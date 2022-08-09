Atelier c – The 2 main ideas of the house were: to design a house that used solar passive principles that did not follow the aesthetic principles of green architecture and to reflect about the Spaces we work in, and their relationship to the rest of the house. It was important to prove that sustainable architecture can have a modern aesthetic. Although there are already many examples of this, often people think that sustainability requires a building to make use of “green clichés” which don’t really contribute to the buildings performance. On the flip side of the coin, it is not uncommon to see architecture which is extremely refined in its detailing, completely overlook functional details and context. The idea here was to develop functional details which contribute to generating a unique aesthetic of the building. Part of the program was to integrate a photo and writing editing studio.

