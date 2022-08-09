ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Queens, NY

Keith Hernandez shares why he hates calling Mets-Phillies games

Beloved New York Mets color commentator Keith Hernandez asked SNY to not have him call games between the Mets and Philadelphia Phillies for one major reason. During the SNY broadcast of Tuesday’s game between the Mets and Cincinnati Reds, play-by-play man Gary Cohen was going through the Mets’ schedule for the next few weeks. Hernandez said that he will miss this weekend’s Phillies series because he will be in St. Louis for a celebration of the 40th anniversary of his 1982 World Series-winning Cardinals team. When Cohen asked him about what his excuse was for next week’s Phillies series, Hernandez took a pretty brutal shot at the Mets’ division rival.
Women’s Day For The New York Mets Has A Unique Sound

Wednesday afternoon, the New York Mets hosted their first-ever Women's Day. There were pre-game panel discussions featuring women executives from team's front office, as well as the wife of a well-known pitcher. The Mets players got into the action wearing special pre-game shirts that "Women in Baseball" on the back. Even the ballpark sound was different at Citi Field on Wednesday afternoon, as 13 players changed their "walk-up music" to celebrate women. See which players danced to new tunes!
Julio Rodriguez drops fiery Mariners warning for Aaron Judge, Yankees

From one star outfielder to another. Seattle Mariners rookie Julio Rodriguez and New York Yankees slugger Aaron Judge met on the field before the two teams are set to collide later Wednesday afternoon at T-Mobile Park. Rodriguez and Judge exchanged signed memorabilia on the field and then had a conversation. The Mariners rookie issued this […] The post Julio Rodriguez drops fiery Mariners warning for Aaron Judge, Yankees appeared first on ClutchPoints.
MLB Odds: Yankees vs. Mariners prediction, odds and pick – 8/10/2022

The New York Yankees and Seattle Mariners will conclude their three-game series Wednesday afternoon in Seattle. With that said, it’s a good time to check out our MLB odds series, which includes our Yankees-Mariners prediction and pick we have laid out below. The New York Yankees are tied with Houston for the best record in the American […] The post MLB Odds: Yankees vs. Mariners prediction, odds and pick – 8/10/2022 appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Yankees’ nightmare week vs Cardinals, Mariners packed with Brian Cashman whiffs

The New York Yankees‘ 1-5 nightmare week, featuring blown leads, poorly-timed offensive scuffles, and Paul De Jong, played out like a Brian Cashman funhouse, with pitching mistakes and missed opportunities popping out of dark rooms at every turn. Only an Aroldis Chapman meltdown on Monday against the Ms to kick off the week — which felt possible when he entered for the seventh inning of a 6-2 game — would’ve made things sting worse.
