Uniglo (GLO), Bitcoin (BTC), And Ethereum (ETH) Could Turn Out To Be The Best Crypto Projects Of All Time
There’s nothing new about the crypto market going through a boom and bust cycle. The same token that rises exponentially may bite the dust within a matter of a few months. However, regardless of market conditions, fundamentals do not change. Nothing is set in stone, but a strong community with talented developers is a testament to how good the project is. In this post, we will go through some top-rated projects like Uniglo, Bitcoin, and Ethereum.
Cardano, Litecoin and Adirize DAO: 3 Cryptocurrencies That Are Set to Explode in 2022
Today, there are more than 19,000 tokens available on CoinMarketCap. A lot of these tokens were performing well and were aiming for new heights, but the recent crypto crash caused drastic performance shifts. Almost every crypto coin is trading in red and has faced losses since the start of 2022....
Iran Concludes $10 Million Import Using Crypto. US Sanctions Dead?
Iran recorded its first formal order for the import of goods valued at $10 million and paid for in cryptocurrency, marking a historic defining moment in the usage of cryptocurrencies. The Ministry of Industry, Mine and Trade says the country intends to employ cryptocurrencies extensively in its international trade with target countries, according to a local Iranian news source.
“Bitcoin Family” Loses $1 Million In Bear Market, What’s Next For Them?
The “Bitcoin Family” have been in the headlines ever since they put everything that they had into bitcoin back in 2016. By then, the digital asset was only trading at around $900, and the family had become bitcoin millionaires with the most recent run-up. However, like everyone else, the Bitcoin Family has been hit hard by the recent bear market and has seen their portfolio drop during this time. But the gospel of bitcoin seems to have not left them either.
Email Marketing Service MailChimp Shuts Down Crypto Customers
Crypto companies have usually been the victims of corporate crackdowns over the years. The same is now the case with one of the largest email marketing services in the world. Earlier this week, some notable crypto companies and service providers took to Twitter to air their grievances with Mailchimp. The problem? Closure of their accounts without any prior warning.
Crypto Billionaire Sam Bankman-Fried, Justin Sun Reportedly Eyeing Majority Takeover Of Huobi
The founder of crypto exchange Huobi Global, Leon Li, is in discussions to sell nearly 60% of his investment in Huobi, which accounts for 5% of all crypto trading volume. Reports on Saturday indicate the deal is priced between $2 and $3 billion. Existing investors in Huobi, including Sequoia China...
Revolutux And Shiba Inu Are Two Low-Price Altcoins To Invest In Over The Crypto Winter
As the crypto winter sets in, many investors wonder if any opportunities remain in the market. One area that continues to offer potential is altcoins. While Bitcoin has grabbed most of the headlines in recent years, there are several other cryptocurrencies that have shown promise. Revolutux coin is one of those altcoins. As the market adjusts to the crypto winter, the Revolutux coin is positioning itself as a serious contender in the altcoin space.
Why $10 Trillion AUM BlackRock Launched Spot Bitcoin Private Trust For Clients
Investment and financial services firm BlackRock will launch a spot Bitcoin private trust in the United States, according to an official post. The investment product was created as a response to the “substantial interest” from the firm’s client which has remained despite BTC’s price losing over 50% of its value in 2022.
Crypto Market Sees $510M Futures Flush As Bitcoin Breaks $24.5k
Data shows the crypto futures market has observed more than $500 million in liquidations as Bitcoin has surged above the $24.5k mark. Crypto Futures Market Has Seen A Flush Of $510 Million In Last 24 Hours. In case anyone is unaware of what a “liquidation” is, it’s best to get...
Zipmex Opens Crypto Withdrawals After Pausing Due To Volatile Markets
The recent crypto winter plunged some crypto firms into insolvency. Also, the collapse of Terra algorithmic stablecoin and its native token, LUNA, aided the devastating effect of the bearish trend. As a result, almost all the assets in the crypto space experienced a massive decline in their prices and values. The overall events brought billions of dollars on the part of investors.
UNCTAD Wants To Curb Crypto Adoption In Developing Countries. Of Course They Do
The United Nations’ UNCTAD wants developing economies to do as they say, not as they do. In a shocking document, the United Nations Conference on Trade and Development tries to convince the poorer countries to keep out of crypto. Arguably, the best technology to help them grow financially. In classic gaslighting fashion, the UNCTAD downplays the benefits, highlights the risks, and tries to instill fear. How can these people sleep at night?
Crypto Ban: Uzbekistan Blocks Access To FTX And Binance – Here’s Why
Authorities in Uzbekistan are now clamping down on online crypto trading platforms that operate outside the nation and are not registered with the government. Authorities have mandated that platforms hold a license in order to provide digital currency services to users. However, they have observed in recent weeks that numerous exchanges are providing their services without their consent or permits.
Crypto Obsessed: Nigeria Tops Google Trends Search For Cryptocurrency Info
Crypto is always on top of the list, at least that’s what has come up in a study done by a popular cryptocurrency price tracking firm. According to a new research, Nigeria is hands down the most cryptocurrency curious country in the world. The West African nation has the...
Bitcoin Market On Verge Of Greed, But Investors Remain Hesitant
Data shows while the Bitcoin market sentiment is on the verge of entering into “greed,” the investors have remained unconfident. Bitcoin Fear And Greed Index Still Shows A Fearful Sentiment. According to the latest weekly report from Arcane Research, the BTC fear and greed index has now reached...
Metamortals, Ethereum, and BNB: Promising DAOs With High Potential in 2022
The continuous emergence of new trends in the blockchain and cryptocurrency market brings about several promising opportunities. As innovations like DeFi start to stand out, businesses and individuals globally are beginning to notice the opportunities available in the cryptocurrency industry. The creation of new technology to facilitate the rapidly developing cryptographic solutions is something we can see happening simultaneously.
Brazil's central bank chief predicts end of credit cards
BRASILIA, Aug 12 (Reuters) - Brazil's central bank chief Roberto Campos Neto on Friday said he believes credit cards will cease to exist soon due to the growth of the open finance system, through which clients authorize financial data sharing with different institutions.
Why Are Aave, The Sandbox, And HypaSwap The Most Promising Cryptos Right Now?
No doubt, cryptocurrencies are the biggest digital revelation of the 21st century. They have exposed human civilization to a long list of possibilities and improved the general way of life. By incorporating blockchain technology, these digital assets can transcend the capability of traditional finance systems. For some time now, the crypto market has proven that it can be used for more than just the transfer of assets and as a store of value. This has led to the introduction of thousands of assets that perform the same function.
Dubai To Be the Web 3 & Metaverse Capital of The World
The tech investment world has grown rapidly in the last 20 years since the dot com boom. Investors have gone from investing into micro chip manufacturing companies to internet marketplaces such as Amazon and eBay. And even though investors understand the rapid changes & growth of the tech world, they have been having a hard time investing into the Web 3.0 (Crypto, Blockchain, etc.) & Metaverse world. However, this all changed when Mark Zuckerberg announced that Meta is building the Metaverse.
Three Best Cryptocurrencies For 10x Return: Mehracki Token, Decentraland and VeChain
Finding decent coins to trade in is challenging. The reason is that it necessitates a diligent evaluation of many tokens before stumbling onto that rare gem. Investing in a single token is dangerous. Thus, it is always best to discover many coins for portfolio diversification. However, we’ve found three tokens...
Another One Bites The Dust: German Crypto Bank Nuri Files For Insolvenzrecht
German cryptocurrency-focused bank Nuri has revealed that it has filed for bankruptcy, citing the protracted crypto winter. Customers’ access to the platform’s services and their funds have not been hampered, according to the firm. Nuri Files For Insolvency. The cryptocurrency bank Nuri said on Tuesday that it has...
