ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Granite City, IL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
stlouiscnr.com

Roslyn Croft Recognized for Most Influential Business Women Award

Roslyn Croft, inclusion and diversity manager at Tarlton Corp., a leading St. Louis-based general contracting and construction management firm, has been recognized as one of the 2022 Most Influential Business Women by the St. Louis Business Journal. Croft chairs Tarlton’s Diversity Committee and is considered an influencer of change at...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
northcountynews.org

Four teams shortlisted for Chester Bridge project

In a press release on Aug. 3, Missouri Department of Transportation (MoDOT), Southeast District, noted that they had received statements of qualification and prequalified four potential design-build teams for the Chester Bridge project. Selected to further develop their proposals were: Massman Traylor Chester Joint Venture, comprised of Massman Construction, Traylor...
CHESTER, IL
stlouiscnr.com

People On The Move In The Local Construction Industry

Roslyn Croft Recognized for Most Influential Business Women Award. Roslyn Croft, inclusion and diversity manager at Tarlton Corp., a leading St. Louis-based general contracting and construction management firm, has been recognized as one of the 2022 Most Influential Business Women by the St. Louis Business Journal. Croft chairs Tarlton’s Diversity...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Granite City, IL
East Alton, IL
Industry
Granite City, IL
Business
East Alton, IL
Business
Granite City, IL
Industry
City
East Alton, IL
Local
Illinois Industry
Local
Illinois Business
KMOV

$1.2 billion redevelopment project planned for Chouteau’s Landing

ST. LOUIS (KMOV) - The company “Good Development Group” is planning a $1.2 billion mixed-use redevelopment project for an area of south St. Louis known as Chouteau’s Landing. The historic area is roughly south of Chouteau Avenue and between 4th Street and the Mississippi River. “It potentially...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
nextstl.com

$1.2B Gateway South Project planned at Chouteau’s Landing/Kosciusko

A resolution for consideration by the St. Louis Port Authority at its August 11th meeting reveals hints of plans for redevelopment of Chouteau’s Landing and areas to the south in the Kosciusko neighborhood. Good Developments Group (the “Developer”) owns or controls approximately 50 acres out of a potential development...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Trades Unions#Trade Unions#Summer Camp#Construction Industry#The Explorer Scouts#The Builders Association#Triad
wlds.com

Sangamon County Solar Farm To Send Power to City of Chicago

A Sangamon County solar farm will be powering the City of Chicago. The Double Black Diamond Solar Farm being built on the Sangamon-Morgan County line will be helping supply the City of Chicago with power to run its airports, the Harold Washington Library Center, and other city-run facilities, according to a press release from Mayor Lori Lightfoot’s Office today.
SANGAMON COUNTY, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Jobs
Effingham Radio

30th Annual Cruz-In the Dam Event at Carlyle Lake

On Friday, August 12, 2022, the 30th Annual Cruz-In the Dam Car Show Nationals will be held at Mariner’s Village Resort in the Dam West area of Carlyle Lake. More than 250 classic cars from central and southern Illinois are expected to participate in the event. The event kicks...
CARLYLE, IL
collinsvilledailynews.com

Crews Work Quickly to Tear Down Old McDill's Irish Pub Building

It was a busy morning as crews showed up to demolish the old location of McDill's Irish Pub in Collinsville. With so much going on in Collinsville, it can be easy to miss some of the events going on around town. Thanks to the insight of the awesome photographers with Collinsville Daily News, we were able to capture the building being torn down from the old location of McDill’s Irish Pub.
COLLINSVILLE, IL
advantagenews.com

Wood River Police plan active shooter training

The Wood River police department will hold an Active Shooter Response Training for surrounding police, fire and EMS departments at East Alton Wood River High School Thursday and Friday. The event will force the closure of Whitelaw Ave. near the high school for both days. Wood River Police Chief Brad...
WOOD RIVER, IL
stlmag.com

5 scenic westward destinations from St. Louis by train

For those with the itch to travel without packing the car or worrying about traffic, Amtrak offers ample opportunity to see sights beyond the Midwest. Here's a list of five destinations in the West and Southwest worth the trip. While the travel time might be significantly longer than by air, the beautiful views along the way make it worth the journey.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
spotonillinois.com

City of Collinsville City Council met July 12

Here is the agenda provided by the council: A. CALL MEETING TO ORDERB. ROLL CALL C. INVOCATION D. PLEDGE OF ALLEGIANCE E. PROCLAMATIONS/RECOGNITION/PRESENTATIONS F. BUSINESS PRIOR TO PUBLIC INPUT G. COUNCIL DISCUSSION H. SPEAKERS FROM...
COLLINSVILLE, IL
edglentoday.com

Alton Resident WWII P.O.W. Memoir Released

ALTON - The memoir of life-long Alton resident, Henry Eugene “Gene” Maul, has been released by LuLu Press, Inc. The memoir, Diary of Henry Eugene Maul, Prisoner of War, is a compilation by his eldest daughter, Diana Maul Halstead, a 1970 graduate of Alton High School. The Maul family was a fixture of Alton going back to the late 1830’s.
ALTON, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy