Pearland, TX

Pearland Little League defeats Tulsa to clinch spot in 2022 Little League World Series

 1 day ago

With a whole town tuning in Tuesday, Pearland Little League fulfilled its journey back to the Little League World Series with a 9-4 victory over Tulsa, Oklahoma in the Southwest Regional Final.

Pearland ran the table en route to its fourth World Series berth in 12 years, going 13-0 from district, state, and regional levels.

The moment that may be most talked about from Tuesday's game involved Pearland pitcher Kaiden Shelton who threw an errant pitch that hit Tulsa batter Isiah Jarvis in the head.

UPDATE: Mattress Mack invites Pearland Little League to Astros game as team basks in viral moment

Jarvis was on the ground for several minutes as coaches and trainers checked on him.

Meanwhile, Shelton was distraught over what happened. After Jarvis walked to first base under his own power, he called for time, went to the mound, and embraced and comforted Kaiden.

A whole town watches its boys of summer

Residents have been catching every game of the regional tournament so far. An official watch party took place at Hometown Sports Bar and Grill.

"I was watching with my family, and so there was a lot of excitement!" said Danae Lee, a fan.

This version of the team is undefeated in the regional tournament and is picking up support with every run scored.

"It's everywhere. You see signs all over Pearland!" said Nancy Small, another fan.

Dr. Mercedes Giles and Janell Bernal are former baseball players, and they are ready for the team to make it big time.

"We're pumped. We are so excited to hear that the team has made it so far in the competition. I love when they come through the neighborhood, and we cheer for them all the time," said Dr. Giles, the team's former left fielder.

James Reyes plays for Pearland High School and told us that the older guys are 100% behind the Little Leaguers.

"Me and my friends had a watch party a couple of days ago, and even around the Pearland High School area, you can just tell everybody is excited. All the coaches are hyping it up," said Reyes.

Town residents will have to wait a little before they know who the team faces in the historic tourney.

Pearland advanced to the Little League World Series in 2010, 2015 and 2016. The 2010 team reached the U.S. Championship game.

The World Series is scheduled to run Aug. 17-28.

For more on this story, follow Jeff Ehling on Facebook , Twitter and Instagram .

Comments / 0

 

Click2Houston.com

Burglars reportedly target Astros fans’ cars during game

Meagan Blackstock and her family drove more than an hour to get to an Astros game Tuesday night and found parking in a private lot right near the ballpark. “We had a great time – my kids had a blast,” Blackstock said. However, the night quickly took a...
HOUSTON, TX
Click2Houston.com

5 Texas cities land on list for most humid areas in the country, study finds

TEXAS – If you live in southeast Texas, you’re all too familiar with the outrageous humidity residents experience on a day-to-day basis. From being forced to take multiple showers a day due to perspiration, to forsaking a perfectly good hairstyle, the humidity truly impacts the area enough to start asking some questions.
TEXAS STATE
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com

TWO WANNA BE HOUSTON GOLFERS END UP IN SHERIFF HENDERSONS BED AND BREAKFAST

Tuesday evening Shenandoah Police responded to the PGA Golf Store at 19075 IH 45 North for a reported theft. Two black males entered the store and stole 18 golf clubs valued at just over $8000. A Shenandoah unit spotted the suspects in a silver SUV and initiated a pursuit that traveled back and forth on SH 242 near the construction area. They were finally stopped after being spiked several times by Montgomery County Sheriff’s Deputies, Precinct 3 Constables, and Shenandoah Police. Jacobe Dawuan James, 23, of 10181 Windmill Lakes Blvd in Houston. He is charged with evading arrest with a motor vehicle and theft over $2500. His bond was set at $53,000. Also arrested was Demaine Dewun Cauley, 45, of 2308 Oregon Ave in League City. He is charged with theft over $2500. James has not been very successful in running from police or stealing. In January of 2019 he was arrested in Harris County for evading with a motor vehicle, again in May 2019 he was arrested in Harris County for theft of a firearm, burglary of a motor vehicle, possession of a controlled substance, and evading arrest. All but the drug charges were dismissed and he was given 4-years deferred probation. However, he screwed that up and on September 16, 2019, was placed in an Intermediate Sanction Facility in Henderson, Texas. On February 20, 2022, Harris County District Judge Greg Glass ordered him released after being informed that James had successfully completed the program.
HOUSTON, TX
