A Little Girl Was Found Bound In An Abandoned Building And No One Knows Who She IsThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedSaint Louis, MO
3 Great Burger Places in MissouriAlina AndrasMissouri State
Multiple Golden Corral Restaurants Temporarily Closing For Several Months With No NoticeJoel EisenbergAlton, IL
Mother-daughter duo make history as Southwest pilotsB.R. ShenoySaint Louis, MO
Five restaurants in Missouri that are considered the most romantic places to eat in the entire stateJoe MertensMissouri State
stlouiscnr.com
Roslyn Croft Recognized for Most Influential Business Women Award
Roslyn Croft, inclusion and diversity manager at Tarlton Corp., a leading St. Louis-based general contracting and construction management firm, has been recognized as one of the 2022 Most Influential Business Women by the St. Louis Business Journal. Croft chairs Tarlton’s Diversity Committee and is considered an influencer of change at...
northcountynews.org
Four teams shortlisted for Chester Bridge project
In a press release on Aug. 3, Missouri Department of Transportation (MoDOT), Southeast District, noted that they had received statements of qualification and prequalified four potential design-build teams for the Chester Bridge project. Selected to further develop their proposals were: Massman Traylor Chester Joint Venture, comprised of Massman Construction, Traylor...
Chicago-area car company expands footprint, acquires Audi Kirkwood
Semersky Enterprises Inc., a Chicago-area automobile retailer, has expanded its footprint to the St. Louis area.
stlouiscnr.com
KMOV
$1.2 billion redevelopment project planned for Chouteau’s Landing
ST. LOUIS (KMOV) - The company “Good Development Group” is planning a $1.2 billion mixed-use redevelopment project for an area of south St. Louis known as Chouteau’s Landing. The historic area is roughly south of Chouteau Avenue and between 4th Street and the Mississippi River. “It potentially...
nextstl.com
$1.2B Gateway South Project planned at Chouteau’s Landing/Kosciusko
A resolution for consideration by the St. Louis Port Authority at its August 11th meeting reveals hints of plans for redevelopment of Chouteau’s Landing and areas to the south in the Kosciusko neighborhood. Good Developments Group (the “Developer”) owns or controls approximately 50 acres out of a potential development...
edglentoday.com
City Of Edwardsville's New East Fire Station Will Prioritize Efficiency, Safety
EDWARDSVILLE – The City of Edwardsville's newest fire station will include environmentally efficient innovations and be built in the heart of Edwardsville’s growing eastern corridor. The $5.1 million East Fire Station will be located on nearly 2 acres of land the city purchased last year on the north...
5-alarm fire at recycling factory near Granite City contained, 1 injured
MADISON COUNTY, Ill — A 5-alarm fire erupted at a factory near Granite City Wednesday morning, injuring one employee. As of Wednesday night, the fire was under control, but firefighters were still monitoring for hotspots into the night. Granite City fire officials told 5 On Your Side the fire...
tncontentexchange.com
Watch now: Smoke from Metro East recycling plant fire seen for miles
The fire started at Interco, a recycling facility around 10:30 Wednesday in Madison, Ill. Video by Hillary Levin.
collinsvilledailynews.com
Rep. Hoffman Joins Other Leaders In Celebration Of Tyson Food Plant Expansion In Caseyville
CASEYVILLE – State Rep. Jay Hoffman, D-Swansea, joined Gov. J.B. Pritzker and area leaders to celebrate the expansion of Caseyville’s Tyson Foods plant, a move expected to generate hundreds of jobs and bring in millions of dollars of investment to the area. “This expansion project is a boon...
wlds.com
Sangamon County Solar Farm To Send Power to City of Chicago
A Sangamon County solar farm will be powering the City of Chicago. The Double Black Diamond Solar Farm being built on the Sangamon-Morgan County line will be helping supply the City of Chicago with power to run its airports, the Harold Washington Library Center, and other city-run facilities, according to a press release from Mayor Lori Lightfoot’s Office today.
Effingham Radio
30th Annual Cruz-In the Dam Event at Carlyle Lake
On Friday, August 12, 2022, the 30th Annual Cruz-In the Dam Car Show Nationals will be held at Mariner’s Village Resort in the Dam West area of Carlyle Lake. More than 250 classic cars from central and southern Illinois are expected to participate in the event. The event kicks...
A website puts a city in Illinois on it’s 10 Haunted Towns List
If you are looking to avoid ghosts and hauntings at all costs then you need to steer clear of this one town in Illinois that made the 10 Haunted Towns in the US list, but what about this town makes it so haunted?. According to the website thediscoverer.com, Alton, Illinois...
Loop Lofts residents given three-day notice to move out
ST. LOUIS — Dozens of people who live in the Loop Lofts on Skinker said they've been given a three-day notice to move out of their apartments. Flood water damaged the first floor twice in the last two weeks. “So early Tuesday morning water started rushing around 4 a.m....
collinsvilledailynews.com
Crews Work Quickly to Tear Down Old McDill's Irish Pub Building
It was a busy morning as crews showed up to demolish the old location of McDill's Irish Pub in Collinsville. With so much going on in Collinsville, it can be easy to miss some of the events going on around town. Thanks to the insight of the awesome photographers with Collinsville Daily News, we were able to capture the building being torn down from the old location of McDill’s Irish Pub.
advantagenews.com
Wood River Police plan active shooter training
The Wood River police department will hold an Active Shooter Response Training for surrounding police, fire and EMS departments at East Alton Wood River High School Thursday and Friday. The event will force the closure of Whitelaw Ave. near the high school for both days. Wood River Police Chief Brad...
stlmag.com
5 scenic westward destinations from St. Louis by train
For those with the itch to travel without packing the car or worrying about traffic, Amtrak offers ample opportunity to see sights beyond the Midwest. Here's a list of five destinations in the West and Southwest worth the trip. While the travel time might be significantly longer than by air, the beautiful views along the way make it worth the journey.
spotonillinois.com
City of Collinsville City Council met July 12
Here is the agenda provided by the council: A. CALL MEETING TO ORDERB. ROLL CALL C. INVOCATION D. PLEDGE OF ALLEGIANCE E. PROCLAMATIONS/RECOGNITION/PRESENTATIONS F. BUSINESS PRIOR TO PUBLIC INPUT G. COUNCIL DISCUSSION H. SPEAKERS FROM...
edglentoday.com
Alton Resident WWII P.O.W. Memoir Released
ALTON - The memoir of life-long Alton resident, Henry Eugene “Gene” Maul, has been released by LuLu Press, Inc. The memoir, Diary of Henry Eugene Maul, Prisoner of War, is a compilation by his eldest daughter, Diana Maul Halstead, a 1970 graduate of Alton High School. The Maul family was a fixture of Alton going back to the late 1830’s.
