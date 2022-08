Elizabeth House joins the Florida State volleyball program as a graduate assistant for the 2022 season. House comes to Tallahassee after spending four season as a libero for the Dayton Flyers. During the 2021 season, House saw action in 31 matches and recorded 121 digs Atlantic 10 conference champions. House helped the Flyers to a second round appearance in the NCAA Tournament. House played in 106 matches for the Flyers over the course of her career and tallied 489 digs.

