Pearland Little League defeats Tulsa to clinch spot in 2022 Little League World Series

With a whole town tuning in Tuesday, Pearland Little League fulfilled its journey back to the Little League World Series with a 9-4 victory over Tulsa, Oklahoma in the Southwest Regional Final.

Pearland ran the table en route to its fourth World Series berth in 12 years, going 13-0 from district, state, and regional levels.

The moment that may be most talked about from Tuesday's game involved Pearland pitcher Kaiden Shelton who threw an errant pitch that hit Tulsa batter Isiah Jarvis in the head.

Jarvis was on the ground for several minutes as coaches and trainers checked on him.

Meanwhile, Shelton was distraught over what happened. After Jarvis walked to first base under his own power, he called for time, went to the mound, and embraced and comforted Kaiden.

Residents have been catching every game of the regional tournament so far. An official watch party took place at Hometown Sports Bar and Grill.

"I was watching with my family, and so there was a lot of excitement!" said Danae Lee, a fan.

This version of the team is undefeated in the regional tournament and is picking up support with every run scored.

"It's everywhere. You see signs all over Pearland!" said Nancy Small, another fan.

Dr. Mercedes Giles and Janell Bernal are former baseball players, and they are ready for the team to make it big time.

"We're pumped. We are so excited to hear that the team has made it so far in the competition. I love when they come through the neighborhood, and we cheer for them all the time," said Dr. Giles, the team's former left fielder.

James Reyes plays for Pearland High School and told us that the older guys are 100% behind the Little Leaguers.

"Me and my friends had a watch party a couple of days ago, and even around the Pearland High School area, you can just tell everybody is excited. All the coaches are hyping it up," said Reyes.

Town residents will have to wait a little before they know who the team faces in the historic tourney.

Pearland advanced to the Little League World Series in 2010, 2015 and 2016. The 2010 team reached the U.S. Championship game.

The World Series is scheduled to run Aug. 17-28.