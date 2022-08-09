Read full article on original website
RB Caziah Holmes no longer on Penn State football roster
Midway through Penn State preseason football camp, Lions247 has learned that third-year running back Caziah Holmes is no longer a member of the Nittany Lions roster. A program official confirmed Saturday morning. The 5-foot-11, 217-pound redshirt sophomore was seen in practice action as recent as Wednesday. Last Saturday, at Penn...
Robinson flips to Florida
South Carolina lost a commitment from the 2023 football recruiting class on Wednesday night. Linebacker Jaden Robinson (Lake City, Fla./Columbia) posted on his Twitter account that he is backing off of his pledge from the Gamecocks. He’s now committed to Florida. A four-star prospect with a rating of 0.8933...
Georgia football: Freshman running back Branson Robinson ‘more than just muscle’
Last summer, future Georgia signee Branson Robinson turned heads with a photo of his bulked-out body carrying the football at a camp. Now, Robinson is in the midst of his first fall camp as a Bulldog, and his coaches expect him to do more than just flex. Georgia run-game coordinator...
WATCH: Pass catcher highlights from USC's Coliseum fall camp practice
For the fifth practice of USC fall camp the Trojans were in shells (shoulder pads only) and utilizing the field in the Los Angeles Coliseum for the fourth time this fall. Per usual, we were permitted to watch and film the team going through stretching and some position drills early on in practice.
LB Jerry Mixon is headed to Oregon
San Francisco (Calif.) Sacred Heart Cathedral linebacker Jerry Mixon has found his home. And Mixon will continue to don the green he's worn in high school at the collegiate level, announcing his commitment to Oregon just moments ago on 247Sports' YouTube Channel. Mixon named a final group of Arizona, Arizona...
BREAKING: Jaxson Kirkland Will Miss The First Game Of The Season
On Saturday, following the first full scrimmage of fall camp, Husky head coach Kalen DeBoer dropped the news that Jaxson Kirkland will not be available to play in the first game of the season against Kent State on September 3rd. The reason the sixth-year senior has to miss the game is because of his appeal to the NCAA.
"He's not backing down": Fran McCaffery praises Tony Perkins ahead of junior year
At the end of January, Iowa basketball was struggling. They sat at 14-7 overall and 4-6 in Big Ten play. Something had to change. That's when Fran McCaffery made a somewhat unpopular move by inserting Tony Perkins into the starting lineup. In the four games prior to starting, Perkins averaged 2.5 points and made just 5 of 18 shots in the four games. Still, it turns out-- it was exactly what the Hawkeyes needed.
Texas football WR Agiye Hall arrested by University of Texas Police Department
Texas football wide receiver Agiye Hall was arrested Thursday, according to the Travis County Sheriff's Office. The arrest was made by the University of Texas Police Department, and Hall was charged with criminal mischief equal to or greater than $100 but less than $750, which is a Class B misdemeanor. The Longhorns pass catcher joined the team this offseason after a brief stint in the transfer portal following his departure from Alabama.
Freshman Isaiah Sategna continues to impress Arkansas coaches
The Arkansas Razorbacks entered fall camp with a question mark at the wide receiver position. Several players in the room have stepped up to help provide answers, and freshman Isaiah Sategna has been a big part of the group's emergence through one week of practice. Though he wasn't on campus...
Ohio State names six 2022 captains
With the 2022 season just three weeks away, Ohio State announced the team's captains for the upcoming year on Saturday. The Buckeyes' named six captains for this season are quarterback C.J. Stroud, wide receiver Kamryn Babb, tight end Cade Stover, defensive end Tyler Friday, linebacker Tommy Eichenberg and safety Kourt Williams.
Veteran cornerback out with injury; freshman makes position change
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. – One of the top position battles in Alabama’s fall camp is at cornerback. Several players are vying for the pair of first-team roles during the preseason, but one of the top contenders did not participate in Saturday’s first scrimmage, head coach Nick Saban said.
Position Evaluation: Can Jayden Williams break into the starting five on the O-line?
It is difficult to take away a lot from offensive line movements in a scrimmage like the one we watched Saturday. Left guard Nick Broeker played a few series then spent the rest of the time walking the sidelines and observing by design. Lane Kiffin, Jake Thornton and Company...along with a lot of NFL scouts...know what Broeker is capable of doing. The big man pretty much had a day off like so many other top Rebels in the team's first scrimmage of the fall.
Oklahoma State football: Mike Gundy reacts to OU resignation of brother Cale Gundy
Last week, Oklahoma assistant football coach Cale Gundy announced his resignation from the program, citing a recent situation with a player where Gundy used a word that was “hurtful and shameful.” During a recent press conference, Gundy’s brother, Oklahoma State head coach Mike Gundy, was asked about his reaction to his brother’s resignation from the Sooners.
Wisconsin’s competition at right tackle still wide open
MADISON, Wis. — After two full weeks of fall camp, Wisconsin Badgers offensive line coach Bob Bostad made it clear he still has plenty to sort through. Bostad, back coaching Wisconsin’s offensive line after spending the last five seasons with the inside linebackers, told reporters Saturday he would have preferred to know his two-deep a week ago.
Significant Addition to the Injured on Saturday, Personnel Notes
There was a new and potentially significant addition to the injured list on Saturday, and we finally have some personnel thoughts on a few offensive linemen...
Freshman wide receiver stands out in first scrimmage at Alabama
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. – A few Alabama wide receivers are dealing with injuries this preseason. The most notable is sophomore JoJo Earle, who is set to miss 6-8 weeks becaues of a Jones fracture. Other wideouts that aren’t quite 100-percent healthy include freshman Aaron Anderson (knee) and Louisville transfer Tyler Harrell, though Harrell has been able to practice.
OBR Analytics: Preseason Week 1 Top-Graded Players, Snap Counts, and Rookie Performance Tracker
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- The Cleveland Browns kicked off the preseason last night in Jacksonville. While both teams gave some starters a bit of playing time, much of the night featured backups and players who are squarely on the roster bubble. Just as we did last year, OBR analytics experts Cody Suek and Anthony Reinhard will give a brief review of the top graded players from PFF, snap counts, and rookie play on the morning following each game.
Reports: Former Husky OL Nick Harris Suffers Season-Ending Knee Injury In Preseason Opener
Reports came out on Saturday that former Husky offensive lineman Nick Harris, who had been the projected starter for the Cleveland Browns at center, suffered a season-ending knee injury during his team's game against Jacksonville last night. The injury happened on Cleveland's second offensive play of the game. Harris was...
Drew Sanders brings dynamic skill set to Arkansas defense
The Arkansas Razorbacks are looking to build depth at the linebacker position, but the coaching staff has confidence in the talent in the room. Alabama transfer Drew Sanders offers a unique skill set for the Arkansas defense and is likely to fill in next to fifth-year senior Bumper Pool on the starting defense.
Now or never: Five Sooners facing a make-or-break campaign in 2022
Even halfway through the month of August, there’s plenty that we know for a fact about the 2022 Oklahoma Sooners. UCF transfer Dillon Gabriel will be the starting quarterback; Jalen Redmond will occupy the interior of the Sooners’ revamped front four; Marvin Mims will get the ball a whole heck of a lot more than he got it in 2022. Those are the easy storylines to pick out.
