa. — Sky 4 flew over a large sinkhole at the Pittsburgh Botanic Garden on Tuesday afternoon. In an Instagram post, the botanical garden said it happened in their welcome center parking lot. "Over the weekend, a section of the Welcome Center parking lot on top of a...
Barge hits Wheeling Suspension Bridge
There were some anxious moments tonight when a barge was reported to have hit the Suspension Bridge in Wheeling. Tony Clark of the West Virginia Department of Highways said the barge actually ran into the scaffolding that’s being used to removate the historic structure. A navigation light was damaged, but thankfully, there were no injuries. […]
American Airlines announces cuts, impacting hundreds of flights out of Pittsburgh this fall
MOON TOWNSHIP, Pa. — American Airlines announced it’s reducing its flight schedule this holiday season by cutting almost a third of its outgoing flights this November out of Pittsburgh. Some passengers are really disappointed. “I do a lot of traveling during the holidays. I do a lot of...
Foods That Were Invented In Pittsburgh
We all have known Pittsburgh as the Steel City due to its extensive contribution to this industry, even from ancient times. With plenty of wowing bridges, people also know this place as the City of Bridges. Skyscrapers, inclined railways, and sports are some of the other highly fascinating highlights of this city. But, did you know about the delicious and creative culinary side of Pittsburgh?
American Queen stops in Marietta
MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - The world’s largest steamboat made a stop in Marietta. The American Queen stopped in Marietta as part of its trip from Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania to Louisville, Kentucky. The trip started August 8th and is expected to wrap up August 15th.
Imagine Backing This Up? Watch As 150-Foot Long Beam Moves Through Regent Square
The first two of the last seven beams for the reconstruction of the Fern Hollow Bridge arrived this morning in a dramatic back-up truck delivery on South Braddock Avenue through Regent Square, which drew scores of people along the route to cheer on the construction workers. The first massive superload...
Three little-known facts about West Virginia's moundbuilders
The term “moundbuilder” is often used to describe two ancient cultures that archaeologists now know as the Adena and the Hopewell. These peoples lived in eastern North America from approximately 500 B.C. to A.D. 500. Their monumental earthworks captured the imaginations of explorers and continue to fascinate us today.
A family from Dallas, WV needs help after surviving tornado and housefire
BROOKE, W. Va. (WTRF)-At least one family hit hard from the tornado that slammed through Dallas, West Virginia is getting a big help. A bake sale in Brooke County helped raise donations for them. The McCord family from Dallas, West Virginia has been through a lot. They lost their home to a fire in June. […]
