Wheeling, WV

WBOY 12 News

WVU announces FallFest 2022 lineup

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WBOY) – West Virginia University’s annual FallFest celebration is kicking off the university’s fall semester on Tuesday, Aug. 16 for the first time since taking a two-year break due to the coronavirus. The concert is scheduled to start at 5:45 p.m. on the Evansdale Rec Fields next to the Student Rec Center. FallFest […]
MORGANTOWN, WV
WTRF- 7News

Local business celebrates expanding its unique shop

A unique shop in Steubenville has just expanded. Amanda’s Gifts and More held an event to celebrate the growth of their business. They offer a wide variety of items, including jewelry, candles, incense, crystals, and much more. Their new space will be used to offer meditation, they have a reading room, and a massage and […]
STEUBENVILLE, OH
WTRF- 7News

Lebanese Festival has hundreds of kibbeh for you

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) — This is the weekend to skip the Big Mac and go for a kibbeh. There will be hundreds of the meat patties for you to try at Sunday’s Lebanese Festival at the Levenson Shelter. Hosted for the 89th year by Our Lady of Lebanon church, it promises to once again offer […]
WHEELING, WV
WTRF- 7News

Golden retriever gathering happening in Ohio County

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) — Grab your golden pup and head to the Golden Retriever Gathering Sunday, September 11, at 4 p.m. at Levenson Shelter, Oglebay Park. The Golden Retriever Gathering will be held rain or shine and is open to all Golden Retriever dogs and anyone interested in the breed. Enjoy the afternoon, bring the […]
OHIO COUNTY, WV
WTRF- 7News

Wheeling city pools changing operation hours

As the summer months wind down, City of Wheeling pools will see a change in operating hours beginning Sunday. The last day of the season’s operation for Wheeling Island and Grandview pools will be Aug. 14. Pools in Warwood and South Wheeling will remain open from noon until 4 p.m. on Saturdays and Sundays only, […]
WHEELING, WV
wtae.com

Large sinkhole at Pittsburgh Botanic Garden

OAKDALE, Pa. — Sky 4 flew over a large sinkhole at the Pittsburgh Botanic Garden on Tuesday afternoon. In an Instagram post, the botanical garden said it happened in their welcome center parking lot. "Over the weekend, a section of the Welcome Center parking lot on top of a...
PITTSBURGH, PA
WTRF- 7News

Barge hits Wheeling Suspension Bridge

There were some anxious moments tonight when a barge was reported to have hit the Suspension Bridge in Wheeling. Tony Clark of the West Virginia Department of Highways said the barge actually ran into the scaffolding that’s being used to removate the historic structure. A navigation light was damaged, but thankfully, there were no injuries. […]
WHEELING, WV
getnews.info

Foods That Were Invented In Pittsburgh

We all have known Pittsburgh as the Steel City due to its extensive contribution to this industry, even from ancient times. With plenty of wowing bridges, people also know this place as the City of Bridges. Skyscrapers, inclined railways, and sports are some of the other highly fascinating highlights of this city. But, did you know about the delicious and creative culinary side of Pittsburgh?
PITTSBURGH, PA
WTAP

American Queen stops in Marietta

MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - The world’s largest steamboat made a stop in Marietta. The American Queen stopped in Marietta as part of its trip from Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania to Louisville, Kentucky. The trip started August 8th and is expected to wrap up August 15th.
MARIETTA, OH
wvexplorer.com

Three little-known facts about West Virginia's moundbuilders

The term “moundbuilder” is often used to describe two ancient cultures that archaeologists now know as the Adena and the Hopewell. These peoples lived in eastern North America from approximately 500 B.C. to A.D. 500. Their monumental earthworks captured the imaginations of explorers and continue to fascinate us today.
MOUNDSVILLE, WV

