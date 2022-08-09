Read full article on original website
Former Alabama Quarterback Partners with Mental Health Company
Former Alabama quarterback Jalen Hurts has partnered with BetterHelp, a mental health organization that works to make therapy easily accessible to everyone. "Loving yourself isn't vanity, it's sanity. And the storms of life don't seem too bad when you have the people around you that can support you," said Hurts in the sponsored Facebook post.
Broncos' commitment extending far beyond the football field
A Broncos fan favorite shows commitment beyond the field. Dalton Risner teamed up with the nonprofit A Precious Child's GiveSPORTS Program to host a free football camp for kids.
Lakers News: Matt Barnes Weighs in on Kobe No. 8 vs Kobe No. 24 Debate
14-year NBA veteran Matt Barnes discusses which version of Kobe Bryant, No. 8 or No. 24, was the better version.
2 Chainz Comments On Latest IG Post From LeBron James
Rapper 2 Chainz commented on Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James' most recent Instagram post. James is entering his 20th season in the NBA next year, and he has also played for the Miami Heat and Cleveland Cavaliers.
