Publix opens another new grocery store location in FloridaKristen WaltersFlorida State
Fleming Island high school running back commits to Florida StateAnthony SalazarTallahassee, FL
Major grocery store chain set to open another new location in Florida next monthKristen WaltersFlorida State
Highway Natives take on “The Beast”Lydia BellTallahassee, FL
Robinson flips to Florida
South Carolina lost a commitment from the 2023 football recruiting class on Wednesday night. Linebacker Jaden Robinson (Lake City, Fla./Columbia) posted on his Twitter account that he is backing off of his pledge from the Gamecocks. He’s now committed to Florida. A four-star prospect with a rating of 0.8933...
Georgia football: Freshman running back Branson Robinson ‘more than just muscle’
Last summer, future Georgia signee Branson Robinson turned heads with a photo of his bulked-out body carrying the football at a camp. Now, Robinson is in the midst of his first fall camp as a Bulldog, and his coaches expect him to do more than just flex. Georgia run-game coordinator...
247Sports
WATCH: Pass catcher highlights from USC's Coliseum fall camp practice
For the fifth practice of USC fall camp the Trojans were in shells (shoulder pads only) and utilizing the field in the Los Angeles Coliseum for the fourth time this fall. Per usual, we were permitted to watch and film the team going through stretching and some position drills early on in practice.
Now or never: Five Sooners facing a make-or-break campaign in 2022
Even halfway through the month of August, there’s plenty that we know for a fact about the 2022 Oklahoma Sooners. UCF transfer Dillon Gabriel will be the starting quarterback; Jalen Redmond will occupy the interior of the Sooners’ revamped front four; Marvin Mims will get the ball a whole heck of a lot more than he got it in 2022. Those are the easy storylines to pick out.
Freshman Isaiah Sategna continues to impress Arkansas coaches
The Arkansas Razorbacks entered fall camp with a question mark at the wide receiver position. Several players in the room have stepped up to help provide answers, and freshman Isaiah Sategna has been a big part of the group's emergence through one week of practice. Though he wasn't on campus...
RB Caziah Holmes no longer on Penn State football roster
Midway through Penn State preseason football camp, Lions247 has learned that third-year running back Caziah Holmes is no longer a member of the Nittany Lions roster. A program official confirmed Saturday morning. The 5-foot-11, 217-pound redshirt sophomore was seen in practice action as recent as Wednesday. Last Saturday, at Penn...
LB Jerry Mixon is headed to Oregon
San Francisco (Calif.) Sacred Heart Cathedral linebacker Jerry Mixon has found his home. And Mixon will continue to don the green he's worn in high school at the collegiate level, announcing his commitment to Oregon just moments ago on 247Sports' YouTube Channel. Mixon named a final group of Arizona, Arizona...
BREAKING: Jaxson Kirkland Will Miss The First Game Of The Season
On Saturday, following the first full scrimmage of fall camp, Husky head coach Kalen DeBoer dropped the news that Jaxson Kirkland will not be available to play in the first game of the season against Kent State on September 3rd. The reason the sixth-year senior has to miss the game is because of his appeal to the NCAA.
10 breakout candidates for 2022
Florida State’s 2022 season begins in exactly two weeks. The Seminoles are expected to take a step forward after last year’s five-win campaign, although the size of that leap could depend largely on how sub-starters or minor contributors perform in bigger roles this year. Here’s a look at...
VIDEO: Instant reaction following fall practice No. 6
CORAL GABLES, Fla. -- Watch an instant reaction immediately following the sixth fall practice on Thursday. The media was allowed to watch the entire practice, which was the first in full pads this fall. The Hurricanes return to practice Friday morning. Christopher Stock has covered the Miami Hurricanes since 2003...
247Sports
Texas football WR Agiye Hall arrested by University of Texas Police Department
Texas football wide receiver Agiye Hall was arrested Thursday, according to the Travis County Sheriff's Office. The arrest was made by the University of Texas Police Department, and Hall was charged with criminal mischief equal to or greater than $100 but less than $750, which is a Class B misdemeanor. The Longhorns pass catcher joined the team this offseason after a brief stint in the transfer portal following his departure from Alabama.
Position Evaluation: Can Jayden Williams break into the starting five on the O-line?
It is difficult to take away a lot from offensive line movements in a scrimmage like the one we watched Saturday. Left guard Nick Broeker played a few series then spent the rest of the time walking the sidelines and observing by design. Lane Kiffin, Jake Thornton and Company...along with a lot of NFL scouts...know what Broeker is capable of doing. The big man pretty much had a day off like so many other top Rebels in the team's first scrimmage of the fall.
NFL・
Freshman wide receiver stands out in first scrimmage at Alabama
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. – A few Alabama wide receivers are dealing with injuries this preseason. The most notable is sophomore JoJo Earle, who is set to miss 6-8 weeks becaues of a Jones fracture. Other wideouts that aren’t quite 100-percent healthy include freshman Aaron Anderson (knee) and Louisville transfer Tyler Harrell, though Harrell has been able to practice.
Drew Sanders brings dynamic skill set to Arkansas defense
The Arkansas Razorbacks are looking to build depth at the linebacker position, but the coaching staff has confidence in the talent in the room. Alabama transfer Drew Sanders offers a unique skill set for the Arkansas defense and is likely to fill in next to fifth-year senior Bumper Pool on the starting defense.
Raymond Pulido set to make college choice this weekend
Apple Valley (Calif.) offensive lineman Raymond Pulido is set to make his college choice on Saturday. Pulido has a final five of Alabama, Arizona, Louisville, Oregon, and UCLA. Not long ago, he told us his game plan was to take a few more visits in the fall and we didn’t expect a decision from him until mid-season.
Social media reactions to UF landing a commitment from 4-star DL Kelby Collins
The Florida Gators have landed their biggest commitment thus far in the 2023 recruiting cycle on Saturday afternoon when Gardendale (AL) Top100 defensive lineman Kelby Collins picked UF over finalists Alabama and Georgia. This commitment is huge in many ways for the Gators. First, the Gators add a Top100 talent to their class, on top of him being an elite talent on his now, he's also been a target at a position of need. Finally, the Gators go into the state of Alabama and pluck a target for the Crimson Tide, who their staff wanted.
BREAKING: Kylin Jackson commits to LSU
Brian Kelly's recruiting staff has given LSU fans plenty to smile about over the last couple of months. On Saturday, the Tiger faithful got a huge shot of adrenaline as the nation’s No. 10 safety for 2023 announced his commitment when Kylin Jackson selected the in-state Tigers over Texas A&M.
Four-star WR sets decision date
On Wednesday night, four-star wide receiver Ayden Williams released a decision date. Williams, who’s the No. 20-ranked wide receiver in the class of 2023, will announce a commitment on Aug. 21. South Carolina hosted him for an official visit in June. However, Ole Miss has received multiple prediction on...
Monty Montgomery healthy and ready for his 'contract year'
The University of Louisville football team had several key injuries last season, including to wide receiver Braden Smith and cornerback Kei'Trel Clark. But perhaps the one the Cardinals couldn't overcome was linebacker Monty Montgomery. "That was a big, big blow," U of L coach Scott Satterfield said last month at...
Tide beefs up OL, lands West Coast prospect Raymond Pulido
Alabama beefed up its offensive line even more on Saturday, landing a commitment from Apple Valley (Calif.) product Raymond Pulido. The West Coast standout earned an offer from the UA staff after impressing in person this summer at camp and didn’t wait long to announce his intentions. He picked the Tide over Arizona, Louisville, Oregon, and UCLA.
247Sports
