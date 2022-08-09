ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Holden, MA

Time Out Global

You need to visit Faccia Brutta on Newbury Street

After two years of pandemic-related shutdowns, lockdowns and general misery, the restaurant industry is finally showing signs of recovery in Boston. One of the best glimmers of hope is the slew of openings that we have seen this summer. On Newbury Street, we have seen a few newcomers, but the hottest opening right now is Faccia Brutta on the far end of the street and it is worth a visit.
BOSTON, MA
spectrumnews1.com

'There will be a sadness:' Long-time Denholm building tenant Randy Feldman says sale of iconic building is bittersweet

WORCESTER, Mass. - Randy Feldman opened his law practice in the Denholm Building in 1989. At the time, he was a young lawyer looking for a chance. "Wanted cheap rent to try and build up a practice, and wanted to be around other lawyers that would lend a little more credibility that I didn't really have yet," said Feldman with a laugh.
WORCESTER, MA
City
Holden, MA
Local
Massachusetts Entertainment
NECN

Floramo's Restaurant in Chelsea Announces Closing Date

[This story first appeared on Boston Restaurant Talk.]. A restaurant and bar known for its steak tips and ribs will be closing its original location next month. According to a tweet from the place, Floramo's Restaurant in Chelsea is planning to close on Sept. 9, with the post referring customers to their new location in Wakefield and their upcoming restaurant in Malden.
CHELSEA, MA
#Repurposing
The Landmark

NEADS names new board chair, announces staff updates

PRINCETON — NEADS World Class Service Dogs, based in Princeton, has announced a number of organizational updates. These changes will position the nonprofit, which offers the widest array of service dog programs in the industry, for continued future growth and the ability to serve more clients: Service dogs for adults and children with a physical disability, service dogs for veterans, service dogs for hearing, and service dogs for children with autism or other developmental disabilities.
PRINCETON, MA
universalhub.com

This storm was not messing around

Joan was at Nahant Beach this afternon when the storm showed up and just burst right over her head. She managed to get a couple of good shots "just before we grabbed our stuff and made a mad dash for the car." Chelsea Scanner watched the storm advance from Chelsea,...
EVERETT, MA
The Landmark

Paxton Historical Commission opens its collection during open house

PAXTON – A painting in the Paxton Historical Commission’s collection speaks volumes from the past, giving a glimpse of the nation’s founding. And a Paxton man’s role in a famous battle that left him dying as he ordered his troops to retreat. Residents will get a...
PAXTON, MA
WCVB

Transformer explosion in Lexington Center sparks large fire, forces street closures

LEXINGTON, Mass. — Crews were still working at a Lexington, Massachusetts, substation Tuesday morning after a transformer explosion sparked a multi-alarm fire on Monday. A photo shared with NewsCenter 5 showed the explosion off Massachusetts Avenue in downtown Lexington, not far from the post office. The explosion resulted in a three-alarm fire in the 1700 block of Mass. Avenue, with thick, black smoke pouring into the air.
LEXINGTON, MA
Turnto10.com

Storms bring rain and damage to Southern New England

(WJAR) — Thunderstorms moved through Southern New England, bringing some much-needed rain to the area. Heavy downpours and lightning strikes have reportedly caused damage to areas around Rhode Island and Massachusetts. Bristol's deputy fire chief told NBC 10 they had around eight calls come in within a five minute...
WARWICK, RI
Seacoast Current

5 Beach Boys Connections to New England You Never Knew About

Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions or personal experiences. 2022 marks the 60th Anniversary of The Beach Boys. But despite promises of grand celebrations and perhaps even reunion events…well, as The Boys sang themselves, “It won't be long ‘til summertime is through…”
BOSTON, MA

