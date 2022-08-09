Read full article on original website
Multiple Towns Battle Brush Fire in Quaddick State Forest on High Fire Danger DayQuiet Corner AlertsThompson, CT
Five charming small towns in Massachusetts that are considered a must-visitJoe MertensMassachusetts State
High Hopes has Lofty Plans for First Anniversary Celebration. 21+ Public celebration Saturday August 6, 10 am – 9 pm.Steven V DubinHopedale, MA
You need to visit Faccia Brutta on Newbury Street
After two years of pandemic-related shutdowns, lockdowns and general misery, the restaurant industry is finally showing signs of recovery in Boston. One of the best glimmers of hope is the slew of openings that we have seen this summer. On Newbury Street, we have seen a few newcomers, but the hottest opening right now is Faccia Brutta on the far end of the street and it is worth a visit.
spectrumnews1.com
'There will be a sadness:' Long-time Denholm building tenant Randy Feldman says sale of iconic building is bittersweet
WORCESTER, Mass. - Randy Feldman opened his law practice in the Denholm Building in 1989. At the time, he was a young lawyer looking for a chance. "Wanted cheap rent to try and build up a practice, and wanted to be around other lawyers that would lend a little more credibility that I didn't really have yet," said Feldman with a laugh.
Local Dunkin’ giving away free coffee for a year on Wednesday
QUINCY, Mass. — Dunkin’ will be giving away free coffee for a year on Wednesday when it officially unveils the recent remodel of its original location in Quincy. A commemorative ribbon-cutting ceremony will take place at the Canton-based coffee chain’s restaurant at 543 Southern Artery at 10:15 a.m. with exclusive giveaways and games.
Ad action: Commercial filmed on Commercial Street in Worcester
WORCESTER — They’re filming again in downtown, but don’t get too excited. No A-list stars in sight. Crews are shooting a commercial, appropriately enough, on Commercial Street. On Wednesday, the Boston-based production company Sweet Rickey was filming a commercial for Los Angeles-based Grifols USA LLC, a health...
Massachusetts family activities: 10 free and fun things to do with kids this summer
Looking to get the kids out of the house before school is back in season? Or maybe you’re looking to spend a weekend out instead of lounging around. Either way, many families might also be hoping to save some money. Across Massachusetts, there are plenty of family-friendly activities to...
NECN
Floramo's Restaurant in Chelsea Announces Closing Date
[This story first appeared on Boston Restaurant Talk.]. A restaurant and bar known for its steak tips and ribs will be closing its original location next month. According to a tweet from the place, Floramo's Restaurant in Chelsea is planning to close on Sept. 9, with the post referring customers to their new location in Wakefield and their upcoming restaurant in Malden.
Massachusetts Pomeranian Abandoned in Crate on Hot Day Is Rescued and Readied for Adoption
A Pomeranian left on the side of a road in a crate in Dedham, Massachusetts, on July 23 is preparing for his adoption after no one claimed the dog. On Monday, the Dedham Police Department shared a statement on Facebook that said the department had "exhausted all leads" in its investigation into who left the dog on the side of the road.
WCVB
Thousands bike through grueling heat for Pan-Mass Challenge cancer care, research fundraiser
WELLESLEY, Mass. — Nearly 6,500 riders took part in this year's Pan-Mass Challenge, a storied fundraiser for cancer research and treatment, despite high heat and humidity. The Pan-Mass Challenge is in its 43rd year and its first year back full-bore since 2019 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Participants in...
Wilmington Apple
SENIOR CENTER SPOTLIGHT: Seniors Invited To Charles River Cruise On September 8
WILMINGTON, MA — Enjoy a 70-minute, fully-narrated sightseeing cruise along the Charles River on Tuesday, September 8, 2022. A bus will provide participants transportation to and from the cruise ship. Your captain and crew will both entertain and educate while pointing out the historic and cultural sights of Boston...
The Landmark
NEADS names new board chair, announces staff updates
PRINCETON — NEADS World Class Service Dogs, based in Princeton, has announced a number of organizational updates. These changes will position the nonprofit, which offers the widest array of service dog programs in the industry, for continued future growth and the ability to serve more clients: Service dogs for adults and children with a physical disability, service dogs for veterans, service dogs for hearing, and service dogs for children with autism or other developmental disabilities.
National Farmers Market Week! More than 250 in Massachusetts
According to MassFarmersMarket.org, there are more than 245 farmers markets in Massachusetts.
Accent of the Boston Brahmins , the historical nobility of the Boston region
Accent of the Boston Brahmins, the historical nobility of the Boston region. “And this is good old Boston, The home of the bean and the cod, Where the Lowells speak only to Cabots, And the Cabots speak only to God”
universalhub.com
This storm was not messing around
Joan was at Nahant Beach this afternon when the storm showed up and just burst right over her head. She managed to get a couple of good shots "just before we grabbed our stuff and made a mad dash for the car." Chelsea Scanner watched the storm advance from Chelsea,...
The Landmark
Paxton Historical Commission opens its collection during open house
PAXTON – A painting in the Paxton Historical Commission’s collection speaks volumes from the past, giving a glimpse of the nation’s founding. And a Paxton man’s role in a famous battle that left him dying as he ordered his troops to retreat. Residents will get a...
Police: Dog trapped in hot car for ‘close to an hour’ in Dedham parking lot
DEDHAM, Mass. — A dog was trapped in a hot car on Friday morning as temperatures neared 90 degrees, authorities say. Video posted by the Dedham Police Department shows the dog panting profusely in the scorching conditions. “This is a real life example of how quickly things can escalate,”...
leominsterchamp.com
Crews battle high temperatures and flames at attic fire on Birch Street in Leominster
LEOMINSTER — Lilissandra De Oliveira was doing work around her home on Birch Street Monday afternoon when she smelled smoke. The first things she checked were the electrical outlets. Nothing was wrong there, so she went out into the yard. “When I got back,” De Oliveira said, “the house...
WCVB
Transformer explosion in Lexington Center sparks large fire, forces street closures
LEXINGTON, Mass. — Crews were still working at a Lexington, Massachusetts, substation Tuesday morning after a transformer explosion sparked a multi-alarm fire on Monday. A photo shared with NewsCenter 5 showed the explosion off Massachusetts Avenue in downtown Lexington, not far from the post office. The explosion resulted in a three-alarm fire in the 1700 block of Mass. Avenue, with thick, black smoke pouring into the air.
Turnto10.com
Storms bring rain and damage to Southern New England
(WJAR) — Thunderstorms moved through Southern New England, bringing some much-needed rain to the area. Heavy downpours and lightning strikes have reportedly caused damage to areas around Rhode Island and Massachusetts. Bristol's deputy fire chief told NBC 10 they had around eight calls come in within a five minute...
5 Beach Boys Connections to New England You Never Knew About
Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions or personal experiences. 2022 marks the 60th Anniversary of The Beach Boys. But despite promises of grand celebrations and perhaps even reunion events…well, as The Boys sang themselves, “It won't be long ‘til summertime is through…”
B.J. Novak From ‘The Office’ Loves This Small New England Movie Theater
Going to the movies is an activity for people of all ages. There is just something about kicking back and relaxing and watching something new (or old). Everyone has a favorite movie theater that they go to or one that they previously frequented, and being a celebrity is no exception to that fact.
